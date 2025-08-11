Luxon and Albanese are planning to have Joint Digital ‘licences’ - (Digital ID). The project started under Ardern with the promise of no passports for Kiwi’s to travel to Australia. Make no mistake this is about cross border GLOBAL digital ID, with Luxon about to announce an identical version of the Australian age verification (digital ID) internet censorship policy.

He is going full bore, and he is desperate. Listen to him stumble and fall apart when Corin Dann asks him about NZ having a joint “licence” - (Digital ID). He’s so nervous he’s stuttering his words and is so relieved when a follow up question from Dann is about another subject.

A joint ID card with Australia is a direct attack on New Zealand's sovereignty, giving Australia influence over how we manage our citizens' data. This shared system will limit our control over our own privacy and security measures. It will also make it easier for data to be shared across borders, reducing New Zealand's ability to make independent decisions. Relying on Australia's technology and policies will lock New Zealand into a system it can't fully control, removing our authority over important national matters. Why don’t we just use Australia’s flag? Not to mention that digital ID is the ultimate control mechanism. This is truly dystopian bullshit, and disgusting. We are losing our country , our democracy and in short order - freedom. Listen to it here - truly astonishing.

https://x.com/2ETEKA/status/1954715581544026200