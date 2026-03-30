Seemorerocks

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Fritz Freud's avatar
Fritz Freud
5m

Don't Panic and Hang the Politicians... alongside the Bankers.

Don't drink the Kool Aid.

Don't buy fear.

Let the System collapse... it must and it will.

After that... when the useless died and the Fascists are killed... sent the rest to Fritz Freud.

Because only then we can recreate this world in our own image to our liking.

Vive la Revolution.

https://fritzfreud.substack.com/p/revolution-as-a-business-model

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Scott munson's avatar
Scott munson
3h

ALERT: Emergency stock up now, situation is deterirating: desalination plants hit

Remember, Cassandra was right

https://seemorerocks.substack.com/p/alert-emergency-stock-up-now-situation

MUST SEE VIDEO 31:04

ROBIN WESTENRA 2026.03.30 Mon

https://substack.com/@seemorerocks

embedded YouTube videos watch and listen and or listen in app in background multitasking in browser or mail

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