Conflicts Forum’s compilation of consequential observations & strategic perspectives from leading Israeli commentators, 2 March 2026

Conflicts Forum

Mar 03, 2026

∙ Paid

Nahum Barnea: ‘Trump sought swift end to Iran operation on Day One of the war. Iran rejected the idea outright’ /

Anna Barsky: Reality for the Gulf States Has Changed Forever — ‘The era of the Gulf States’ ability to sit on the fence, host American bases, promote de-escalation and stay out of range is over’ /

Ben Caspit (Jerusalem Post): ‘The Ayatollah Regime is fighting its last breaths; Its proxies are frozen with fear’ — ‘It’s unclear whether toppling the Iranian regime will be achieved. If the Ayatollahs remain in Tehran, nobody can declare victory. For now, it’s possible to admire the capabilities, the precision, the unprecedented coordination with the US, and the realization of an old dream, seeing the most powerful country on earth lead the campaign against Iran. Trump is with us’ /

“In two to three days, it will be the Iranian people’s turn. The moment for uprising and liberation” — ‘In three or four days, when the intensity of the airstrikes starts to drop, their moment arrives. The moment for uprising and liberation. That’s the ambition. Will it happen? Nobody knows’ /

Defining Victory — The Strategic Gap between Israel and the US: ‘Netanyahu is aiming for more than Trump. He has not hidden his big dream — to end a thirty-year strategic project in one fell swoop, to transform Iran from a source of threat, from the head of the octopus, into a source of historic opportunity’ /

Orly Noy (972 Magazine): Israel’s “Bloodlust” for War — ‘Perpetual war is Netanyahu’s most reliable political strategy’ — ‘I know that, aside from a very narrow fringe, one cannot expect empathetic reactions to the mass killing of Palestinians; that the overwhelming majority of the Jewish public in Israel openly rejoices at every Palestinian death, under any circumstances. But I did not imagine that similar bloodlust would accompany the bombing to death of 150 little girls in an elementary school in Minab in Iran’ /

Gideon Levy (Ha’aretz): “War is the Opiate of the Israeli Masses” - ‘It’s wartime again, with war, yet again, coming to solve Israel’s existential problems once and for all. Last June, total victory over Iran was declared. Netanyahu said the opening salvo would go down in Israel’s military history. “‘At the decisive moment, a nation rose like a lion; our roar rattled Tehran’. The lion’s roar quickly turned out to be the squeak of a mouse. The “historic victory” which removed “two existential threats to Israel, the nuclear and the ballistic missile ones”, lasted as long as the life of a butterfly’.

[These compilations are drawn from analysis & commentary predominantly by leading Israeli political, social and cultural commentators, mainly from the Hebrew press — as reports published in Hebrew often provide a different window on Israeli internal discourse].

CONSEQUENTIAL OBSERVATIONS; STRATEGIC ANALYSIS — A Compilation:

Trump sought swift end to Iran operation on Day One of war. Iran rejected the idea outright (Nahum Barnea, Yedioth Ahoronot):

On the eve of the strike on Iran, US officials envisioned a four- to five-day operation that would return a weakened Tehran to the negotiating table. According to one source, an American official conveyed an even more immediate proposal. Through a mediator, apparently Italy, he suggested reaching a ceasefire agreement today or tomorrow. Iran rejected the idea outright … Trump does not intend to dispatch troops into the streets of Tehran. His version of boots on the ground is the millions of Iranians who are fed up with the Islamic Republic. On Saturday, he urged them to stay home. Later, he may call on them to go out. From an American perspective, this is a war of choice. Iran did not pose a direct threat to the United States. Even its nuclear project does not necessarily constitute grounds for war. Trump has come to terms with North Korea’s nuclear weapons, let alone those of India and Pakistan … Israel is portrayed as the country that pushed America into a war that was not its own, and it even boasts of that role … precisely the narrative American antisemites on both the right and left have long sought … Expectations should be lowered. Israel’s past attempts to change regimes elsewhere have ended in painful failures. The achievable objective in this round is to destroy missile production facilities, launch systems and all infrastructure tied to the nuclear program. The more, the better. It would be unwise to repeat the triumphant declarations made [after the June 2025 attack]. We did not destroy Iran’s military power then, and we will not destroy it now.

