This is a skillful use of AI in creating an imaginary conversation with Solzhenitsyn

TRANSCRIPT

He survived eight years in a Soviet labour camp. He wrote about it in secret, on scraps of paper he memorised and then burned. When the book finally came out, it shook the world. The Soviet Union expelled him. And then he arrived in the West and said things the West didn’t want to hear either.

Alexander Solzhenitsyn.

Interviewer: Welcome to our podcast.

Solzhenitsyn: I have never been comfortable in the rooms where everyone agrees with me, so this should be fine. I warn you, I might agree with more than you expect.

Interviewer: Let’s start at the beginning. The Gulag. Eight years for writing a letter criticising Stalin. What does that do to a man?

Solzhenitsyn: It depends entirely on what the man brings into it. I have seen men destroyed by it. Not by the cold or the hunger, but by the collapse of everything they believed.

They had believed in the system. The system imprisoned them. There was nothing left.

I was different—not because I was stronger, but because I went in already asking questions. And the Gulag answered them. Not the way I expected, but answered them nonetheless.

Interviewer: What did it answer?

Solzhenitsyn: The central question of my life: How does a civilisation produce this? How do ordinary men become guards who watch other men starve? How does an ideology that promised liberation build the largest system of forced labour in human history?

And the answer I found was not political. It was moral. It was spiritual.

The line separating good and evil passes not between states or classes or parties; it passes through every human heart.

Everyone.

Including mine.

Including yours.

Interviewer: That line—it’s one of the most famous things you ever wrote:

“The line separating good and evil passes not through states nor between classes nor between political parties either, but right through every human heart.”

Where did that come from?

Solzhenitsyn: From watching myself.

In the Gulag I had time. Nothing but time. To examine who I had been before.

I had been an ambitious young officer. I had looked away from things I should not have looked away from. I was not a monster, but I was not innocent either.

And I realised the guards were not monsters either.

They were men.

Men who had been given permission.

That is the most dangerous thing you can give a human being.

Not a weapon.

Permission.

Interviewer: And the suffering itself. Did it break you?

Solzhenitsyn: I will tell you something that will sound strange. I came to be grateful for it.

Not immediately. Not for many years.

But I understood eventually that everything I wrote, everything that mattered, came from those eight years.

A comfortable life produces comfortable thoughts.

Suffering, if it does not destroy you, strips everything away until what remains is either nothing or the truth.

For me, what remained was the truth and faith, which I had abandoned as a young man and found again in the camps.

God was not absent from the Gulag. He was perhaps more present there than anywhere else I have been.

Interviewer: You were expelled from the Soviet Union in 1974. You came to the West. And in 1978, four years later, you stood at Harvard University, in front of some of the most powerful people in the world, and told them things they did not want to hear. What possessed you to do that?

Solzhenitsyn: A man who has survived the Gulag is not easily intimidated by a commencement audience.

But it was more than that.

I had come to the West with gratitude. And then I watched.

And what I saw frightened me.

Differently than the Soviet Union frightened me, but genuinely.

I saw a civilisation that had won materially beyond anything history had seen, and was losing something it did not even know it was losing.

Interviewer: You said at Harvard that the decline of courage was the most striking thing you noticed in the West. That still lands hard today.

Solzhenitsyn: Because it is still true. Perhaps more true.

A decline in courage may be the most striking feature that an outside observer notices in the West today.

The Western world has lost its civic courage, both as a whole and separately—in each country, in each government, in each political party.

I watched powerful men say nothing when something needed to be said.

Not because they did not know the truth, but because the truth was inconvenient. Because it would cost them something.

A man who has never risked anything has nothing to say about courage.

Interviewer: You also said something that stayed with me: that it was time in the West to defend not so much human rights as human obligations. That feels almost radical today.

Solzhenitsyn: It felt radical then, and yet it is simply this:

A society that knows only its rights and has forgotten its obligations is a society that is consuming itself.

Rights without obligations produce a man who demands everything and contributes nothing, who believes that freedom means freedom from consequences.

I watch the West defend the freedom to say anything, do anything, destroy anything, and call it liberty.

But liberty without virtue is not liberty.

It is a slow collapse that looks like progress until the moment it does not.

Interviewer: The audience at Harvard booed parts of your speech.

Solzhenitsyn: Yes. I had expected that.

A man who tells people what they wish to hear is not telling them anything useful.

The boos told me I had said something true.

Interviewer: You also warned about something else—the press, the media. You said that in the West, even without government censorship, fashionable ideas are still separated from unfashionable ones. That certain voices simply never find their way into public life.

That was 1978. Does that sound familiar to you now?

Solzhenitsyn: It sounds like I was describing today.

There is no open violence as in the East. But there is selection dictated by fashion, by consensus, by the need to accommodate what the powerful have decided is acceptable.

A man who says the wrong thing is not arrested.

He is simply made invisible.

Which is, in some ways, more insidious, because it requires no tyrant.

The people do it to each other.

Interviewer: Where does it end? The loss of courage, the confusion about freedom, the spiritual emptiness you described. Where does a civilisation go from here?

