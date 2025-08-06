Seemorerocks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rolf von Behrens's avatar
Rolf von Behrens
1h

Even a one line summary would be helpful. Most people aren’t going to watch the whole video.

FYI, you can make quick summaries like this:

1 ) Paste YT URL here:

https://youtubetotranscript.com

(TIP: best to delete the tracking ID, which is the text after the ‘?’ - else you’re telling the service or ai who you are. Best always register your ai’s from a pseudonym email.)

2) Click ‘copy text’ and paste into Grok, (which can handle more text than GPT) with a prompt such as:

“Please pull out key points & predictions from this transcript and note any supporting evidence: “

Done! You just saved an hour or more. : )

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Roger Sterling's avatar
Roger Sterling
1h

Playing “chicken “ with nukes….what could go wrong? Simply stated…Ukraine is a regional conflict and not a US or NATO problem…nor is Iran/hamas…which is Israel’s problem. DJT talked in terms of ending forever wars…really hasn’t done so. He thinks he has a strong hand…in reality it is demonstrably weak. Well played dumb-dumbs.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Robin Westenra
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture