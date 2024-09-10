Multiple residential buildings were damaged in the city of Ramenskoye, to the southeast of the Russian capital

Ukraine carried out a drone raid on Moscow and its suburbs overnight involving at least 14 UAVs, officials said.

The attack damaged several apartment buildings and resulted in at least one fatality and multiple injuries, according to Moscow Region Governor Andrey Vorobyov.

The governor initially said: “unfortunately, a nine-year-old child has died,” after a drone struck a high-rise on Sportivny Proezd in the city of Ramenskoye, igniting a fire in multiple flats on the 11th and 12th floors.

However, in a follow-up post on Telegram about 90 minutes later, he clarified that the child actually survived – but a 46-year-old woman succumbed to her injuries. Three more people were wounded in that attack and hospitalized.

Another UAV hit a building on Vysokovoltnaya Street, damaging an apartment on the 9th floor and injuring at least one person.

Vorobyov stated that all emergency services promptly arrived at the scenes and organized the evacuation of residents. “The evacuated residents have been placed in temporary accommodation at a recreation center,” and provided with hot meals, the governor added.

In total, at least 14 drones were detected and intercepted across the Moscow Region’s districts of Podolsk, Ramenskoye, Lyubertsy, Domodedovo, and Kolomna overnight, according to both the Moscow Region governor and the mayor of the Russian capital, Sergey Sobyanin.

The first UAV was intercepted in the Lyubertsy district on the outskirts of Moscow, Sobyanin wrote on Telegram at around 2:30am on Tuesday. Minutes later, he reported that two more drones had been shot down in the Ramensky district to the southeast of the city. According to the official, falling debris did not cause casualties or damage on the ground.

Four additional drones were intercepted in the Podolsk district to the south of the capital, Sobyanin added in a follow-up post at 3:10am local time. By 4:00am, he reported that two more drones had been downed in the Domodedovo district. Several more hostile targets were detected and intercepted over the Ramensky district in the following hours.

The incursion by the UAVs led to multiple flight delays at Moscow’s Vnukovo, Domodedovo and Zhukovsky airports, according to media reports.

The Russian Defense Ministry has yet to confirm the scale of the latest attack. However, according to Governor Aleksandr Bogomaz, at least 59 drones were intercepted or shot down over Bryansk Region alone.

On September 1, Ukraine launched a large-scale attack on Russian territory, with a total of 158 drones shot down or intercepted, according to the Defense Ministry. Moscow was also targeted in that incident, with seven drones shot down over the Moscow Region and two more above the capital itself at that time.