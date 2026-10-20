Iranian insider has informed us that Iran is at maximum readiness and expects sh!t will hit the fan in the next couple weeks.
Code 100 indicates the highest level of readiness as Israeli jets fly around Syria.
Hegseth has met with Netanyahu and Israel has suspended leave for IDF as of thursday.
⚡ALERT! CODE 100 ACTIVATED IN IRAN!
Canadian Prepper interviews Prof. Marandi
https://seemorerocks.substack.com/p/alert-code-100-activated-in-iran
42:57 horizontal Substack video legit embedded YouTube video concise info
ROBIN WESTENRA 2026.10.20 Tue
https://substack.com/@
PREP for SHTF