Dmytro Kuleba, pictured above, is a Ukrainian politician and diplomat who served as Minister of Foreign Affairs. Today he revealed startling facts about the war in Ukraine.

Kuleba revealed "The West wanted Zelensky to write a video testament before February 24, 2022" because the NATO partners assumed that Zelensky would be killed.

(HT Remark: Astonishing! With partners like NATO, who needs enemies?)

Then, Kuleba revealed something utterly astounding: "Kamala Harris then advised Zelensky to prepare for the creation of a government in exile, as well as to look for military solutions to prepare Ukraine for a guerrilla war.

So our dear Vice-President is a Double-Crossing, chicken shit! She knew the Biden regime was going to sell-out Ukraine right from the start! In furtherance of that sellout, she told Zelensky to prepare for "a government in exile?????" Who does something like that unless they're setting him up to be hung-out-to-dry?

Worse, she told Zelensky to come up with "military solutions to prepare Ukraine for Guerilla war" -- you know, the type of thing that ISIS used to do. Guerilla war is "Terrorist" war. Our Vice President told the President of Ukraine to prepare for such tactics? Terrorism!!!!!!!!

If this is the kind of shady dealing Kamala Harris has been doing for YEARS with Ukraine, can you imagine the shady deals she will do if she's President?

Kuleba then revealed "in the last days of February before the invasion, he was advised not to return to Kyiv."

