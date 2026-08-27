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CIA Chief’s Moscow Visit Sparks NATO Panic? Putin, US Tensions Take A Dark New Turn

CIA Director John Ratcliffe’s surprise Moscow trip was reportedly aimed at warning Russia not to attack NATO, amid fresh U.S. intelligence assessments about a possible limited Russian assault on an alliance member.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Ratcliffe delivered the warning during his first publicly known visit to Russia as CIA chief. Politico said the Baltic states received particular attention, while Ratcliffe also pressed Moscow to reduce military and economic support for Iran.

The Kremlin confirmed Ratcliffe met Russian intelligence officials but did not meet Vladimir Putin. The dramatic mission comes as NATO faces renewed concerns over Russia’s intentions.

Putin’s FIRST BIG Strike After CIA Chief’s Russia Visit; Ukraine Port Bombed, NATO Arms Targeted?

Russia claims it has carried out a major drone strike on Ukraine's strategic Izmail port in the Odesa region, targeting a dry cargo ship, three fuel storage tanks, and port infrastructure allegedly used to support the Ukrainian military. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the attack was aimed at disrupting Ukraine's military logistics through one of its most important Danube River ports.



Izmail has become a key export and supply hub since the Black Sea Grain Initiative ended, making it a frequent target in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. While Moscow says the strike hit military-related targets, Ukraine had not confirmed the specific claims at the time of reporting, and independent verification was not immediately available.

At least eight civilians, including two minors, were wounded in the strike, Denis Pushilin has said

26 Aug, 2026

Ukrainian forces launched a major missile strike on Donetsk, the capital of Russia’s Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), on Wednesday, damaging residential buildings and civilian infrastructure, regional head Denis Pushilin has said.

The strikes targeted several locations in the east of Donetsk, with most of the casualties reported near the Donetsk-City mall. The Western-supplied munitions used included the Anglo-French Storm Shadow/SCALP-EG missiles, according to Pushilin.

At least eight civilians, including two minors, were injured in the strikes near the mall, while another man was wounded by the detonation of an unexploded ordnance piece at another location, Pushilin said.

Two other civilians were wounded in the Ukrainian attacks elsewhere in the DPR, the governor added. A total of eight residential buildings, 11 civilian infrastructure sites, and multiple cars were damaged in the attacks across the city and beyond, he said.

An RT crew filmed the aftermath at one of the strike sites near the Druzhba sports center in Donetsk. The building, which belonged to a long-defunct research institute, partially collapsed after apparently being hit by multiple projectiles, while residential buildings nearby sustained minor damage, footage shows.

The Russian Investigative Committee has launched a probe into the attack, with operatives working at the affected locations to collect evidence and assess the damage.

READ MORE: Nine killed in Ukrainian attack on passenger bus in Donbass (PHOTOS)

“During the inspection of the scene, it was established that the massive attack resulted in extensive damage and destruction to apartment buildings, civilian infrastructure, and passenger vehicles. The enemy targeted civilian areas of the city, where there was no weaponry or military equipment,” an operative with the committee has said.

Earlier in the day, the Ukrainian military conducted a deadly drone strike on an intercity passenger bus in the neighboring Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR). The attack killed at least nine civilians and injured another five, according to local governor Leonid Pasechnik.

Kiev has stepped up long-range attacks against Russia in recent weeks, repeatedly targeting its energy and civilian infrastructure. Moscow has condemned the strikes as indiscriminate terrorist attacks and has mounted a retaliatory campaign, which has already resulted in heavy damage to Ukrainian military-related industrial sites, as well as brought the country’s maritime traffic to a halt.

© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces’ offensive in the special military operation zone is proceeding at an unstoppable pace in all directions, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian armed forces Valery Gerasimov said on Thursday.

“Groups of troops continue to carry out the tasks of the special military operation. The offensive is proceeding at an unstoppable pace in all directions,” Gerasimov said.

Earlier in the day, Gerasimov monitored the progress of the combat missions of Battlegroup Yug, listened to the report of the commander.

Kiev is trying to convince its West curators of its military success by spreading lies about an allegedly successful offensive in the Zaporozhye region, Valery Gerasimov said.

“In the absence of real results on the ground, the Ukrainian leadership is trying to convince Western curators of the successful actions of the armed forces of Ukraine on the battlefield. Therefore, as part of a propaganda campaign, it spreads false information about an allegedly successful offensive in the Zaporozhye region,” Gerasimov said.

Kiev’s task remains to maintain control over the remaining part of Donbass, the official said.

“The main strategic objective of the Kiev regime remains to maintain control over the remaining part of Donbass. To do this, in the Severodonetsk direction, the enemy has built and is constantly improving a deeply layered defense based on high-rise urban buildings and industrial zones of the large settlements of Slavyansk, Kramatorsk and Druzhkovka, interconnected by a developed transport infrastructure and a system of fortifications,” Gerasimov explained.

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