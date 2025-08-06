Share this postSeemorerocks ALERT: 72 hour deadline - nuke sniffers airborne, martial lawCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreALERT: 72 hour deadline - nuke sniffers airborne, martial lawRobin WestenraAug 06, 20254Share this postSeemorerocks ALERT: 72 hour deadline - nuke sniffers airborne, martial lawCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore23Share4Share this postSeemorerocks ALERT: 72 hour deadline - nuke sniffers airborne, martial lawCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore23Share
Even a one line summary would be helpful. Most people aren’t going to watch the whole video.
FYI, you can make quick summaries like this:
1 ) Paste YT URL here:
https://youtubetotranscript.com
(TIP: best to delete the tracking ID, which is the text after the ‘?’ - else you’re telling the service or ai who you are. Best always register your ai’s from a pseudonym email.)
2) Click ‘copy text’ and paste into Grok, (which can handle more text than GPT) with a prompt such as:
“Please pull out key points & predictions from this transcript and note any supporting evidence: “
Done! You just saved an hour or more. : )
Playing “chicken “ with nukes….what could go wrong? Simply stated…Ukraine is a regional conflict and not a US or NATO problem…nor is Iran/hamas…which is Israel’s problem. DJT talked in terms of ending forever wars…really hasn’t done so. He thinks he has a strong hand…in reality it is demonstrably weak. Well played dumb-dumbs.