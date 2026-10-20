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Scott munson
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⚡ALERT! CODE 100 ACTIVATED IN IRAN!

Canadian Prepper interviews Prof. Marandi

https://seemorerocks.substack.com/p/alert-code-100-activated-in-iran

42:57 horizontal Substack video legit embedded YouTube video concise info

ROBIN WESTENRA 2026.10.20 Tue

https://substack.com/@

PREP for SHTF

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