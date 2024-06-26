Ukrainians destroy Zaporizhia radioactivity monitoring station: LloydAustin picks up the "red phone" - Russia rolls out mobile shelters

Emergency measures to monitor radioactivity

Ukrainian forces destroyed the radioactivity monitoring station at the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, an event that raised alarm in Russia and the US especially after yesterday's revelations about preparations to drop a "dirty nuclear bomb".

Read also: "Ukraine will drop a nuclear bomb" Russia says - British MP confirms - "Block" to the flow of NATO information, 81 Western media outlets are closed

The Ukrainians destroyed the radioactivity control station!

The Ukrainian Army bombed the radioactivity control station at the Velikaya Znamenka site, completely destroying it.

Radiation monitoring sites play a key role in environmental monitoring, providing continuous observation in health protection zones and observation zones.

This event immediately mobilized everyone. Zaporizhia NPP Energodar nuclear power plant experts quickly took a series of countermeasures to continue monitoring the radiation situation in the plant area.

An emergency mobile laboratory was deployed at the site to monitor the radiation.

At the same time, the necessary stocks of personal protective equipment and medical material, as well as radio protection, have been delivered to the Medical and Sanitary Unit No. 145, while a special assistance center with beds has been created.

According to the data, the radiation levels at the site and in the sanitary protection zone remain at the natural background and do not exceed safety values.

The Russians fear that this may be the beginning of nuclear developments…

Mobile nuclear radiation shelters in Russia

"The White House's authorization of Kiev to launch long-range missile strikes on Russian territory is leading to a further deterioration of the situation around Ukraine. It is possible that much more serious weapons will be used," Russian media note and add:

"Taking into account the development of such events, the Russian Federation is thinking about protecting the population from nuclear attacks. The Russian government fears that existing defense structures are insufficient to protect against nuclear radiation created by the use of weapons of mass destruction."

That is why mobile nuclear radiation shelters are being created in the Russian Federation.

Specialists from the All-Russian Research Institute of Civil Defense and Emergencies developed a mobile shelter of modular type "KUB-M". Its structure can protect the population not only from the radiation of a nuclear explosion, but also from radioactive contamination.

The shelter consists of one room that can accommodate 54 people. Additional possibilities for accommodating more people are provided by auxiliary units.

Manufacturers report that a mobile shelter can protect against air waves and harmful radiation. The main advantage of the shelter is its mobility. Thus, the KUB-M can be transported by rail or road and deployed at a new location, connecting to the existing engineering infrastructure.

The American Ministry of Foreign Affairs called the Russian counterpart of A. Belusov

In light of the news of a nuclear accident, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin asked to speak with his Russian counterpart, Andrei Belusov.

Read also: Lifting of the De Facto ban by T. Biden: "Green light" for the deployment of American forces in Ukraine - NATO Army follows

American media emphasize that Austin's conversation with Belousov took place at the initiative of the American side.

The last conversation between the heads of the defense departments of the Russian Federation and the United States took place in March 2023. Then the Russian Minister of Defense was Sergei Shoigu.

According to the Pentagon, Pentagon chief Austin, in a conversation with Belousov, emphasized the importance of maintaining communications between the US and Russian military. The two Defense Ministers also discussed the conflict around Ukraine.

“On June 25, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III spoke by telephone with Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov. This was Secretary Austin's first phone call with Secretary Belousov, and he emphasized the importance of maintaining lines of communication amid Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine," the Pentagon statement said.

The Americans fear a complete disruption of communications and the use of nuclear weapons. It is clear.

Ukraine's Security Council Secretary: Russian Forces Can Use Tactical Nuclear Weapons

At the same time, recriminations over who will use nuclear weapons first continue.

The secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council, Alexander Litvinenko, stressed that the Russian military will regularly use nuclear weapons in Ukraine if it begins to suffer casualties on the battlefield.

In an interview with the British publication "The Times" Litvinenko said that, in his opinion, it is impossible to rule out the option in which, if the Russian army is on the verge of a catastrophic defeat, combined with a hypothetical collapse of Moscow could decide to use regular nuclear weapons.

See images of Russian nuclear fallout shelters.

