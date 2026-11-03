Fear campaign continues.....you will comply. Sweden was not.
Food shortage hits Sicily
Truckers’ protest leaves supermarkets empty
https://seemorerocks.substack.com/p/food-shortage-hits-sicily
ROBIN WESTENRA 2026.10.23 Fri
https://substack.com/@
PREP for SHTF
Three minute video.
No posts
Fear campaign continues.....you will comply. Sweden was not.
Food shortage hits Sicily
Truckers’ protest leaves supermarkets empty
https://seemorerocks.substack.com/p/food-shortage-hits-sicily
ROBIN WESTENRA 2026.10.23 Fri
https://substack.com/@
PREP for SHTF
Three minute video.