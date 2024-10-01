From Canadian Prepper.
Some people have got upset at Canadian Prepper and his coverage and some have even left this Substack.
If not right now (some people are REALLY blind they’ll see that he is not far off the mark.
Discussion about this post
I feel vindicated. I said, minimally, 2-3 years ago, after reading about the Iron Dome structure and how the units fire for protection, that a heavy number of missiles sent simultaneously could overwhelm the system. I was right.
I would also reiterate Col. MacGregor's comments in his interview with Judge Napolitano. The U.S. has NO surge capacity. They've never taken the time to desist either their efforts in Ukraine nor the arming of Israel in order to reconstitute their supply. If they massively expend ammunition in a war with Iran, they will deplete their stock with no capacity to regenerate the missile in a rapid fashion.
As my substack published last night shows, Israel is wholly and utterly dependent on the U.S. for weapons and munitions. I mean...wholly...much more than you think. https://sunlotus17.substack.com/p/boycott-divest-and-sanction-israel
Perhaps Russia realizes that the U.S. has no surge capacity. By Putin refusing Netanyahu's call, the lines are drawn.