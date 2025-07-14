Trump and Putin in Helsinki in 2018. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty

President Trump will announce a new plan to arm Ukraine on Monday that is expected to include offensive weapons, two sources with knowledge of the plans tell Axios.

Why it matters: Sending offensive weapons would be a major shift for Trump, who had until recently been at pains to say he would provide only defensive weapons to avoid escalating the conflict.

U.S., Ukrainian and European officials hope the weapons will shift the trajectory of the war and change Russian President Vladimir Putin's calculations regarding a ceasefire.

Two sources told Axios they had reason to believe the plan was likely to include long-range missiles that could reach targets deep inside Russian territory, including Moscow. However, neither was aware of any final decision.

"Trump is really pissed at Putin. His announcement tomorrow is going to be very aggressive," Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) told Axios.

Driving the news: The new initiative, which will be rolled out in a meeting between Trump and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, will involve European countries paying for U.S.-made weapons that will be sent to Ukraine.

The White House did not respond to a request for comment.

Behind the scenes: The scheme was proposed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during the NATO summit two weeks ago.

U.S. and Ukrainian officials said the meeting between Trump and Zelensky at the summit was their best so far.

"Zelensky came like a normal human being, not crazy, and was dressed like a somebody that should be at NATO. He had a group of people with him that also seemed not crazy. So they had a good conversation," a U.S. official said. Zelensky wore a suit at the summit for the first time since 2022.

The other side: Trump has grown increasingly frustrated over the last two weeks over Putin's unwillingness to move towards a ceasefire and Russia's escalating attacks on Kyiv and other cities.

One thing that convinced Trump to move down this path was the July 3 phone call in which Putin made clear he planned to escalate the war.

Putin indicated that over the next 60 days he would make a renewed push to occupy territory up to the administrative lines of the Ukrainian regions in which Russia has a significant foothold.

"He wants to take all of it," Trump told French President Emmanuel Macron shortly after his call with Putin, according to a source with direct knowledge.

In the ensuing days, the weapons plan turned from an idea to something more concrete.

What he's saying: Trump told reporters Sunday evening that the weapons he would send Ukraine through European countries would include "various pieces of very sophisticated military (equipment)," including Patriot air defense batteries.

Trump said European countries "are going to pay us 100% for them. It is going to be business for us."

He added that he is "very disappointed" in Putin for saying he wanted peace and then escalating his attacks on Ukraine.

Hal Turner writes:

I have returned to the New York City area as of Sunday afternoon because there are "developments" in the Intelligence Community.

President Trump is set to make what he called a "big announcement" tomorrow - Monday, July 14 -- regarding the Russia-Ukraine conflict. This is public info and most folks know it already.

Senator Lindsay "Lady G" Graham is all over media today saying he expects Trump to announce that far more weapons will be sent to Ukraine by the US and range limitations may be taken off western supplied weapons, thereby allowing them to strike deep into Russia - even to Moscow or beyond.

Graham also said he expect increased financial aid to Ukraine. This, too, is public information.

Mark Rutte, present leader of NATO, is flying to the US to be with President Trump when this "big announcement" gets made. That is not a good sign, at all. This third item is also public.

What is NOT public, is chatter on Intel Circuits saying there may be a massive drone strike by Ukraine, "against Moscow and sites in Tartarstan."

The chatter goes on to claim "Ukraine will use 300 to 700 UAV's (unmanned aerial vehicles / drones) against Moscow along with (British-supplied) Storm Shadow cruise missiles, Neptune anti-ship missiles used against land targets . . . . AND OTHER long-range missiles supplied by NATO."

Russian government officials are being told "in case of air-raid alarms, take immediate action to shelter yourself and family."

So the inner government circles in Moscow are already getting the word.

Russian Intel is extraordinarily competent, so if this warning is being given out in Moscow, then they know something.

One former colleague in the Intel Community bluntly told me "If you wake up tomorrow and London, Paris, and Berlin are in flames, you'll know why."

I must emphasize this is RAW INTEL. It is unvetted and unverified. I supply this FYI.

