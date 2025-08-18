Alastair Crooke : Why Trump Abandoned His Ceasefire Demands.
For me, former UK diplomat, Alistair Crooke is one of the most trustworthy analysts out there, so I always listen to what he has to say.
Here’s an AI summary of what Alasdair Crooke is saying in this discussion:
1. Breakthrough in Dialogue
Crooke stresses that politics only begins when each side recognizes the legitimacy of the other’s narrative.
For the first time, Russia’s perspective was listened to and treated with respect in a U.S.–Russia meeting (in Alaska).
Trump listened to Putin directly, which Crooke sees as a crucial shift—similar to breakthroughs in Northern Ireland peace talks.
2. Symbolism of the Meeting
The optics were important: Trump personally greeted Putin at the tarmac—highly unusual and symbolic of respect.
The body language suggested genuine rapport and empathy between Trump and Putin.
This broke with the prior isolation of Russia (“war criminal” narrative) and signaled a reset.
3. Substance of the Deal
Contrary to claims of “no deal,” Crooke argues there was an implicit deal:
The old approach of a frozen conflict is gone.
Instead, Putin’s peace plan (a variation of the 2022 Istanbul framework _ Istanbul Plus) is back on the table.
That plan involves:
Recognition of Russian security concerns.
Guarantees for Ukraine’s security (possibly with multiple guarantors, including China).
A long-term balance of security in Europe.
4. Trump’s Position
Trump doesn’t want escalation with the EU or at home.
He seems willing to let Putin force Ukraine and the EU toward peace through military realities.
Russia has destroyed Western-supplied long-range missile production in Ukraine, weakening Europe’s leverage.
Effectively: the U.S. steps back, leaving the EU little ability to act militarily.
5. Domestic Pressures on Trump
According to journalist Michael Wolff, Trump was also motivated by domestic scandals (e.g., renewed Epstein-related media coverage) and Trump is trying to provide a diversion to that.
Facing Senate, neocon, and political pressures, Trump decided he needed a bold move: pulling out of Ukraine would be a gift to his MAGA base, who strongly want the war ended.
Thus, Trump’s shift is partly strategic geopolitics, partly a domestic political calculation.
6. Putin’s Lecture and Historical Frame
Putin repeated what he had said before (e.g., to Tucker Carlson):
Russia offered a settlement in April 2022, which the West blocked.
Russia sees Ukraine as a “brotherly nation,” and the war as a tragedy.
Any lasting peace must address Russia’s security concerns.
Trump appears to have heard this narrative seriously for the first time.
7. No Land Swap
Talk of “land swaps” is dismissed by Crooke:
Russian constitutional law prohibits ceding territory (Crimea, Donbas, etc.).
Any suggestion otherwise is a misunderstanding by Trump’s envoy.
Russia’s position remains firm: no concessions on its annexed regions.
8. Neocons and European Pressure
Crooke suggests Trump has sidelined the neocons (like Lindsey Graham, General Kellogg).
But European leaders are pressing hard for continued U.S. guarantees and military support.
Crooke doubts Trump will reverse course, since ending the war is now central to his MAGA appeal.
9. Strategic Outlook
Putin is forcing an outcome militarily, while Trump maneuvers politically.
Both are leaving room for each other to manage domestic pressures.
Putin is already looking beyond Ukraine toward larger strategic issues—nuclear arms control, Arctic cooperation, and multipolar alignment with China.
An upcoming major symbolic event is the 80th anniversary of Japan’s surrender in Beijing, where Putin and Xi will attend, and Trump may be invited—hinting at a new strategic framework beyond Ukraine.
Core Takeaway
Crooke frames the Alaska meeting as a historic turning point:
The U.S. (via Trump) for the first time acknowledged Russia’s perspective.
Trump wants to disengage from Ukraine, leaving Europe to face realities.
Putin holds the initiative militarily and diplomatically, but is offering a pathway back to the Istanbul 2022 framework.
This is not an end, but the beginning of a new political process, potentially broadening into global strategic realignment.
Here is a timeline to further illustrate based on what Alastair Crooke has to say.
Before Alaska
Russia’s position: Since April 2022, Russia has pushed a negotiated framework (Istanbul talks) that included mutual security guarantees, but the West blocked it.
Trump’s stance: For a long time, he avoided Ukraine—it was politically toxic and too complex.
Contextual pressures: In the week leading up to Alaska, Trump was besieged by political troubles (Epstein connections resurfacing, neocon pressure, Senate pressure, economic headwinds).
Michael Wolff reports Trump decided he needed a bold move to shift focus and deliver something big to his MAGA base.
MAGA wants out of the Ukraine war: no more money, no more escalation.
The Alaska Meeting
Symbolism:
Trump greeting Putin on the tarmac was unprecedented and highly symbolic.
Body language showed rapport, empathy, and mutual respect — a break from Russia’s international isolation.
Breakthrough moment:
Trump listened seriously to Putin’s narrative about Ukraine (history, security concerns, “brotherly nation” frame, tragedy of war).
For the first time, the U.S. treated Russia’s perspective as legitimate, even if not agreed with.
Crooke calls this the essential precondition for real politics: both sides accept the other has a valid viewpoint.
Substantive outcome:
The old idea of a frozen ceasefire was discarded.
Trump signaled acceptance of a peace plan based on Russian terms, reviving the Istanbul 2022 framework (security guarantees, neutrality, recognition of Russian interests).
Putin will continue to press militarily until the EU and Ukraine accept realities.
After Alaska
Trump’s benefit:
He distances the U.S. from Ukraine, reducing domestic and international entanglement.
He gains a “win” to present to MAGA voters: ending an unpopular war and stopping U.S. money flowing abroad.
It also diverts attention from scandals like Epstein.
Putin’s benefit:
U.S. disengagement leaves the EU militarily impotent (e.g., Russia destroyed Ukraine’s German-backed long-range missile production).
Russia holds initiative militarily and diplomatically.
He positions Russia as a global power shaping outcomes, not just a regional actor.
The Neocons:
Effectively sidelined for now.
Europeans are arriving in Washington to push Trump back into guarantees, but Crooke doubts Trump will reverse course, since MAGA support depends on exiting the war.
Strategic Horizon
Beyond Ukraine: Putin is already framing discussions in terms of:
Nuclear treaties.
Arctic resources and cooperation.
A multipolar order with China.
Upcoming event:
September: 80th anniversary of Japan’s surrender in Beijing.
Putin and Xi will attend; Trump may be invited.
This signals the possibility of a new global alignment where Trump could sit with Russia and China as a strategic partner, not an adversary.
In Summary
Alaska was not an endpoint but a pivot point.
Trump accepted Russia has a legitimate perspective, and agreed (implicitly) to let Putin force a resolution militarily.
The U.S. steps back, the EU is left weak, Russia advances its peace plan, and a broader geopolitical shift toward multipolarity is in play.