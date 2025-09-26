Here is a doctor who has retired and not practised medicine since 2006 who was targeted by the Medical Council dominated by barristers, and asked to sign a “voluntary”agreement.

For not signing she was fined heavily.

By Mary Hobbs

18 September, 2025

Alanna has put up a page requesting help for funding. Please help our heroine.

Truth alone will endure, all the rest will be swept away before the tide of time.

— Mahatma Gandhi

Last week, Alanna Ratna, a doctor who has not practiced medicine for 19 years, was ordered by the High Court to pay costs of $53,900 to the Medical Council New Zealand and Health Practitioners Disciplinary Tribunal for daring to have a personal opinion that she gave, as a mother, on the covid injection — one that the eminently qualified Dr David Martin and lawyer Professor Francis Boyle describe as a bioweapon. She publicly expressed her opinions on two occasions and on Facebook — all in a so-called democratic country with supposed Bill of Rights protections that include freedom of speech, conscience, and body autonomy. (She also had her own court costs of $13,500.)

Alanna — like other courageous souls at NZDSOS — spoke out because she cared, because of her compassion, her empathy, her moral compass and her love for others. Because those qualities within her heart extended to the point where she dared to warn others, regardless of any personal danger to herself.

Alanna — slight in stature, yet a lion for truth.

The judgment duly arrived and landed with a dull thud. Alanna did not have the money to pay such costs, so reluctantly turned to those in the Freedom community to ask for help. She is a soul unused to asking for anything for herself, so it was a struggle for her to set up a funding page.

Help arrived in an avalanche. Donations large and small — whatever could be given — poured in. All of them contained messages of support, encouragement, care, compassion and love. All of them came from the heart.

In less than a week of the funding page going up, Alanna received the amount required and she wanted to thank everyone:

From Alanna:

I retired from working as a doctor in 2006. I began to speak out against the covid injection in mid 2021. At that time I had not been practising medicine in any capacity at all for over 15 years. It is now 19 years since I have practiced medicine.

Because I am not practising as a doctor I have no insurance to protect me against this medical council fine.

I spoke out against the Pfizer vaccine as a mother, not as a doctor.

I felt I had to speak out because I could see the dangers of this injection and to remain silent was against all I believed in, including the Hippocratic Oath (First Do No Harm), the Nuremberg Code, as well as the deep concern I had for all who were not fully informed of the potential side effects. I spoke at two public freedom rallies in 2021 and also posted published papers and comments relating to my concerns on face book.

The Medical Council, despite factual evidence that proves otherwise, maintain the view that the vaccine is “zero risk”. They came after me under The Health Practitioners’ Disciplinary Tribunal and, despite the fact I had not been practising for 19 years, found me guilty of malpractice and of bringing the medical profession into disrepute.

My crimes, according to the Medical Council (MCNZ) were: Stating Ivermectin is safe and useful; that the covid injection was never designed to stop transmission, does not stay in the arm, and has dangerous side effects including death; that the covid injection can damage the immune system and that the covid injection should not be used in pregnancy, or administered to children.

All of my statements were true when I made them and have since been proven true many times over with thousands of published papers now backing them up.

The Medical Council and its Tribunal panel members refused to entertain the fact that they might be wrong and that the vaccine might not be “zero risk”. Their expert witnesses refused to consider any of the thousands of published papers that prove the Pfizer vaccine to be dangerous. There is no justice to be found in this area. There is no way to win in this Medical Council witch-hunt.

Thank you so much for helping me to pay my fines. Your generosity is greatly appreciated and will not be forgotten. You give me hope.

There is much more to this story, including the fact that, as I understand it, the Deputy Chair of the MCNZ is the lawyer who negotiated the Pfizer contract for the government. How can he hold such a position on the MCNZ, especially when appointed, as I have been told, by the government?

Doctors, nurses, dentists, and other medical staff who have had the guts to stand up and speak out have been demonised by their various councils and the factual evidence of the harm they have presented is ignored. At our peril.

Yet, still these heroes go ‘over the top’ with the evidence that all such councils should have supported.

New Zealand owes these souls a great debt.

Alanna, as part of NZDSOS, has volunteered countless hours to the cause — all from the goodness of her desire to constructively help. Despite the intimidation, she has also continued to dedicate herself to enlightening New Zealanders on the factual information, so they are fully informed and can decide for themselves.

She has never asked for help for herself. Not until now.

I have had the honour of standing beside Alanna — and NZDSOS since they formed. I count them as family. For many thousands of New Zealanders, they will be part of your family too, of that I am sure. They are a committed group of professionals that have truth on their side and go toe-to-toe in formidable battles on behalf of all New Zealanders for medical freedom, body autonomy, for the New Zealand Bill of Rights Act (BORA), the Hippocratic Oath and the Nuremberg Code.

This time, one of our own is asking for help. As mentioned, a request for help does not come easily for this legend among us. But it is help that is needed at this time. We resolutely stand beside her. I know there will be thousands of New Zealanders who will also stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Alanna and NZDSOS to help.

Who has your back? NZDSOS and stellar souls like Alanna Ratna and countless other compassionate Kiwis in the freedom movement. That’s who.

Now it is time for New Zealanders to show them that they have their back, too. Please help Alanna: https://www.givesendgo.com/Alanna-ratna

God bless each and every one of you that seeks truth and stands beside those who dare to speak it.

It is from the numberless diverse acts of courage and belief that human history is shaped. Each time a man stands up for an ideal or acts to improve the lot of others or strikes out against injustice, he sends forth a tiny ripple of hope, and crossing each other from a million different centres of energy and daring, those ripples build a current that can sweep down the mightiest walls of oppression and resistance.

— Robert Kennedy

