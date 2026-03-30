ALERT: Emergency stock up now, situation is deterirating: desalination plants hitRemember, Cassandra was rightRobin WestenraMar 30, 2026848Share848Share
Don't Panic and Hang the Politicians... alongside the Bankers.
Don't drink the Kool Aid.
Don't buy fear.
Let the System collapse... it must and it will.
After that... when the useless died and the Fascists are killed... sent the rest to Fritz Freud.
Because only then we can recreate this world in our own image to our liking.
Vive la Revolution.
https://fritzfreud.substack.com/p/revolution-as-a-business-model
ALERT: Emergency stock up now, situation is deterirating: desalination plants hit
Remember, Cassandra was right
https://seemorerocks.substack.com/p/alert-emergency-stock-up-now-situation
MUST SEE VIDEO 31:04
ROBIN WESTENRA 2026.03.30 Mon
https://substack.com/@seemorerocks
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