Reality for the Gulf States Has Changed Forever (Anna Barsky, Ma’ariv):

The Iranian missiles that hit Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE ... were a declaration: the era of the Gulf States’ ability to sit on the fence, host American bases, promote de-escalation and stay out of range is over … The [war] has forced them to recognize that declared neutrality is not necessarily a protective layer [—] the mere hosting of American assets places any country in the line of fire, even if it has not allowed its territory to be used for an attack … The Gulf states have more to lose than Iran. Every shutdown of Emirates, Etihad or Qatar Airways, every passenger who gets stuck ... every investor who [reconsiders] is a significant crack in the regional brand [where] reputation is a strategic asset of the highest order. The Iranian attack went beyond the military sphere. It touched consciousness. When a missile strikes near a luxury hotel ... when a major airport is closed, the message penetrates deeper than any official statement. Citizens begin to talk about shelters in underground parking garages, empty beaches, reexamining supply chains. In a space that depends on food imports and the flow of air cargo, every day of paralysis raises questions about long-term resilience. [The] war that is shaking the economy, as much as the military arena … The Gulf dilemma is clear. Violation of sovereignty requires a strong public response to maintain deterrence and an image of stability. At the same time, any further escalation could deepen the economic damage and distance the region from its vision as a safe global center ... A new reality has already been created. The Gulf is no longer the protected rear area it has insisted on being until now. It is part of the arena. The countries [which] hold a decisive position are the meeting point between American power and the civilian and economic price of war. The higher this price, the greater the pressure on Washington to present a clear political horizon … The basic premise on which the Gulf has rested in recent decades -- that it is possible to combine global prosperity, host foreign forces and regional mediation while remaining outside the major wars -- has cracked. The leaderships are now required to choose their strategic identity anew.

The Ayatollah Regime is fighting its last breath; Its proxies frozen with fear (Ben Caspit, Jerusalem Post):

Former Supreme Leader Khamenei … ignored the fact that Israel changed on October 7 ... When the details of his elimination become clear, jaws will drop. The deception, the pinpoint intelligence, the quality of the execution … It should spell things out for the Ayatollahs who are still there, and for their situation. Israel went from fighting alone on seven fronts to a situation where Iran is fighting alone on seven fronts ... On October 7, 2023, Israel fought for its life, surrounded by a “ring of fire” … Despite the brutal starting conditions, we won … Now comes the strategic reversal. Iran is the one surrounded by a “ring of fire,” and the Ayatollah regime is fighting for its last breaths. Iran has been caught with its pants down. Its proxies are frozen with fear ... Senior figures are being taken out in bulk ... True, it doesn’t end until it ends, and the ending is still ahead of us, but the turnaround is one of the most astonishing in history ... Iran was on the way to controlling the entire Middle East … These are historic days, no less … Still, it’s early to celebrate … It’s unclear whether the goal of the operation, toppling the Iranian regime, will be achieved. If the Ayatollahs remain in Tehran, nobody can declare victory … For now, it’s possible to admire the capabilities, the precision, the unprecedented coordination with the US, and the realization of an old dream, seeing the most powerful country on earth lead the campaign against Iran … Trump is with us, all in, all in. It won’t last long. His patience could run out soon, and that’s why our air force is operating at an intensity we’ve never seen before ... The reason is simple: the push to compress 12 days into three … so we don’t reach an interceptor shortage … to get as much done as possible before Trump gets tired and starts signaling that it’s over ... In two or three days, it will be the Iranian [people’s] turn. Dictatorships don’t fall from outside; they collapse from within, especially without “boots on the ground” … Forty percent of Iran’s residents are minorities who despise the regime. Eighty percent of the rest also despise it. Inside Iran’s military there are pockets of resistance and ferment against the regime and against the IRGC ... Those are strong ingredients to work with. The Mossad went to work with plenty of Iranian civilians yesterday on Telegram. In three or four days, when the intensity of the airstrikes starts to drop, their moment arrives. The moment for uprising and liberation. That’s the ambition. Will it happen? Nobody knows … This US-Israel operation is unprecedented. Even in the Sinai Campaign (Operation Kadesh), when Israel coordinated with Britain and France to “liberate” the Suez Canal from Egypt, nothing looked like this. Israel and the US essentially fused their air, sea, and intelligence arms into a single arm … On intelligence, the Americans couldn’t have done what they did without us … There’s still no room for euphoria. The top goal is regime replacement. If that doesn’t happen, Iran stays on the list of existential threats to Israel. If it does happen, a new era begins.

