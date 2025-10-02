🚨 Ignore the rhetoric. Watch the patterns:

French army chief says public must be ready for high-intensity warfare—tonight. Hospital wards are being prepped (France, Germany, Switzerland, Poland, Estonia and Latvia). Train after train rolls east with heavy armor. Drone incursion theatrics are labeled false flags by Russia, with rumors Ukraine is planning an even bigger false flag swirling.

Trump greenlights long-range strikes into Russia. Gold and silver are spiking.

The Vaccine passport Digital ID rollout has been met with a lackluster response, so they’ll flip the table. A complete collapse the West — like that the Deagle predictions describe — is not inconceivable. For each of DoD, ARPA-H, Palantir/Ginkgo, there is a mirror copy in China/BRICS, equally ready to be deployed after what may lay ahead.

A giant, protracted war offers escape from broken economies and perfect leverage for installing biometric controls and digital rationing, a permanent surveillance state that will never roll back “afterwards.”

The Overton window may not have caught up with these recent escalations, but the pattern is clear.

Prepare accordingly. 🙏

- @iceagefarmer

https://t.me/seemorerocks/93054

Gen. Pierre Schill, Chief of Staff of the French Army, has called on military forces to prepare for high-intensity warfare “as early as tonight.” This directive comes amid concerns over the potential for direct confrontation with Russia in defense of a NATO ally located in Eastern Europe.

The urgency of this preparation reflects escalating tensions in the region, although specific details regarding the nature of the threats have not been disclosed. The French Army”s readiness is part of broader NATO defense strategies in response to the evolving security landscape.

This announcement follows recent developments in international military engagements, including incidents involving Russian forces. For instance, French Army Special Forces recently intercepted a Russian tanker off the coast of Saint-Nazaire, highlighting ongoing military vigilance in the area.

As the situation develops, further updates are expected regarding the French Army”s operational readiness and NATO”s collective response to potential threats.

https://demstate.com/article/gen-pierre-schill-urges-french-army-to-prepare-for-high-intensity-warfare

As of about 3:00 PM eastern US time today, October 1, 2025, there were a total of SIX (6) E-6B Mercury Nuclear Command and Control aircraft that were airborne over the continental United States. This is unprecedented.

The Boeing E-6B Mercury is a U.S. Navy airborne communication relay and command post aircraft, primarily known as a “doomsday plane.”

It supports two main functions: the Take Charge and Move Out (TACAMO) mission, which provides airborne command and control links to U.S. nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarines, and the Looking Glass mission, serving as an airborne command post for launching intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs).

Derived from the Boeing 707, the E-6B is equipped with a trailing wire antenna for very-low-frequency (VLF) communications, enabling it to reach submerged submarines.

Usually, only one or two such aircraft are up at any given time.

In a “crisis” situation, we have seen three or four such aircraft in the sky at once.

NEVER BEFORE have we seen SIX (6) Such planes flying at the same time. This isn’t training; this is nuclear war posture.

⚡ALERT: France Army Chief Warns of IMMINENT War Readiness! USA Approves DEEP STRIKES! Iran is READY!