I highly recommend this analysis.

Behind a paywall.

Alastair Crooke,

Jun 05, 2026

The US war with Iran has moved beyond its initial phase to an emerging new one — one in which Iran implicitly stakes its chances on the next phase being war. Most likely this will be in abbreviated episodes of limited war, but possessing nevertheless a potential to widen regionally, should the US (and Israel) elect to sharply escalate.

The new phase involves risk of course, yet Iran holds the high cards of an ability to impose disproportionately heavier damage upon Gulf infrastructure as retaliation for any hurt inflicted upon it — and the awareness that the West is edging ever closer to dropping off the energy ‘cliff’.

The three pillars underlying this shift are firstly, confidence that Iran will not (and cannot) be shifted from its hold over Hormuz, and that in consolidating its administrative structures there, the reality of Iran’s hold over Hormuz will increasingly be assimilated by states, and reflected in their coming to terms with Iranian-Omani control.

Conflicts Forum’s compilation of commentaries from leading Israeli political commentators (predominantly translated from Hebrew), 4 June 2026

Jun 05, 2026

‘Rhetoric is fuelling the next political assassination in Israel’; Top targets — Attorney General, President of Supreme Court & leading Journalists (Former Senior Shin Bet Official, Ma’ariv):

“The judiciary [is] a key target because too many elements of danger have converged around them ... In a country where a channel broadcasts to a specific political camp and effectively becomes a tribal bonfire of anger, suspicion and revenge, its dangerous influence cannot be ignored. When the same messages are repeated over and over again, they create reality … Unfortunately, we have not learnt the lessons of Rabin’s assassination, and so the next political assassination is just around the corner”

Netanyahu Appoints Personal Lawyer as State Controller — His Most Corrupt Appointment Yet (Ha’aretz):

“The election of [Netanyahu’s personal lawyer] Rabello as Israel’s state watchdog marks another step in [his] drive toward one-man rule, a system in which he is no longer subject to oversight or scrutiny by the institutions tasked with holding his power to account … The dirty tactics that secured Rabello’s questionable victory are merely a preview of what may lie ahead in Israel’s next general election. They serve as a flashing red warning to the government’s opponents that the people they are up against are willing to cross every red line to preserve their hold on power”.

‘Netanyahu, the Con Artist, trying to escape his trial & leave a chance for an illegal pardon engineered by President Herzog’ /

Trump deprives Netanyahu of his ‘Bomb Beirut’ election strategy /

Criminality among Israel’s leaders is spreading with the quiet support of the Prime Minister /

Bill to split Attorney General’s role allows for her dismissal & enables Chief Prosecutor in Netanyahu’s trial to be dismissed