Canada will elect a new government on Monday, with former central banker Mark Carney's liberal party vying to extend their hold on power against Pierre Poilievere's conservatives. The first results are expected to come in just after 7 p.m. ET after voting hours end in the four Atlantic provinces, with the majority of results expected to be released at 9:30 p.m. when voting ends in most of the country, including in seat-rich Ontario and Quebec.

In January, it seemed Poilievere was a lock over the center-left Liberals, who had been in power for a decade under the leadership of unpopular PM Justin Trudeau. Conservatives had a double-digit lead in polls amid public outcry over Trudeau, inflation, and steep housing costs - leading Trudeau to bow out for a Liberal party leadership contest that saw Carney take pole position.

Then, after US President Donal Trump began threatening - and imposed, 25% tariffs on many goods from Canada, Carney's fortunes shifted and he called an early election.

Carney, a former governor of the Bank of Canada and Bank of England, declared that Canada's "old relationship with the United States, based on deepening integration of our economies and tight security and military cooperation, is over."

"President Trump is trying to break us so that America could own us," he told a crowd at a London, Ontario rally on Friday.

Poilievere, meanwhile, had positioned himself as the ultimate candidate for change - vowing to deregulate vast swaths of the Canadian economy, and cracking down on the "woke" liberal establishment.

By mid-March, when the election was called, Carney's liberals were polling neck and neck - and now maintain a narrow lead into the home stretch.

Carney has now positioned himself as the man most ready to counter Trump's tariffs - with his supporters pointing to his strong resume.

"I'm very impressed by the stability and the serious thought process of Mark Carney," Mike Brennan of Kitchener, Ontario told the BBC outside a Carney event at a Cambridge coffee shop, about an hour outside Toronto.

Brennan, a "lifelong Liberal," says he initially wasn't going to vote in the election over his hatred of Trudeau, however the departure of the former PM has reignited support for the Liberal party.

Stay tuned..

COMMENT: Carney is lying about everything. He is telling people the US is over and Canada will now lead the world. Anyone can look up the facts. U.S. total trade is 22.7% of world trade. $32.1 trillion. Canada’s total trade is $1.6333 trillion, or just 5.1%. He is lying to the public and the world.

You are right. This is a dangerous man.

https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/international-news/canada/carneys-globalist-agenda-will-destory-canada/

Justin Trudeau's far-left regime in Canada has finally come to an end as the politician exits leadership in disgrace. His legacy includes authoritarian governance during the pandemic, whereby he threw Christian church goers and pastors in prison for refusing to stop congregations. He called for mass forced vaccinations, and he locked the bank accounts of protesters speaking out against the covid mandates. His admin compared people donating to the cause to "terrorists".

His socialist economic policies helped to exacerbate Canada's inflation crisis and his open immigration policies greatly expanded the the flood of third-world foreigners, driving up housing prices, crushing the labor market and straining social services. By most accounts, the majority of Canadians were ecstatic to see Trudeau exit the stage.

But what if they still haven't learned their lesson? How is that even possible?

According to recent polls for the 2025 election set for April 28th, it is likely that Canadians have very short memories or they're gluttons for punishment. Why? Because Mark Carney and the Liberal Party are projected to make considerable gains. Carney has rebranded himself as a "centrist" in order to win public favor, but nothing could be further from the truth. Mark Carney is, in fact, worse than Trudeau on every level.

What should Canadians expect under a Carney regime? More mass immigration, not less. Higher inflation and a suffocating housing market. Increasing political and economic tensions with the US, which Canada is dependent on for 75% of its export market (and there is no replacement). Policies pressuring Canadians into a cashless system. The detrimental institution of carbon controls and climate change rules for industry and energy. And, even less national sovereignty as Canada is made more beholden to the EU.

Lets start with immigration...

While Carney claims he wants caps on immigration, his advisor choices suggest Canadians will get more of the same. The central banker has tapped Mark Wiseman, co-founder of the Century Initiative lobby group as part of his policy council. The Century Initiative under the former BlackRock executive publicly endorsed the Trudeau government’s moves to take in 500,000 new immigrants per year by 2025.

It should be noted that as Canada increased immigration their economy suffered exponential decline. Between 2015 and 2024, Canada’s ranking in the Human Development Index plummeted from 9th to 18th, while the country fell behind Italy in the average growth of real GDP per capita. Canada's housing market and social services are essentially broken.

And how about individual freedom?

