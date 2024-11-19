This is the news from yesterday

The undersea communications cable named "C-Lion-1" which runs from Finland to Germany appears to have been CUT.

The submarine fiber communications cable C-Lion-1 between Finland and Germany is the only cable connecting Finland with Central Europe.

The cable "has a fault" and as such, communications via that cable are unable to get through.

A vessel has set out to investigate the cause.

Hours ago we reported an undersea cable between Finland and Germany had been cut; now ANOTHER undersea cable has also been cut.

A communication cable running along the bottom of the Baltic Sea between Lithuania and Sweden has been cut.



This was reported by Andrius Šemeškevičius, a representative of the telecommunications company Telia Lietuva.



“The cable was damaged. The systems report that we have lost communication.”

The cable rupture is more likely to be the result of an intentional act than an accident, Tapio Frantti, professor of cybersecurity at the University of Jyväskylä, told Yle.



His evaluation was based on preliminary media information.



"If you look at this from the point of view of probability, then yes, this is on the side of intentionality," said Frantti.



"When a cable breaks, it raises questions as to why it happened and who might have a motive to do something like this."

Here is Russian coverage

https://www.rt.com/news/607895-germany-pistorius-underwater-cables-sabotage-claim/

Today it is being blamed on Russia

https://apnews.com/article/germany-finland-baltic-data-cables-sabotage-russia-12082dcc129d04e417d15d3f1b24add7

TODAY’S NEWS

Ukraine has carried out its first strike on Russian territory with US-supplied long-range missiles just days after the Biden administration gave Kyiv the green light despite fears it could escalate the conflict beyond control.

A fiery explosion at an ammunition depot in Karachev around 75 miles from the Ukrainian border in Russia's Bryansk region lit up the night sky early this morning on what is the 1,000th day of war in Ukraine.

Eyewitnesses and Russian military bloggers first reported the attack, with Ukrainian military officials later confirming to RBC Ukraine the strike was indeed conducted with the US-manufactured ATACMS (Army Tactical Missile System).

'The Russian Federation reserves the right to use nuclear weapons in the event of aggression against it with the use of conventional weapons,' Kremlin press secretary Dmitry Peskov told reporters in Russia this morning.

His statement followed Vladimir Putin's approval of an updated nuclear doctrine that allows his strategic forces to deploy nuclear weapons if Russian or Belarusian territory is threatened by a non-nuclear nation supported by a nuclear power.

Threats that could make Russia's leadership consider a nuclear strike include an attack with conventional missiles, drones or other aircraft, according to the updated document.

A Ukrainian strike on Russian territory with US-supplied missiles meets these criteria, raising fears that Moscow may now consider a dramatic escalation in the conflict.

From CNN

Press Service Of The President Of Ukraine/AP

Ukraine hit a Russian weapons arsenal with US-made ATACMS missiles that it fired across the border for the first time, according to two US officials, in a major escalation on the 1,000th day of war.

The attack comes just two days after the Biden administration gave Kyiv the green light to use the longer-range American weapons against targets inside Russia.

The Russian Defense Ministry said Tuesday that Ukraine fired the US-made missiles into Russia’s Bryansk region.

The attack marks the first time Ukraine has used the longer-range American weapons to strike targets deep inside Russia, and shows that Kyiv has wasted little time in making use of its newly-granted powers.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky declined to confirm or deny the attack during a Tuesday news conference but said: “Ukraine has long-range capabilities. Ukraine has long-range drones of its own production. We now have a long ‘Neptune’ (Ukrainian cruise missiles) and not just one. And now we have ATACMS. And we will use all of this.”

At 3:25 a.m. local time (7:25 p.m. ET) Tuesday, Ukraine fired six ballistic missiles at a facility in Bryansk, Russia’s Defense Ministry said. It said that American-made ATACMS missiles had been used in the attack.

Russian air defenses said they shot down five of the missiles and another was damaged. Fragments from the damaged missile fell on the territory of a military facility, causing a fire that has since been extinguished. There were no casualties or damage.

On Sunday, US President Joe Biden authorized Ukraine to use longer-range American missiles inside Russia, ending a months-long prohibition aiming to help Ukraine defend itself while not drastically escalating the conflict.

The decision came at a crucial moment in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Russia is probing on the frontlines in Ukraine’s east while pummeling its cities with missile and drone strikes, aiming to disable Ukraine’s power grid and weaponize the freezing temperatures for a third consecutive winter.

Meanwhile, thousands of North Korean troops have been deployed to Russia’s Kursk region, where Ukrainian troops launched a daring counteroffensive in the summer.

In a press briefing Monday, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said the involvement of North Korean troops in the war was “a major escalation by Russia, bringing in an Asian military to a conflict inside Europe.”

The decision to allow the use of the Army Tactical Missile Systems, or ATACMS, inside Russia had been under consideration for months. American officials had been divided on the wisdom of allowing the new capability. Some had concerns about escalating the war, while others worried about dwindling stockpiles of the weapons.