This was from 2 days ago

"The bomb is almost ready - Materials are being transported from Romania and Poland"

Moscow, with an emergency notification of the competent department of radio-biological, chemical and nuclear warfare of the Russian Army, announced that a "False Flag" NATO-Ukraine operation for the detonation of a dirty nuclear bomb is underway.

The worrying thing is that the same revelation was made by a British MP who spoke of a "nuclear explosion" in Europe.

Russia then announced that it was shutting down 81 media outlets of NATO member countries. Moscow's move seems to be part of an effort to "shield" Russian society from what it considers to be "NATO propaganda or hybrid war" in view of a very important event for which an "information war" will break out.

Otherwise, Moscow would have done it much earlier.

Russia: Materials for the creation of a "dirty nuclear bomb" are transported to Ukraine through Poland and Romania

Lieutenant General Igor Kirillovs, in charge of Radiological, Chemical and Biological Defense (RCBD), made important statements regarding the activities of Ukraine and the United States in the military-biological sector.

As Lieutenant General Kirillov noted, substances from which a "dirty nuclear bomb" can be created are currently being imported into Ukraine via Poland and Romania.

The import of these materials is personally supervised by the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak.

There is also information about the involvement of a former high-ranking official of the US military department in the activities of creating weapons of mass destruction in Ukraine.

"The Kiev regime is now showing a serious interest in developments in the field of creating such weapons and, it seems, is enjoying some help from the United States.

In October 2023, the Security Service of Ukraine sent a request to the National Academy of Sciences regarding the possibility of existing organizations to conduct research on samples of chemical, radiological, biological and nuclear weapons and their use," said the head of the Russian RCBZ troops

It is noteworthy that it is planned to modernize the laboratory of the Odessa Anti-Plague Institute with funds from the US Department of Defense. Currently, this laboratory stores particularly dangerous pathogens, such as plague and cholera.

As Lieutenant General Kirillov noted, the fact that the US is blocking the creation of a control mechanism under the Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention shows that the US government has something to hide.

For his part, British MP Andrew Bridgen stressed that a nuclear provocation is being prepared by Ukraine

“I have defense analysts who are briefing me and working in agencies, and they are saying there is going to be a nuclear explosion in Europe.

It could be a dirty nuclear bomb.

A lot of nuclear material is transported to Ukraine from nuclear reactors. Only conventional materials are needed afterwards.

They may have already made it."

Watch the video

Russian "barrier" to 81 media of NATO member countries

The Russian Foreign Ministry announced today that it is banning access within Russia to the broadcasts of dozens of European Union media outlets in retaliation for a similar ban imposed by the European Union on several Russian media outlets.

The European Union announced in May that it had suspended the broadcasting of what it described as four "propaganda networks with links to the Kremlin" , stripping them of their broadcasting rights within the EU.

He had said at the time that the ban concerned the Voice of Europe, the RIA news agency, and the newspapers Izvestia and Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

The Russian Foreign Ministry retaliated today, publishing a list of 81 media outlets from 24 European Union countries, as well as pan-European media outlets, whose broadcasts will no longer be accessible on Russian territory.

The ministry accuses the European media of "systematic transmission of inaccurate information" about the "special military operation" as it calls the war in Ukraine.

France's Agence France-Presse news agency, Austria's state broadcaster ORF, Ireland's RTE television network and Spain's EFE news agency are among the media outlets included in Russia's list, along with several other national television networks. newspapers such as Politico.

It is worth noting that among the 81 media outlets from 24 countries of the European Union, to which access will not be allowed from now on, include both ertnews.gr and ert.gr as well as the website of SKAI, skai.gr, the protothema .gr and on that of Mega, megatv.com.

"The Russian Federation has repeatedly warned at various levels that the politically motivated harassment of its domestic journalists and the unjustified bans of Russian media in the EU will not go unanswered," the Foreign Ministry statement said.

"Nevertheless, Brussels and EU capitals chose to follow the path of escalation, forcing Moscow to adopt retaliation and proportional countermeasures."

It also said in its announcement that it would review its own ban if the EU lifted its restrictions on RIA, Izvestia and the Rossiyskaya Gazeta newspaper, which it described as Russian media.

Vychislav Volodin, the speaker of the lower house of the State Duma, said in May that the EU's move showed that the West refuses to accept any alternative view and destroys freedom of speech.