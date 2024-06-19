I just received this from a friend from Reddit

STOP CELEBRATING! We LOST the first round of the battle in Geneva. The "Pandemic Treaty" is NOT DEAD! The powers that be are on a "war footing" and they seek to end "vaccine apartheid." WAKE UP!

Please wake up!

We LOST the first round of this fight.

The amendments to the International Health Regulations were adopted on June 1, 2024 and the nations actually got far more than they originally requested.

The “Pandemic Treaty” is NOT dead. It is very much alive.

The Club de Madrid hosted a presentation by The Independent Panel on June 18, 2024 at 4am Pacific time and then held a brief press conference which I attended and was able to ask a question.

THE SECOND ROUND OF THIS BATTLE HAS BEGUN!

https://rumble.com/v52akoi-the-independent-panel.html

“Press Conference”

https://rumble.com/v52afsv-the-independent-panel-press-conference.html

https://live-the-independent-panel.pantheonsite.io/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/The-Independent-Panel_No-time-to-gamble.pdf

Excerpts:

The Independent Panel started all of this back in May 2021.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/jelwAdc9Myjf/

I published my first article on this issue back on March 24, 2022:

The World Health Organization (WHO) is currently negotiating an international treaty that seeks to give the WHO more legal authority over your personal health choices, rights and freedoms.

Read the latest version of the “Pandemic Agreement”:

An updated version of the "Pandemic Treaty" has been made available.