Although Kyiv has repeatedly used Ukrainian-made drones to hit targets in Russia – deeper into the country than Bryansk – Moscow has long maintained that using far-reaching Western weapons would constitute a major escalation.

After the reported missile attack early Tuesday morning, President Vladimir Putin updated Russia’s nuclear doctrine – just two days after Biden’s green light.

Under the updated doctrine, Moscow will consider aggression from any non-nuclear state – but with the participation of a nuclear country – a joint attack on Russia.

Sgt. 1st Class Andrew Dickson/U.S. Army/AP

An ATACMS missile is loaded onto the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) in Queensland, Australia, on July 26, 2023.

However, in more than two-and-a-half years of war, Russia has often rattled the nuclear saber in response to perceived escalation by Ukraine and its allies.

﻿After French President Emmanuel Macron said earlier this year that he would not rule out sending European troops to Ukraine, Putin ordered a tactical nuclear weapons drill in response to what he called “threats” by the West.

For months, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had argued that “long-range capabilities for our army” is a key part of his “Victory Plan” for winning the war.

Responding on Sunday evening to reports of Biden’s green-light, Zelensky said: “Strikes are not carried out with words. Such things are not announced. Missiles will speak for themselves.”

https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/ukraine-launches-first-atacms-strike-russia-sending-markets-reeling-amid-ww3-fears

"As the Russian Defense Ministry points out, five of the six ATACMS missiles fired at the Bryansk region were shot down, one was damaged and fell on the territory of a "military facility", causing a fire, which, however, was "quickly extinguished". The S-400 air defense missile system and the Pantsir air defense missile and gun system participated in repelling the attack. Presumably, the target of the attack, which was probably carried out by missiles with a cluster warhead, could have been a facility in Karachev, Bryansk region. According to the military, five of the six missiles were shot down, the sixth was damaged... then the standard: "fragments of the shot down missile fell... a fire started... everything was put out." In short, the enemy moved from words to deeds"

https://tsargrad.tv/articles/otvet-doktriny-putina-na-udar-atacms-po-brjanskoj-oblasti-karta-dlja-russkih-raket-v-evrope_1084921#:~:text=As%20the%20Russian,words%20to%20deeds

https://amp.theguardian.com/uk-news/2024/nov/18/uk-expected-to-give-ukraine-storm-shadow-missiles-to-strike-inside-russia

Sweden is preparing its citizens for war amid rising tensions with Russia. The government is sending five million pamphlets with instructions on stockpiling food and water, among other preparedness steps.

This initiative reflects a shift from decades of military non-alignment to joining NATO after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The pamphlet, "If Crisis or War Comes," is twice the size of previous versions and includes instructions on nuclear attack precautions. It emphasizes that Sweden will resist any foreign attack.

Nearby Finland is also increasing its preparedness efforts.

The situation underscores the urgent need for citizen readiness in a changing global security landscape.

Germany’s Federal Army is instructing companies on readiness for potential conflict under the secretive 1,000-page “Operationsplan Deutschland.”

The plan targets critical infrastructure protection, cyberattack resilience, and civil-military coordination.

Firms are urged to develop crisis action plans, train employees, and enhance self-sufficiency with resources like diesel generators.

Meetings, such as one in Hamburg, stressed logistical readiness and workforce training.

The Army reportedly anticipates deploying forces to NATO’s eastern flank while relying on civilian support for energy, transport, and national defense.

Starting in late September, Russia had unveiled its expanded nuclear doctrine which proposed a lowered threshold for Russian strategic forces' use of nukes. This was due to the "emergence of new sources of military threats and risks for Russia and our allies" - amid fiercer drone and missile attacks coming across the border from Ukraine. This change in nuclear doctrine has now been formally signed into effect by President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, two days after President Biden authorized Ukraine to begin conducting long-range strikes inside Russia with US-made missiles.

Ukraine has already taken advantage of that approval, also on Tuesday, using a MGM-140 Army Tactical Missile System to strike a military installation in the western Bryansk region. "For the first time, Ukraine's Defense Forces struck Russian territory with ATACMS ballistic missiles," RBC Ukraine news agency reported Tuesday.

RBC Ukraine said the military facility near the city of Karachev in the Bryansk region was successfully hit with ATACMS after six American-made missiles were fired (with Russia saying it intercepted five of them). This location was about 115 kilometers (71 miles) from the border with Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has described that the nuclear doctrine changes mean that "the Russian Federation reserves the right to use nuclear weapons in the event of aggression using conventional weapons against it and/or the Republic of Belarus."

"An important element of this document is that nuclear deterrence is aimed at ensuring that a potential adversary understands the inevitability of retaliation in the event of aggression against the Russian Federation or its allies,” Peskov said.