Solzhenitsyn: I will tell you what I told Harvard, and what I have believed every day since the Gulag.

The mistake is not political. It is not economic.

The mistake is at the root, at the very foundation of how the modern West understands what a human being is.

It removed God from the centre.

And when you remove God from the centre, you do not get freedom.

You get a vacuum.

And vacuums are filled, always, by something.

The question is only what fills it.

In Russia it was the state.

In the West it is filling slowly, quietly, with things that look like freedom and are not.

Interviewer: You survived the Gulag. You were expelled from your country. You warned the West and were booed. You went home to Russia and watched it struggle to become something new.

After all of that, what do you want people to take from your life?

Solzhenitsyn: Live not by lies.

That is all.

It is the title of the last thing I wrote before they arrested me and threw me out of my country.

It is the simplest thing and the hardest thing.

Do not repeat what you do not believe.

Do not sign what you do not agree with.

Do not participate in the lie simply because everyone around you has decided it is safer.

One man who refuses.

Just one.

Is a beginning.

And they know it.

That is why they work so hard to make sure no one refuses.

Narrator: Alexander Solzhenitsyn.

A man who looked at the West from the outside—from the Gulag, from exile, from the long perspective of someone who had seen what happens when a civilisation loses its soul—and said what he saw.

The audience booed.

He was right.

See you tomorrow.

This is the last thing Solzhenitsyn wrote before he was arrested in 1974 and forcefully exiled from his country.

On the day Solzhenitsyn was arrested, February, 12, 1974, he released the text of “Live Not by Lies.” The next day, he was exiled to the West, where he received a hero’s welcome. This moment marks the peak of his fame. Solzhenitsyn equates “lies” with ideology, the illusion that human nature and society can be reshaped to predetermined specifications. And his last word before leaving his homeland urges Soviet citizens as individuals to refrain from cooperating with the regime’s lies. Even the most timid can take this least demanding step toward spiritual independence. If many march together on this path of passive resistance, the whole inhuman system will totter and collapse.



-- by Edward E. Ericson, Jr. and Daniel J. Mahoney, The Solzhenitsyn Reader

There was a time when we dared not rustle a whisper. But now we write and read samizdat and, congregating in the smoking rooms of research institutes, heartily complain to each other of all they are muddling up, of all they are dragging us into! There’s that unnecessary bravado around our ventures into space, against the backdrop of ruin and poverty at home; and the buttressing of distant savage regimes; and the kindling of civil wars; and the ill-thought-out cultivation of Mao Zedong (at our expense to boot)—in the end we’ll be the ones sent out against him, and we’ll have to go, what other option will there be? And they put whomever they want on trial, and brand the healthy as mentally ill—and it is always “they,” while we are—helpless.

We are approaching the brink; already a universal spiritual demise is upon us; a physical one is about to flare up and engulf us and our children, while we continue to smile sheepishly and babble:

“But what can we do to stop it? We haven’t the strength.”

We have so hopelessly ceded our humanity that for the modest handouts of today we are ready to surrender up all principles, our soul, all the labors of our ancestors, all the prospects of our descendants—anything to avoid disrupting our meager existence. We have lost our strength, our pride, our passion. We do not even fear a common nuclear death, do not fear a third world war (perhaps we’ll hide away in some crevice), but fear only to take a civic stance! We hope only not to stray from the herd, not to set out on our own, and risk suddenly having to make do without the white bread, the hot water heater, a Moscow residency permit.

We have internalized well the lessons drummed into us by the state; we are forever content and comfortable with its premise: we cannot escape the environment, the social conditions; they shape us, “being determines consciousness.” What have we to do with this? We can do nothing.

But we can do—everything!—even if we comfort and lie to ourselves that this is not so. It is not “they” who are guilty of everything, but we ourselves, only we!

Some will counter: But really, there is nothing to be done! Our mouths are gagged, no one listens to us, no one asks us. How can we make them listen to us?

To make them reconsider—is impossible.

The natural thing would be simply not to reelect them, but there are no re-elections in our country.

In the West they have strikes, protest marches, but we are too cowed, too scared: How does one just give up one’s job, just go out onto the street?

All the other fateful means resorted to over the last century of Russia’s bitter history are even less fitting for us today—true, let’s not fall back on them! Today, when all the axes have hewn what they hacked, when all that was sown has borne fruit, we can see how lost, how drugged were those conceited youths who sought, through terror, bloody uprising, and civil war, to make the country just and content. No thank you, fathers of enlightenment! We now know that the vileness of the means begets the vileness of the result. Let our hands be clean!

So has the circle closed? So is there indeed no way out? So the only thing left to do is wait inertly: What if something just happens by itself?

But it will never come unstuck by itself, if we all, every day, continue to acknowledge, glorify, and strengthen it, if we do not, at the least, recoil from its most vulnerable point.

From lies.

