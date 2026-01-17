Albanese drops his anti-"hate speech" legislation Robin WestenraJan 17, 2026622ShareADVANCE@FairAusADVBREAKING: Albanese has dropped his 'hate crime' censorship laws! Massive win for Aussies! 🇦🇺 6:09 AM · Jan 17, 2026 · 122K Views451 Replies · 1.53K Reposts · 8.1K Likes622Share
The tide is turning In Australia, finally Albo's gloss is not as glossy. They have been waiting for opportune time to implement.
You always notice who the "anti-hate" laws target... Replacement of native/white population and the Zionist occupation and their Jewish oligarchs funding it off the taxpayers dime... No coincidence at all goy...really...