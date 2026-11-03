Seemorerocks

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Anna Harper's avatar
Anna Harper
4h

Fear campaign continues.....you will comply. Sweden was not.

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Scott munson's avatar
Scott munson
38m

Food shortage hits Sicily

Truckers’ protest leaves supermarkets empty

https://seemorerocks.substack.com/p/food-shortage-hits-sicily

ROBIN WESTENRA 2026.10.23 Fri

https://substack.com/@

PREP for SHTF

Three minute video.

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