See this from Hal Turner

Word is seeping out of the Kremlin in Moscow very late (their time) tonight, saying there is a tremendous amount of support for changing the Russia-Ukraine Conflict from a "Special Military Operation, to war.

- Russian missiles would destroy energy supply and turn off the lights permanently.

- Russian missiles would destroy bridges over the Dnieper.

- Russian missiles would destroy the railways from Romania and other regions, to Ukraine.

War, means full attack. It does not mean full mobilization or any magic weapon.

It just means doing what NATO does everywhere on day 1, destroy the infrastructure fully.

Of course, just because word is leaking out claiming this is under consideration, DOES NOT mean Russia is going to do it.

Such a course of action would likely require a vote in the Russian Duma (Parliament) and perhaps another vote by the Federation Council.

The fact that such a possibility is even being discussed, gives readers a better understanding of how serious Russia takes the attack last weekend, against the strategic bomber aircraft or Russia's nuclear triad.

There will be more on this