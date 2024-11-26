NATO has actually begun discussing "preemptive precision strikes" on Russian territory says Admiral Rob Bauer, head of the NATO's military committee.

"This is a new discussion within NATO, and I am glad that we have changed our stance on this and on the idea that we are a defensive alliance that will sit and wait to be attacked before responding. It is more prudent not to wait but to strike Russian launchers if Russia attacks us."

Recently, the West has increasingly voiced ideas about a direct military conflict between the alliance and Russia. The Kremlin, however, has stated that Russia poses no threat, does not threaten anyone, but will not ignore actions that could potentially endanger its interests.

Bauer, Chair of NATO’s Military Committee, went on to urge businesses in Europe to adjust production and distribution to withstand disruptions from global adversaries like Russia and China.

Speaking in Brussels, Bauer emphasized reducing reliance on critical supplies from China, which controls 60% of rare earth materials and supplies key pharmaceuticals. "Commercial decisions have strategic consequences," he warned, calling for economic resilience to bolster national security.

Ukraine has AGAIN struck inside territorial Russia using American-supplied ATACMS missiles, these containing BANNED Cluster munitions!

The attack took place last night, November 24 into 25 at the Vostok Air field in Kursk, Russa, as shown on the map below:

Ukraine also went farther; using CLUSTER MUNITIONS as seen in the video below. Beginning in the distance on the left side, you will see the first batch of cluster munitions fall in a line left-to-right. Then a second row to the right of that first row. Moments later, a third row to the right of the first two, and then a FOURTH row, to the right of all the rest:

One of those cluster munitions came close to a civilian airport worker who was sitting in his car when they struck, as shown in the video below:

What you've just seen were FOUR (4) separate ATACMS shells releasing cluster munitions in four separate areas.

The Russian Ministry of Defense reports that a total of five such ATACMS were fired including one which killed an S-400 air defense battery just west of the cluster munitions you saw going off.

So Ukraine appears to have launched a total of FIVE ATACMS against interior Russia.

The last time Ukraine used west-supplied munitions to attack interior Russia, the Russians responded with an Intermediate-Range Ballistic Missile (IRBM) which had Multiple, Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicles (MIRV's).

Ukraine then asked the collective west for air-defenses capable of defeating such a missile and have been told by the west "there is no defense."

So what did Ukraine go and do? They hit Russia AGAIN!

One definition of "insanity" is "making the same mistake, over and over, expecting a different outcome." Hence, it appears Ukraine is now insane.

It is not yet known what action Russia may take now that Ukraine has demonstrated they didn't get the message.