‘”Total Victory” every eight months’ — Will war change the strategic reality in the region? (Ronen Bergman, Yedioth Ahoronot):

It is still [not possible to] determine whether the current operation will be defined as a success that will change the strategic reality in the region … It is very likely that no matter what comes, the Iran after Khamenei will not be the Iran under his tyrannical rule … perhaps for better, perhaps for worse ... perhaps the masses will awaken again and this time finally strangle the evil regime … [The June 2025] operation was crowned by Trump and Netanyahu as … a complete victory, ...”removing the Iranian nuclear and missile threat”, only for the two countries to have to act again just eight months later and remove it again. A bit reminiscent of Hamas’s defeat ... Over and over and over ... [On Saturday 28 Feb] for some reason the Iranians did not take measures, or at least appropriate measures … To make it the most powerful and impactful, the attack was scheduled for 8:10am, in synchronization with information from the Intelligence that a special meeting of senior Iranian regime officials would be held at that time. The meeting took place in “Pastor,” the vast, fortified compound in the heart of Tehran where the presidential palace, the home of the Supreme Leader and the headquarters of the National Security Council were located … The start of the operation was set for the time of the senior leaders’ meeting ... enabl[ing] Israel to behead most of the Iranian leadership in the first minutes of the war ... Netanyahu is not ashamed to now use exactly the same words about removing the existential threat, which it turns out needs to be removed once every eight months. But if every such action will bring Israel once again under existential threat, then what is the point? Maybe we should think of another way? Maybe in one of the rounds there will not be an American administration to provide backup? What then? Will Israel be under existential danger? Without the US, this attack cannot be carried out… During the protests, Trump spoke of helping the protesters and said help was on the way. It did not arrive, not then and not now. What the US and Israel are doing is not helping the protesters … As we revealed about a week ago, in talks between Israel and the US about planning the operation, there was talk of a different goal - causing as much damage as possible so that Iran would return to the negotiating table with a willingness to give up what it was not willing to give up on the nuclear issues … Now, it seems that the goals have been updated and [the goal is] regime change. But how exactly this will happen … [will] the masses will take to the streets again and risk their lives; how will this will end. These are questions that no one has an answer to.

Defining Victory — The Strategic Gap between Israel and the US (Anna Barsky, Ma’ariv):

