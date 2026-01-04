Seemorerocks

King2Savanah
1h

Where do these idiots get their information. Clearly a psyop, but from which pocketbook?

I used to live in Moscow for many years and was just talking with a friend of mine this morning and there is no blackout. It’s totally fake. Christmas and new year lights are all still up and working just fine. Families walking in the streets to see the beautiful lights and restaurants are full.

Why don’t people check this crap before they post something they have no idea what they’re talking about.

