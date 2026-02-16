Altman and other leading researcher are warning and even abandoning their posts that an AI produced bioweapon is rhe BIGGEST risk in 2026.

This is the biggest story no one is talking about

https://www.nytimes.com/2026/02/11/opinion/openai-ads-chatgpt.html

https://www.msn.com/en-xl/news/other/ai-researcher-says-world-is-in-peril-and-quits-to-study-poetry/ar-AA1WcPDi

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/technology/ai-researchers-are-sounding-the-alarm-on-their-way-out-the-door/ar-AA1WakhS

OpenAI disbanded its mission alignment team in recent weeks and transferred its seven employees to other teams, Platformer has learned. Joshua Achiam, who led the team, will take on a new title as OpenAI’s “chief futurist.”

The mission alignment team was created in 2024 to promote the company’s stated mission to ensure that artificial general intelligence benefits all of humanity.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman announced that Achiam would lead the new team on September 25 of that year. The announcement came the same day that then-chief technical officer Mira Murati announced her surprise departure from OpenAI, along with two key researchers. (One of those researchers, Barret Zoph, recently returned to the company.)

https://www.platformer.news/openai-mission-alignment-team-joshua-achiam/



The AGI Lie. We Will Never be Given Access to Super Intelligence

Why AGI artificial general intelligence not be given to to the masses. There is no way in hell the technocratic elite would ever allow their privilege to be erased. This video is based on findings of the RAND report on emergency AGI threats.

