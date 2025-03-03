This is the commentary I look out for every week.
Scott Ritter : Why Trump Exploded
London Summit Farce, Starmer Proposes Same War Plan US Already Rejected, US Moves To Ditch Ukraine
The Truth About Zelenskyy’s Meeting With President Trump
Neil McCoy Ward
THIS IS BAD
Redacted
WW3 ALERT! Europe pushes for war against Russia as Trump pushes peace and cutting off Zelensky
Didn't look at all of them in detail but Ritter was justifiably riled up. I think, rather than tariffs, we should be levying sanctions against these enemies of the American people: Europe, EU, and Zelensky. Very few if any cognizant Americans want American troops in Ukraine nor any forces actively opposing Russia. I've never supported Ukraine in this fight; never flown their stupid colors; nor backed Zelensky. I oppose Neocons and hope they soon fade from the political scene. I simply hope against hope that Trump acts in a decisive manner and stops all expenditures to Ukraine. Let them sink or swim accordingly. I really don't give a damn about Ukraine or Zelensky...except he utterly disgusts me. He's nothing but a tired, little man who struts around in his emperor clothing like the great cock in the hen house. He's nothing but a dwarf.