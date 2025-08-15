The summit is tomorrow

Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with USA President Donald Trump, in Alaska, USA, tomorrow, Friday, August 15. Here is what the Kremlin says can be expected . . .

The Kremlin revealed the very high level of the Russian delegation, which also includes:

Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

Yuri Ushakov, former Soviet diplomat who served as the Ambassador of Russia to the United States from 1998 until 2008. Since 2012, he has been an advisor to the President of Russia on foreign policy issues.

Defense Minister Andrey Belousov,

Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, and;

Kirill Dmitriev, Special Presidential Representative for Investment and Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries , who has been a key figure in the Ukraine settlement process.

In addition to the presidents, five members from each delegation will participate in the negotiations,” the Kremlin said, adding that “of course, a group of experts will also be nearby.”

Regarding the agenda, it is “obvious” that the central issue in the talks will be the Ukraine conflict, Yuri Ushakov said, adding, though, that “broader objectives of ensuring peace and security will also be addressed, as well as current and most acute international and regional issues.”

There will also be an exchange of views “regarding the further development of bilateral cooperation, including in the trade and economic spheres,” Ushakov noted, adding that such ties have “enormous and, unfortunately, still untapped potential.”



Ushakov confirmed that Putin and Trump will not only deliver a short opening statement but also hold a joint press conference after the talks.

He said the duration of the talks “would depend on how the discussion goes” and confirmed “the delegation will return [to Russia] immediately after the negotiations conclude.”