Having been in the United States since Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is about to present his 'victory plan' to President Biden, as well as VP Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump, likely in that order as the meetings unfold this week.

He said in an ABC News interview published Tuesday, "I think that we are closer to peace than we think." But he caveated this by saying this will only be assured if Ukraine comes from a "strong position" with the help of Western backers.

He described his so-called victory plan as not being focused on seeking to negotiate with Russia, but rather it is "a bridge to a diplomatic way out, to stop the war."

"We just have to be very strong, very strong," Zelensky said, and this is largely dependent on the "quick decisions". He has also of late said that "bold" decisions must be made by Washington, in reference to the request for NATO to greenlight long-range missiles strikes on Russia.

"Everybody's looking up to [Biden], and we need this to defend ourselves," he told ABC, in an obvious effort to increase pressure on a somewhat hesitant White House. Ukraine also wants a firm path to NATO membership.

He further said his plan is about "the strengthening of Ukraine, Ukrainian army and Ukrainian people. Only in the strong position we can push [Russian President Vladimir] Putin to stop the war - diplomatic way." He emphasized: "That is why we are asking our friend."

Despite this optimism about Ukraine's battlefield chances from Zelensky, Reuters on Tuesday has more bad news for Kiev, centering on rapid gains in Donetsk as another key town is about to fall.

"Russian forces have begun storming the eastern Ukrainian town of Vuhledar, a stronghold that has resisted Russian attack since the beginning of the 2022 war, according to Russian war bloggers and state media," Reuters writes.

"Russian forces in eastern Ukraine advanced at their fastest rate in two years in August, according to multiple open source maps, even though a Ukrainian incursion into Russia's Kursk region sought to force Moscow to divert troops."

One well-known regional journalist and war observer, Leonid Ragozin—formerly of the BBC—agrees that things are looking bad for Ukraine forces in Vuhledar...

"The situation on the frontline couldn’t be worse for Zelensky-Biden summit," Ragoniz writes.

So it seems Zelensky is busy in Washington ramping up the hawkish talking points even as his forces are against the ropes in the Donbass. "Russia can only be forced into peace, and that is exactly what's needed — forcing Russia into peace," Zelensky had told ABC further. But so far, it seems the opposition situation is unfolding.