Thus this is the key change and lowering of the threshold - that even conventional weapons used by an enemy could trigger nuclear retaliation if deemed enough of a threat against Russia and its sovereignty.

The Associated Press also spells out, "The new doctrine allows for a potential nuclear response by Moscow even to a conventional attack on Russia by any nation that is supported by a nuclear power."

Alarmingly, Peskov has already said that a Ukrainian attack like today's could potentially trigger it:

Asked Tuesday if a Ukrainian attack with longer-range U.S. missiles could potentially trigger a nuclear response, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov answered affirmatively, pointing to the doctrine’s provision that holds the door open for it after a conventional strike that raises critical threats for the "sovereignty and territorial integrity: of Russia and its ally, Belarus."

Also according to the newly expanded doctrine, in the event Western powers assist another nation in a major attack on Russian soil, those same Western powers will also be held responsible. This can trigger Russian nuclear launch. This appears to be why Peskov answered in the affirmative.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has addressed the nuclear doctrine change from Brazil's Rio de Janeiro on the sidelines of the G20 Summit.

He asserted that Russia's position is that nuclear war won't happen, and that fundamentally Russian nuclear doctrine doesn't differ from the United States' - which sees nukes as a 'deterrent'. But still, he added, Russia will "react accordingly" to Ukraine firing a US long-range missile.

He expressed hope that the West will study the update in Russia's nuclear doctrine. "I hope that they [in the West] will read this doctrine. And not the way they read the UN Charter, seeing only what they need, but the doctrine in its entirety and interconnectedness," Lavrov said.

"The West appears to be working towards escalating the Ukraine conflict," he asserted. Meanwhile the US has indicated it won't respond to Russia's nuclear doctrine move. Let's hope saner heads prevail at the White House, at least until Trump enters the Oval, after which serious efforts toward peace talks might begin and have a much greater chance.

Meanwhile, Medvedev also weighs in, and characteristically doesn't hold back...

From al-Jazeera

Russian media shows what is actually there

President Vladimir Putin has approved changes to the Basic Principles of State Policy of the Russian Federation on Nuclear Deterrence

Russian President Vladimir Putin has officially signed a new national nuclear doctrine that outlines the scenarios in which Moscow would be authorized to deploy its nuclear arsenal. Here are the key points of the updated document, as stipulated on the Kremlin's website.

State policy on Nuclear Deterrence is defensive by nature, it is aimed at maintaining the nuclear forces potential at the level sufficient for nuclear deterrence, and guarantees protection of national sovereignty and territorial integrity of the State, and deterrence of a potential adversary from aggression against the Russian Federation and/or its allies. In the event of a military conflict, this Policy provides for the prevention of an escalation of military actions and their termination on conditions that are acceptable for the Russian Federation and/or its allies. The Russian Federation considers nuclear weapons as a means of deterrence, their use being an extreme and compelled measure, and takes all necessary efforts to reduce nuclear threat and prevent aggravation of interstate relations, that could trigger military conflicts, including nuclear ones. The Russian Federation ensures nuclear deterrence toward a potential adversary, which is understood to mean any individual states or military coalitions (blocs, alliances) which see the Russian Federation as a potential adversary and possess nuclear arms and/or other weapons of mass destruction or conventional forces with a significant combat capability. Nuclear deterrence is also ensured toward any states which provide the territory, airspace, and/or maritime space under their control as well as resources for preparing and conducting an aggression against the Russian Federation. An aggression of any single state from a military coalition (bloc, alliance) against the Russian Federation and/or its allies will be regarded as an aggression of the coalition (bloc, alliance) as a whole. An aggression against the Russian Federation and/or its allies of any non-nuclear state with the participation or support of a nuclear state will be regarded as their joint attack. The Russian Federation reserves the right to use nuclear weapons in response to the use of nuclear arms and/or other weapons of mass destruction against itself and/or its allies, as well as in the event of an aggression against the Russian Federation and/or the Republic of Belarus as constituents of the Union State using conventional arms, if such an aggression creates a critical threat for their sovereignty and/or territorial integrity. The decision to use nuclear weapons is taken by the President of the Russian Federation.

➡️ Preparations are apparently beginning in Germany for the event of a war that will have an even more direct impact on the Federal Republic than the Russian attack on Ukraine. According to information from the "Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung", the Bundeswehr has recently been training companies on the basis of the "Operations Plan Germany" agreed by politicians.

➡️ The document also lists, for example, all buildings and infrastructure facilities that are particularly worthy of protection for military reasons. According to the report, it also contains plans on how to proceed in the event of a state of defense or tension in order to respond to a possible threat from the Russian side.

More hardline voices than Putin and Lavrov are barking at their heels.

For example, Dmitry Medvedev

And prime-time Russian televsion. This may be an older clip but serves as a reminder to those who who would attack Russia.

This is Scott Ritter yesterday

And this morning

Canadian Prepper yesterday

And some great analysis from Kevork Almassian

