At the time of my writing this (Monday, 10/20/25), much of the Internet is still down due to a problem with Amazon Web Services (AWS), the largest Cloud provider in the world.

While AWS initially said the problem was related to a DNS (Domain Name System) issue that they had fixed, the outages have continued and AWS is now looking at other problems.

AWS outage spotlights the global economy’s fragile foundations Amazon Web Services, the biggest cloud computing provider, went down Monday morning — crippling thousands of services from some of the biggest companies on earth. Why it matters: For all its complexity and size, the global economy is fragile — breaking just one weak link drives big disruptions, online and in the real world. Where it stands: Amazon’s East Coast region, responsible for a lot of the internet, was the culprit. Zoom,Venmo, WhatsApp and many gaming, banking, social media and consumer sites saw large spikes in reported outages, according to tracker Downdetector.

The site said more than 11 million people worldwide reported issues with more than 2,500 companies as of 12:45 pm EST— and this was the biggest AWS outage of the year.

Amazon said it addressed the problem, but as of early afternoon on the East Coast, many websites were still experiencing disruptions. Zoom out: Just three massive cloud providers — Amazon, Microsoft and Google — serve as the technical backbone of the internet. Millions of people, and thousands of companies rely on each one. This is a recent phenomenon — businesses used to have their own data centers.

But outsourcing that infrastructure to big cloud companies is cheaper and more efficient. Between the lines: Computer systems have always had glitches or failed, what’s different now is the “centralization risk,” says Corey Quinn, chief cloud economist at Duckbill, an AWS consulting firm. Instead of one company’s website going down, they all crash at once. As a society, we’re still learning how to deal with that, he says.

Even if a firm tried to stop outsourcing this work, they’d still come up against reality — the many software services that companies buy would still be using AWS or another cloud provider. Full article.

CNN is reporting that the estimate for the total cost of the outage could reach hundreds of billions of dollars.

Total cost of the outage could reach hundreds of billions of dollars, expert says Mehdi Daoudi, CEO of internet performance monitoring firm Catchpoint, estimates the total financial impact of the AWS service disruption will be in the billions of dollars. “The incident highlights the complexity and fragility of the internet, as well as how much every aspect of our work depends on the internet to work,” Daoudi said in a statement to CNN. “The financial impact of this outage will easily reach into the hundreds of billions due to loss in productivity for millions of workers that cannot do their job, plus business operations that are stopped or delayed — from airlines to factories.” We’ve heard today from a tech expert who told us that Amazon Web Services “sits in the middle of everything.” Lance Ulanoff, editor at the technology publication TechRadar told John Berman on CNN News Central that AWS provides a space where businesses can essentially rent the services they depend on to operate, rather than building and maintaining those services internally, which is far more costly. “It’s like: ‘Why build the house if you’re just going to live in it?’” Ulanoff said. Ulanoff explained that smart home devices, used by millions globally to do everything from monitor who is approaching their property to turning lights on and off, are not designed to work without the internet, despite how widely relied upon they have become. “They just don’t work without the internet. They’re not designed that way,” he said before adding, “We’ve designed everything to work with that constant connectivity and when you pull that big plug, everything, basically becomes dumb.” Source.

What is rather amazing, so far, is that the corporate media, in unison, is either not even exploring the possibility that this is a cyberattack, or they are downplaying it, saying that it is “unlikely”, without giving any reason why they believe that.

So I will speculate about the possibility that this is a cyberattack.

First, the federal government just issued a “cybersecurity emergency directive” late last week through their Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), warning that thousands of networks operated by the US government and Fortune 500 companies face an “imminent threat” of being breached by a nation-state hacking group. See:

I have not seen a single corporate media news site even mention this yet.

Secondly, Amazon’s oldest data center in northern Virginia is the source of this current outage, and it is the location where the CIA has stored their secure data for over a decade now.

In 2017 the CIA revealed to the public their new alliance with secure, cloud storage with AWS.

This is a video presentation given by John G. Edwards, the Chief Information Officer of the CIA at that time.

Given how the CIA and Mossad along with their alliances with Big Tech have terrorized nations around the world, especially most recently in Lebanon and Iran by assassinating their military leaders, is it so far fetched of an idea that this is a cyberattack?

Of course if it is a cyberattack against the CIA, we will never know, as they would never reveal that.

The Dangers of Cloud Computing and Data Centers

If hackers are in fact now targeting U.S. data centers like AWS, this could absolutely cripple the U.S., and it is something I foresaw as a possibility back in 2023.

Will America’s Addiction to Computer Technology be it’s Downfall? Excerpts: America is the most technology-dependent society in the world, by far. As I reported last week, the United States has the ability to spy on its citizens at a greater percentage than even China, due to the fact that a higher percentage of U.S. citizens are connected through technology and their cell phones than citizens in China, where over one third of the people in China do not even own cell phones yet. There is another way to measure America’s dependency on technology besides cell phone and Internet usage, and that is by looking at how many data centers are in the U.S. that host all the server hardware that is required to keep all this technology running. In this category, the U.S. has no serious competitors. In fact, the U.S. owns more data centers than almost all other countries of the world combined, according to Statista.com. These physical computers, which are housed in physical buildings in physical locations, require tremendous resources to operate, which include energy resources and human resources, to keep it all running. Almost everything connected to the Internet today is run by these data centers that provide Cloud Computing. And all of these computers are primarily owned by three companies: Amazon.com and “Amazon Web Services” (AWS), Microsoft and “Microsoft Azure,” and Google with their Cloud Services. If an enemy of the United States wanted to totally cripple our country, including military and intelligence operations, all they would have to do is take down the data centers owned by these three companies. The physical locations of these data centers is a matter of public knowledge, and I was able to find lists of their physical locations by using their own search engines, in less than 5 minutes. Amazon: AWS

Microsoft: Azure

Google AWS and Azure own most of the servers that contain data for the U.S. military and intelligence agencies. Full article.

That is what I wrote in 2023. Fast forward to today, and there is even more risk to these data centers, as they try to quickly ramp up to serve the AI bubble.

There is not enough energy produced in the U.S. to run all of these data centers, which is leading to a renaissance in nuclear power.

Even if this current problem with AWS is not a cyberattack, it shows how frail this technology is.

And now many people on Wall Street and in the tech field are beginning to wonder if the money being spent on these data centers for AI might bring down the entire economy, no hackers needed!

This was just published today by The Information (subscription needed):

The Data Center Boom Enters a Speculative Era The Wynn in Las Vegas was buzzing last week as executives, investors and dealmakers from across the data center, cloud and finance world converged at an event to trade notes on how quickly the industry has changed. A year ago, most conversations at Infra/Structure, hosted by Structure Research, focused on how hard it was to find land and power for new data centers for artificial intelligence, and skepticism abounded over whether projects such as OpenAI’s Stargate, which hadn’t been formally announced yet, could be real. This year was different. Following a bevy of large data center financings and commitments by OpenAI, xAI and Meta to spend hundreds of billions of dollars running and renting data center servers over the next decade, everyone was asking: Which one of them will build the most gigawatts of data center capacity? Which firms will commit to fund these projects? How will enough revenue be generated from AI to justify hundreds of billions of dollars of construction next year? And are there enough people to build all of these projects? (Source.)

This is a developing story….

