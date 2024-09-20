I had to go the long way to get this article. It opened fine on my tablet but I got this on my Mac

It’s not exactly front page headlines in western MSM!!

Today the European Union Parliament voted in favor to allow Ukraine to launch missile strikes deep within Russia, something that Russian officials have warned could warrant the destruction of Kyiv and use of nuclear weaponry in retaliation.

MEPs voted 425 in favor, 131 against and 63 abstentions on a resolution for EU member states to remove restrictions on Ukraine’s use of Western-supplied weapons within Russian territory, and accelerate weapons deliveries, “including Taurus missiles.”

The EU explained what the MEPs voted for in a press release:

Parliament underlines that insufficient deliveries of ammunition and restrictions on their use risks offsetting the impact of efforts made to date, and deplores the declining volume of bilateral military aid to Ukraine by EU countries. MEPs reiterate their call for member states to fulfil their March 2023 commitment to deliver one million rounds of ammunition to Ukraine, and to accelerate the delivery of weapons, air defence systems and ammunition, including TAURUS missiles.

They also restate their position that all EU countries and NATO allies should collectively and individually commit to annual military support for Ukraine militarily of no less than 0.25% of their GDP.

EU sanctions need to be maintained and expanded

The resolution calls for EU member states to maintain and extend the Council’s sanctions policy against Russia, Belarus, and non-EU countries and entities providing Russia with military and dual-use technologies.

MEPs condemn the recent transfer of ballistic missiles by Iran to Russia and call for strengthened sanctions against both Tehran and North Korea for their involvement in supporting Russia’s war against Ukraine. They also want to see more Chinese individuals and entities added to the EU sanctions list as well as tougher measures to systematically tackle the issue of sanctions circumvention by EU-based companies, third parties, and non-EU countries.

Confiscate Russian state-owned assets to compensate Ukraine for destruction

While calling on the EU and its member states to actively work towards achieving the broadest possible international support for Ukraine and identifying a peaceful solution to the war, MEPs say that any resolution must be based on full respect for Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

SEE: President Biden Appoints Treasurer Janet Yellen To Manage Certain Affairs With Ukraine And Seizing Of Russian Assets

They also view accountability for Russian war crimes and reparations and other payments by Moscow as essential aspects of any solution. To this end, MEPs want the EU and like-minded partners to establish a sound legal regime for the confiscation of Russian state-owned assets frozen by the EU as part of efforts to compensate Ukraine for the massive damage it has suffered.

Today’s vote is the first real official stance this newly elected council has made regarding the war in Ukraine.

The MEPs also condemned and essentially blacklisted Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán for trying to conduct peaceful negotiations with Russia, something that the bulk of the EU members find abhorrent.

Parliament condemns Russia’s barbaric missile attack on the Okhmadyt children’s hospital in Kyiv, and the recent visit of the Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán to the Russian Federation, which does not represent the EU and is a blatant violation of the EU’s treaties and common foreign policy. The text states that Hungary should face repercussions for these actions. Given the Hungarian Prime Minister’s so-called “peace mission” was immediately followed by the children’s hospital attack, the resolution also says this shows the “irrelevance” of Orbán’s alleged peace efforts. The EU wrote in a statement

In July, Orbán emphasized in an op-ed piece that NATO is supposed to be about peace and not endless war. “Today the self-fulfilling nature of this confrontation prophecy is becoming increasingly apparent, with the news that preparations have begun for a possible NATO operation in Ukraine—and even high-level reports that troops from NATO member countries are already near the Ukrainian front,” he wrote at the time.

SEE: Serbian President Vucic Expects World Conflicts ‘To Escalate In The Coming Months,’ Warns Of ‘Biggest Geopolitical Crisis Since Second World War’

In response to the EU’s vote, Vyacheslav Volodin, the chairman of the Russian State Duma, said that the EU is effectually calling for nuclear war.

What the European Parliament is calling for would lead to a world war using nuclear weapons. For your information: the flight time of a Sarmat missile to Strasbourg is three minutes and 20 seconds. He said on Telegram

‘Volodin also reminded the MEPs that Russia was the one that liberated “you and all of Europe” from Nazi Germany in the Second World War, which “it seems you have forgotten” and urged the body to “dissolve itself,”’ RT reported.

Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that if the EU allowed Ukraine to strike targets within Russia, it would represent NATO’s direct involvement in the war. If the EU “lifts the restrictions it will mean nothing less than the direct participation of NATO countries, the U.S. and European countries, in the conflict in Ukraine.” Russia will “make the appropriate decisions” if that happens, he said.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov also said around that time they “will react in a way that will not be pretty.”

https://www.europarl.europa.eu/news/en/press-room/20240913IPR23906/meps-ukraine-must-be-able-to-strike-legitimate-military-targets-in-russia

As most readers already know, the SARMAT is Russia's latest multiple warhead nuclear missile, which can carry fifteen (15) independent warheads of the Avangard design, which travel at Mach 27 (21,000 MPH) and cannot be intercepted or stopped.

….

These missiles CANNOT be intercepted. They CANNOT be stopped. We have NO DEFENSE from them.

As evidenced by the remarks above from the Speaker of the Russian Duma, things with the Russia-Ukraine Conflict continue to grow worse by the day.

Readers are URGED to have emergency food, water, medicine, a generator, fuel for that generator, communication gear (CB or HAM radio) for when COMMS go down, a first-aid kit for small injuries or major war wounds, fire extinguishers, flashlights in each room or for each family member, spare batteries for those lights, a portable radio for news and information - and spare batteries for it, too.

There is very little time left to prepare.

If things continue along the path they are going, nuclear war is very much in ALL our futures.