When the words “overthrow the regime” enter the official language ... it means a declared expansion of the goal of the operation into a distinct political area. It is a declaration of a political goal that requires leaders to accept responsibility for what none of them really knows how to control -- the behavior of an entire society under fire. Therefore, the first question, even before the question of damage on the ground, concerns the definition of victory -- as seen in Washington and Jerusalem. The American president can perhaps live with a screenshot that looks like an achievement, with what he has determined in advance as a sufficient picture of victory - one that includes damaged facilities, an eliminated chain of command, a weakened ballistic capability and, ultimately, an agreement that will be presented as a direct result of the use of force. The Israeli [PM] is aiming further -- at least according to the way things are said and presented. He has not hidden the understandable macro dream from his point of view -- to end a thirty-year strategic project in one fell swoop, to transform Iran from a source of threat, from the head of the octopus, into a source of historic opportunity. The gap between these two desires is the arena where wars tend to get complicated … The Israeli temptation is clear, and it didn’t start yesterday. The idea of ​​overthrowing the Iranian regime was not born on the orders of some operation or another; it is based on a long-standing and comprehensive strategic concept … The assassinations and attacks on senior Iranian regime officials … are part of an effort to create a fracture effect at the top of the pyramid, one that will invite a succession struggle, internal suspicion, and a collapse of discipline. However, Israel understands that … [this] depends on the Iranian street [and] on the connections between centers of power ... While the negotiations were underway, the assessment in Washington grew stronger that Tehran was dragging its feet, deepening enrichment to levels that set off red lights, accelerating the ballistic program and allowing proxies in the region to erode American deterrence. The decisive point, according to the sources involved, came when the [US] Administration became convinced that a waiting policy produced a more dangerous image cost than a decision to take military action. This understanding came after difficult deliberations, many discussions and quite a bit of internal tension - but finally it arrived and the White House said “yes” to war. The broad move chosen conveyed faith in the power of a concentrated blow to produce a result that could be presented as an achievement. This is a concept familiar to Trump - pressure, speed of action - and an image of victory in a short time … This is the test point on which the gap between what can be achieved from the air and what can be achieved in politics will be tested ... Netanyahu is carrying a years-long project against Iran on his shoulders, and this campaign connects to the narrative of a leader who is waging a long war for the security of the state. A prolonged state of emergency changes the agenda, freezes internal debates, neutralizes the opposition and expands the government’s room for maneuver in the face of criticism. Some also claim that it brings the election date closer … The broad strategic question concerns the day after and identifying who will dictate it … The decisions will be made in the skies of Tehran, in the corridors of the Kremlin, in the American Congress, and in the capitals of the Gulf, and in each of these places the word “victory” means something different.

Israeli “Bloodlust” for War — ‘Perpetual war is Netanyahu’s most reliable political strategy’ (Orly Noy, 972 Magazine):

