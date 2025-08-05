Share this postSeemorerocks ⚡ALERT: Russia CANCELS Nuclear Treaty and Closes Airspace for Oreshnik Launch!Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore⚡ALERT: Russia CANCELS Nuclear Treaty and Closes Airspace for Oreshnik Launch!Robin WestenraAug 05, 20258Share this postSeemorerocks ⚡ALERT: Russia CANCELS Nuclear Treaty and Closes Airspace for Oreshnik Launch!Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore42Share8Share this postSeemorerocks ⚡ALERT: Russia CANCELS Nuclear Treaty and Closes Airspace for Oreshnik Launch!Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore42Share
This is Trump’s fault. He’s a coward and will not stand against NATO or the Neocond in cia and State Dept!!
Do you really think russia hasn't been cheating over these decades?