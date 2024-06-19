I have very little time today so will leave you with this from Hal Turner.

The U.S. Special Envoy, Amos Hochstein, has publicly announced that "diplomatic efforts to calm tensions between Israel and Hezbollah have officially failed." Hezbollah squarely refuses any negotiation to relocate its people north of the Litani River in Lebanon.

Yesterday, through COVERT INTEL, I reported that Nasrallah, the leader of Hezbollah, told US Envoy Amos Hochstein that Hezbollah will PRE-EMPTIVELY strike Israel if they see Israel preparing for a Lebanon Invasion. Those preparations have been announced and ARE happening.

Israel said today that "Southern Lebanon will look like GAZA, and Beirut is not immune."

Based upon Hezbollah refusing to reach any agreement and Israel now backed into a corner being forced to take action to resolve the so-called "Hezbollah security issue (no security at all), the time is nigh for war.

Hezbollah had until the 24th to agree to the Israeli demand to withdraw to north of the Litani River. Instead, Hezbollah threatened offensive measures if Israel looked to prepare to attack.

Israel is now prepared to attack.

Whom draws first in this standoff is all we need to know. It can happen at any moment from either side, but my bet is that Israel will strike first; and could happen anytime now.

Meanwhile, Iran publicly says it will support Hezbollah and join in to any War, of course.

Hezbollah threatens to hit Cyprus as Cyprus will allow Israeli jets to use runways to bomb Hezbollah.

If Cyprus is attacked, then Greece may come to their support.

Then Turkey will side with Iran and Hezbollah as Turkey hates Greece and hates Israel.



This is looking like a 10 scale doom moment.

On my Tuesday night radio show, I reported that Israel has sent a message to Lebanon that Hezbollah must evacuate southern Lebanon, to north of the Litani River "By June 24" or Israel will launch an offensive into Lebanon. I also reported that the leader of Hezbollah, a guy named Nesrallah, sent a communique back through the American Envoy, Hochstein.

When Hochstein got the communique from Nesrallah, he immediately turned around, headed back to Israel, and requested an URGENT meeting with Israeli officials about what Nesrallah had said.

I checked with E V E R Y one of my former colleagues from my years working with the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force, trying to get info on the content of Nesrallah's communique, that Hochstein felt was so Urgent, he turned right around and headed back to Israel for Urgent meetings.

I have now found out what Hochstein was told by Hezbollah:

