These are the headlines if you know where to look for them.

Russell Brand is top of the pops.

Multiple banks were reporting online banking issues Monday afternoon as hundreds of users began reporting errors.

Chase and Wells Fargo both confirmed they were experiencing issues Monday.

Wells Fargo told NBC Chicago it is investigating reports of issues with its online banking from customers.

“Online banking isn’t available right now,” a message on their website read. “We’re having technical issues, but we’re working to resolve them as quickly as possible. Please try again later.”

In response to a customer on X, Chase Support confirmed “it appears that we are currently working to resolve an issue with online banking.”

“Please try again at a later time. We’re sorry for any inconvenience, and appreciate your patience,” the social media response read.

https://www.nbcchicago.com/news/local/multiple-banks-reporting-online-banking-outages-across-u-s/4017471/

https://nypost.com/2026/11/16/business/outages-hit-chase-bank-of-america-and-wells-fargo-customers/

Reports of Amtrak STOPPING SERVICE IN AND OUT OF WASHINGTON DC.

GERMANY: CYBERATTACK FORCES HOSPITAL TO CLOSE EMERGENCY DEPARTMENT

https://www.mdr.de/nachrichten/thueringen/ost-thueringen/greiz/krankenhaus-notaufnahme-,greiz-hackerangriff-100.html

U.S. Embassy issues security alert for Americans in Europe