It's no secret that the Liberal Party widely supported the lockdowns and mandatory vaccinations. However, where did Carney stand on the issue?

Carney acted as an "informal adviser" to Trudeau throughout the covid event and supported the mandates wholeheartedly. In an opinion article for The Globe And Mail titled 'It’s Time To End The Sedition In Ottawa By Enforcing The Law And Following The Money', Carney wrote in reference to the Trucker Protests against the mandates:

"No one should have any doubt...This is sedition. That’s a word I never thought I’d use in Canada. It means incitement of resistance to or insurrection against lawful authority.”

“The constant blaring of horns at all hours, the harassment of people, the culture of fear have been making residents’ lives hell, will bankrupt our businesses and if left unchecked would help achieve the Convoy’s goal of undermining our democracy...Anyone sending money to the Convoy should be in no doubt: you are funding sedition. Foreign funders of an insurrection interfered in our domestic affairs.”

These are the words of an authoritarian, using "democracy" as a cover to institute a sweeping crackdown on public freedoms.

Where does Carney stand on the economy?

Mark Carney is a long time Davo elitist, and as such he is an adherent of Klaus Schwab's "4th Industrial Revolution" theory and the concept of the "Great Reset". Specifically, Carney is an avid champion of the WEF's climate change agenda and their efforts to make "climate consciousness" inseparable from business culture. Meaning, Carney will undoubtedly bury Canada in climate controls and carbon taxes, snuffing out their industry and energy base just as the globalists have been doing in Europe.

Furthermore, Carney is deeply involved in the push for national and global Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs). In his 2021 book 'Values", Carney calls for revolutionary centralization of the global monetary system and the launch of CBDCs as the new standard. He has actively campaigned against cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and any form of decentralized money, claiming instead that the future requires a global digital currency to replace the dollar system (NOTE: Carney did not come up with this idea, this has been a ongoing plan within the BIS and IMF for decades).

“If properly designed, a CBDC could serve all the functions to which private cryptocurrencies and stablecoins aspire while addressing the fundamental legal and governance issues that will, in time, undermine those alternatives...”

At bottom, Carney is calling for a cashless society controlled by the banking oligarchy. Without cash or an independent form of trade, all personal economic freedom dies. Carney licks his chops over this prospect when he states (in reference to the covid crisis):

“With fear on the march, people were willing to surrender to Hobbes’ ‘Leviathan’ such basic rights as the freedom to leave their homes. And so it is with money. People will support the delegation to independent central banks of the tough decisions that are necessary to maintain the value of money provided the authorities deliver monetary and financial stability..."

This is not the man Canadians should be voting for if they have any interest in changing the current Orwellian path their country is on. Critics claim that it's Donald Trump's tariffs that are to blame for the shift in the polls in Carney's favor. Yet, if Carney is elected he would be the most disastrous choice in negotiating a settlement with the US. The situation will only become more ugly for Canada in every way.

This is not a "new boss, same as the old boss" scenario. Carney is far higher up on the totem pole of degradation than Trudeau and much more devious.

Authored by Kenin M. Spivak via RealClearPolitics,

Canada has one of the most protectionist economies among developed nations. It particularly targets American farmers, media, and manufacturers. That may be why Donald Trump launched his counterattack on trade offenders with a 25% tariff on many imports from Canada and Mexico, and 10% on Canadian energy.

Unhelpfully, Trump claimed authority to do so under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act because of an “extraordinary threat” posed by “unchecked drug trafficking.” The White House failed to explain how this applied to Canada. And, while his goals are entirely correct, his April 2 “Liberation Day” global strike, imposing 10% baseline tariffs on almost all nations, and so-called reciprocal tariffs on friends and foes alike, roiled markets and aligned the world against us. That’s why Trump rapidly retreated, suspending reciprocal tariffs, except for China.

Clever countries are waging trade war on us. Despite this, America has the world’s strongest economy. Except where there are national security considerations that mandate pulling our punches, the U.S. can win every time – if we play chess, not Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots. When it comes to using tariffs as a weapon, Trump should focus on two or three targets at a time, take them down, and then move on to the next. I nominate China, the European Union (see here) and Canada.

Canada is our largest individual export market, and while it may not be a threat to American health, it is an adept abuser of free trade. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, exports of goods to Canada in 2024 were about $350 billion, and imports about $413 billion, for a deficit of $63 billion, though U.S. services reduce the deficit by about $10 billion. In January, the goods deficit grew to an annualized rate exceeding $140 billion.