Months after proclaiming a ‘historic victory,’ Israel embarks on another offensive ... and the ritual erasure of political dissent begins anew. The siren shattered the silence of Saturday morning across Israel ... to announce the outbreak of war — almost like a triumphant fanfare … “You can’t step in the same river twice,” goes the saying by the ancient Greek philosopher Heraclitus. But apparently you can destroy an enemy you already proclaimed destroyed. Only eight months ago, following the ceasefire with Iran, Netanyahu declared that “in the 12 days of Operation Rising Lion, we achieved a historic victory, which will stand for generations.” It turns out this “historic victory” did not last even a single year, let alone generations. ‘It is well known that one of Israel’s central roles in the Middle East is to rain freedom upon the peoples of the region with fighter jets and bombers’: This time, the attack came with an added objective: liberating the Iranian people from the oppressive rule of the Ayatollahs ... Suddenly, Iranian lives have become very dear to Israeli hearts … “Our operation will create the conditions for the brave Iranian people to take their fate into their own hands,” Netanyahu tweeted shortly after the attack began. “The time has come for all parts of the people of Iran — the Persians, Kurds, Azeris, Baloch, and Ahwazi — to cast off the yoke of tyranny and bring about a free and peace-seeking Iran.” The same man who, more than any other in Israel’s history, has worked tirelessly to set citizens against one another, to incite and inflame, to stir unprecedented hatred among them; the man who has an international arrest warrant hanging over his head for crimes against humanity — this man now expresses concern for the unity of the Iranian people and their struggle against tyranny. It might have been comical were so many lives not at stake … To cheer the Israeli-American assault is to embrace a cannibalistic global order in which strength alone defines morality. In celebrating the war, Israelis are celebrating that system: a world in which the bully sets the rules. But the rhetoric of solidarity dissolved almost as quickly as it appeared. Once reports began to emerge of civilian casualties — especially the girls’ elementary school in Minab, where some 150 children were killed in an apparent Israeli airstrike — the supposed concern for the Iranian people revealed itself to be paper-thin. Shocked, I shared the videos from the school on my Facebook page. I confess I did not expect the torrent of hatred that followed. I already know that, aside from a very narrow fringe, one cannot expect empathetic reactions to the mass killing of Palestinians; that the overwhelming majority of the Jewish public in Israel not only does not mourn but openly rejoices at every Palestinian death, under any circumstances. But I did not imagine that similar bloodlust would accompany the bombing to death of little girls ... Within five hours, my post had accumulated hundreds of hateful comments, and the usual wave of threats and abuse had started bombarding my inbox. Some denied the incident had taken place at all, or claimed that the Iranian regime bombed its own school. A larger portion rejoiced at the fate of the murdered girls. “Too bad they don’t close schools on Shabbat!” someone wrote, adding five laughing emojis to underline his delight. “Excellent, excellent, excellent, joyful and heartwarming. May there be many more cases like this, and soon among the leftists,” wrote another. No less depressing, and predictable, was how Jewish opposition leaders eagerly and reflexively rallied behind Netanyahu in support of the war ... “The people of Israel are strong. The IDF and the Air Force are strong. The strongest power in the world stands with us,” tweeted Yair Lapid. “In moments like these we stand together — and we win together” ... Even Yair Golan, who is meant to mark the leftmost boundary of the Zionist spectrum as chairman of The Democrats party, maintained polite restraint and offered full backing for the war ... Naftali Bennett … [too] promptly aligned himself with the war effort. “I stand in full support of the IDF, the government of Israel, and the prime minister ... The entire people of Israel stand behind you until the Iranian threat is destroyed,” he declared … The moment the smell of war fills the air, [their opposition to Netanyahu] evaporate[s], replaced by automatic reverence to the Israeli war machine. It is as if the very idea that a war can be opposed simply does not exist within their cognitive framework. No one understands this mechanism better than Netanyahu ... If “in wartime there is no coalition or opposition,” then perpetual war becomes his most reliable political strategy — and he has learned to deploy it with increasing frequency ... No Israeli leader has so deeply understood the collective psyche of Jewish Israeli society. A society that seems capable of feeling its own pulse only in war and destruction; that, if it is not attacking, destroying, and killing, is not entirely certain that it exists. (Orly Noy is chair of B’Tselem’s Executive Board and an activist with the Balad political party).

“War is the Opiate of the Israeli Masses” (Gideon Levy, Haaretz):

It’s wartime again, with war, yet again, coming to solve Israel’s existential problems once and for all. It will again be declared a stunning victory at first, with everyone applauding … Last June, just eight months ago, total victory over Iran was declared. Netanyahu said the opening salvo would go down in Israel’s military history and be studied by armies around the world. “At the decisive moment, a nation like a lion [the Hebrew name of the war is ‘Roaring Lion’] rose, and our roar rattled Tehran and resounded around the world.“ The lion’s roar quickly turned out to be the squeak of a mouse. The “historic victory” which removed “two existential threats to Israel, the nuclear and the ballistic missile ones”, lasted as long as the life of a butterfly. A few months of historic victory and we already need a new one … No war in Israel’s history, except for the first, brought it a long-term achievement. None. Zero. Most were wars of choice, and the choice to embark on them was always the worst. On Saturday, the opening of the current war was presented as a “preemptive strike,” but a preventive attack is launched against someone who is about to attack you. Iran was not about to do so … The “once and for all” we are promised will never be attained by sword, nor even with F-35 jets. It may be too late to say this, but as long as the occupation continues ... there will be no other “once and for all.” After two and a half years of zero accomplishments in Gaza; after the same amount of time with small and insignificant achievements against Hezbollah in Lebanon; after eight months since the last attack with no achievements against Iran, it’s time to sober up from the intoxication with wars and their futile promises … America will never forget that we pushed it into this war.

‘War Fervor in Israel’ (Uri Misgav, protest movement spokesman):