When violence bursts onto the peaceful human condition, its face is flush with self-assurance, it displays on its banner and proclaims: “I am Violence! Make way, step aside, I will crush you!” But violence ages swiftly, a few years pass—and it is no longer sure of itself. To prop itself up, to appear decent, it will without fail call forth its ally—Lies. For violence has nothing to cover itself with but lies, and lies can only persist through violence. And it is not every day and not on every shoulder that violence brings down its heavy hand: It demands of us only a submission to lies, a daily participation in deceit—and this suffices as our fealty.

And therein we find, neglected by us, the simplest, the most accessible key to our liberation: a personal nonparticipation in lies! Even if all is covered by lies, even if all is under their rule, let us resist in the smallest way: Let their rule hold not through me!

And this is the way to break out of the imaginary encirclement of our inertness, the easiest way for us and the most devastating for the lies. For when people renounce lies, lies simply cease to exist. Like parasites, they can only survive when attached to a person.

We are not called upon to step out onto the square and shout out the truth, to say out loud what we think—this is scary, we are not ready. But let us at least refuse to say what we do not think!

This is the way, then, the easiest and most accessible for us given our deep-seated organic cowardice, much easier than (it’s scary even to utter the words) civil disobedience à la Gandhi.

Our way must be: Never knowingly support lies! Having understood where the lies begin (and many see this line differently)—step back from that gangrenous edge! Let us not glue back the flaking scales of the Ideology, not gather back its crumbling bones, nor patch together its decomposing garb, and we will be amazed how swiftly and helplessly the lies will fall away, and that which is destined to be naked will be exposed as such to the world.

And thus, overcoming our timidity, let each man choose: Will he remain a witting servant of the lies (needless to say, not due to natural predisposition, but in order to provide a living for the family, to rear the children in the spirit of lies!), or has the time come for him to stand straight as an honest man, worthy of the respect of his children and contemporaries? And from that day onward he:

· Will not write, sign, nor publish in any way, a single line distorting, so far as he can see, the truth;

· Will not utter such a line in private or in public conversation, nor read it from a crib sheet, nor speak it in the role of educator, canvasser, teacher, actor;

· Will not in painting, sculpture, photograph, technology, or music depict, support, or broadcast a single false thought, a single distortion of the truth as he discerns it;

· Will not cite in writing or in speech a single “guiding” quote for gratification, insurance, for his success at work, unless he fully shares the cited thought and believes that it fits the context precisely;

· Will not be forced to a demonstration or a rally if it runs counter to his desire and his will; will not take up and raise a banner or slogan in which he does not fully believe;



· Will not raise a hand in vote for a proposal which he does not sincerely support; will not vote openly or in secret ballot for a candidate whom he deems dubious or unworthy;

· Will not be impelled to a meeting where a forced and distorted discussion is expected to take place;

· Will at once walk out from a session, meeting, lecture, play, or film as soon as he hears the speaker utter a lie, ideological drivel, or shameless propaganda;

· Will not subscribe to, nor buy in retail, a newspaper or journal that distorts or hides the underlying facts.

This is by no means an exhaustive list of the possible and necessary ways of evading lies. But he who begins to cleanse himself will, with a cleansed eye, easily discern yet other opportunities.

Yes, at first it will not be fair. Someone will have to temporarily lose his job. For the young who seek to live by truth, this will at first severely complicate life, for their tests and quizzes, too, are stuffed with lies, and so choices will have to be made. But there is no loophole left for anyone who seeks to be honest: Not even for a day, not even in the safest technical occupations can he avoid even a single one of the listed choices—to be made in favor of either truth or lies, in favor of spiritual independence or spiritual servility. And as for him who lacks the courage to defend even his own soul: Let him not brag of his progressive views, boast of his status as an academician or a recognized artist, a distinguished citizen or general. Let him say to himself plainly: I am cattle, I am a coward, I seek only warmth and to eat my fill.

For us, who have grown staid over time, even this most moderate path of resistance will be not be easy to set out upon. But how much easier it is than self-immolation or even a hunger strike: Flames will not engulf your body, your eyes will not pop out from the heat, and your family will always have at least a piece of black bread to wash down with a glass of clear water.

Betrayed and deceived by us, did not a great European people—the Czechoslovaks—show us how one can stand down the tanks with bared chest alone, as long as inside it beats a worthy heart?

It will not be an easy path, perhaps, but it is the easiest among those that lie before us. Not an easy choice for the body, but the only one for the soul. No, not an easy path, but then we already have among us people, dozens even, who have for years abided by all these rules, who live by the truth.

And so: We need not be the first to set out on this path, Ours is but to join! The more of us set out together, the thicker our ranks, the easier and shorter will this path be for us all! If we become thousands—they will not cope, they will be unable to touch us. If we will grow to tens of thousands—we will not recognize our country!

But if we shrink away, then let us cease complaining that someone does not let us draw breath—we do it to ourselves! Let us then cower and hunker down, while our comrades the biologists bring closer the day when our thoughts can be read and our genes altered.

And if from this also we shrink away, then we are worthless, hopeless, and it is of us that Pushkin asks with scorn:

Why offer herds their liberation?

.....................

Their heritage each generation

The yoke with jingles, and the whip. February 12, 1974

Translated from the Russian by Yermolai Solzhenitsyn