When Trump met with Canadian prime minister Mark Carney a few weeks ago, he avoided the undignified trolling to which he had subjected Justin Trudeau, and observed that “I think things will work out very well between Canada and the United States.” Still, Trump singled out Canada on Liberation Day, criticizing its tariffs on agriculture, and claiming that the U.S. subsidizes our neighbor by almost $200 billion a year. Nonetheless, Trump imposed no additional tariffs on Canada.

Canada will shroud itself in this miasma and continue to play the victim. It’s an act. Canada takes care of Canada.

While Canada’s businesses and citizens benefit from almost unfettered access to the United States, it limits our access through “made-in-Canada” requirements, standards that generally can be met only by natural resources in Canada, and financial support available only to Canadians. Even its offer last week to rescind tariffs on U.S. automakers was conditioned on further investment in Canada. Canada looks out for Canada.

One of the most enduring trade disputes involves subsidies Canada provides to its softwood lumber industry. Last year, the Biden administration raised tariffs on imports of Canadian softwood lumber from 8.05% to 14.54%.

Recently, Canada banned most foreigners from purchasing Canadian residential property. Numerous provinces also impose additional property taxes on foreign property owners.

The U.S. Trade Representative’s report on Foreign Trade Barriers and the International Trade Administration website cite numerous obstacles imposed by Canada, including:

The Investment Canada Act has regulated foreign investment in Canada since 1985. National security and a more nebulous standard of “economic net benefits” for Canada is a determining factor in reviews of foreign investments. Canada also restricts foreign ownership and board positions in many industries.

In 2024, Canada began taxing online sales, advertising, and social media, singling out S. companies for taxation while effectively excluding Canadian firms in similar businesses. The tax is retroactive to 2022.

Canada’s regulation of the dairy, chicken, turkey, and egg industries “severely limits” S. imports. Canada also limits U.S. imports of seeds, cheese, fresh fruits, vegetables, and electricity.

Most Canadian provinces “greatly hamper” U.S. imports of wine, beer, and spirits.

More than 50% of TV channels, and at least 35% of popular music broadcast on radio, must be Canadian, and the “needs and interests” of Canadians must be prioritized in video, music, and digital media.

Canadian cable and satellite suppliers rebroadcast U.S. border stations without consent, while denying tax deductions to Canadian businesses that advertise on these stations.

Canada also offers tax credits, loans, and subsidies to companies and projects owned by and hiring Canadians. For example, subsidies for film and television production utilizing Canadian directors, writers, and actors have allowed Vancouver and Toronto to challenge Los Angeles and New York, and pull ahead of Atlanta, while providing Canadian actors life-long advantages.

By contrast, the U.S. has long been hospitable to Canadian investment, goods, and people. Canadian headquartered or owned businesses that are well known in the U.S. include Burger King, Lululemon, Canada Goose, TD Bank, MAC Cosmetics (until being sold), Saks Fifth Avenue (spun off in 2024), Shopify, Rumble, and Pornhub. The Wikipedia list of prominent Canadian-Americans is 35 pages. Most spent their lives in the United States, which accorded them the economic opportunities available to all Americans.

Canada’s trade barriers reduce our GDP by less than 1% but boost Canada’s economy by considerably more. The challenge is to work with Canada to eliminate its barriers over a period that won’t rock the Canadian economy. But if that effort hits a wall, the administration would be obligated to protect Americans by rolling out properly computed and targeted reciprocal tariffs and non-tariff measures.

Canada may be able to beat the U.S. in hockey, but despite its bellicose tone, it can’t win a well-fought trade war.

Kenin M. Spivak is founder and chairman of SMI Group LLC, an international consulting firm and investment bank. He is the author of fiction and non-fiction books and a frequent speaker and contributor to media, including RealClearPolitics, The American Mind, National Review, television, radio, and podcasts.

EMERGENCY ALERT: In a Few HOURS Canada is FINISHED

SECRET AGENTS BETRAYED — CSIS ABUSED MI6 COVER — LIBERAL GOVERNMENT COVERUP EXPOSED

SHOCKING: Canadian Secret Intelligence Service Laid Bare: Secret Agents. Gun Caches. Cash Drops. Drugs. Contract Killings. Colombian Cartels. Double Agents. Spies. Wire taps. Phone taps. "

Mark Carney and 9 Cabinet Ministers were informed and involved. They knew. They looked away."