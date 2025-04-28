Seemorerocks

Angie
Sadly, Pierre Pollievre is not going to stop the Great Reset.

If the Conservative Party of Canada actually cared about Canadians then, THE VAST MAJORITY OF CONSERVATIVES would not have taken multiple doses of experimental modified mRNA Gene Therapy platform injections which change gene expression and contain nanotechnology biosensors which connect us to the Internet of Bio-Nano Things and the WBAN.... but they did.

All of the parties are in on it. The fake 2-party paradigm is what keeps the psychopaths in positions of power.

https://www.activistpost.com/node-without-consent/

Claudia
This is a sad and terrible day for Canada. In order to "build back better," the left will continue to destroy everything until nothing is left.

