Seemorerocks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Scott munson's avatar
Scott munson
32m

ALERT! It's about to start

https://open.substack.com/pub/seemorerocks/p/alert-its-about-to-start

44:11 embedded YouTube video watch and listen and or listen in app in background multitasking in browser or mail

World War III red alert air flights amassing around Iran or airstrike

Over 100 C 1 30s lots of fighter jets including

F 35 F 22 F-16

Multiple aircraft carriers

Abraham Lincoln

Iran sent SMS text telling all medical personnel to prepare

Closure of straight of Hormuz

Iran has more missiles than any other country in the world including more ICBMs than any other country in the world more than Russia or USA

Iran positions their missiles inside semi tractor-trailer trucks of which there are tens of thousands or hundreds of thousands throughout the country so no other force or military can ever know which of those trucks contain these missiles

Therefore it is unlikely these could be taken out by conventional means by any military force and USA does not have enough missiles to attempt this futile act anyway

ROBIN WESTENRA 2026.02.19 Thu

https://substack.com/@seemorerocks

Reply
Share
Lynn's avatar
Lynn
35m

How true is this?

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robin Westenra · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture