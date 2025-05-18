Print This Post

Air Traffic Whistleblower Reveals Lack of Human Resources and Failing Technology Make Air Travel Unsafe – Tech Apocalypse Now Near?

Health Impact News

January 30, 2025.

by Brian Shilhavy

Health Impact News

An air traffic controller went public today as a whistleblower and gave an “exclusive” interview with the Wall Street Journal, about just how dangerous air traffic is today, highlighted by recent events where screens went black with flights coming into Newark, NJ.

This man states that there are not enough air traffic controllers to handle current traffic, and that the technology is failing.

I published many stories during COVID about the effects of the COVID injections on the commercial airline pilots and other airline employees, as they were all mandated to take the shots. See:

Now, there is obviously a shortage of qualified aviation people to keep our planes safe in the air, and recent events prove that the technology software is “error prone” and not safe.

AI is not going to save us, it is going to DESTROY us, as it will NEVER replace the wisdom, experience, and intelligence that humans have, especially in specialized fields such as air traffic control.

The only current solution available to help avert major catastrophes from happening, is reducing the number of planes flying to match the number of air traffic controllers who are still working, something that employees in the industry are obviously calling for, but which business owners watching their bottom line are pushing back against.

From the WSJ via MSN:

This Air-Traffic Controller Just Averted a Midair Collision. Now He’s Speaking Out. Excerpts (emphasis mine): Jonathan Stewart was into his fourth hour overseeing the planes flying near Newark, N.J., when he noticed two aircraft speeding nose-to-nose on his radar scope. A business jet that had departed the Morristown airport was heading toward another small plane that had taken off from nearby Teterboro, a hub for corporate flying. A midair collision was potentially seconds away with planes flying at the same altitude. The veteran air-traffic controller had been scribbling callsigns for the planes and flight information in a notebook, worried that radar and radio communication might fail as they had days earlier. After recognizing the unfolding conflict, he instructed the pilots to turn the planes away from each other, which they did. But Stewart, 45 years old, was badly shaken. Hours after the May 4 incident, he fired off an email to Federal Aviation Administration managers, criticizing their leadership. “I take my job very seriously, as I do the safety of the flying public, and take pride in my performance,” he wrote. For years, the FAA has struggled to fully staff air-traffic facilities and keep critical technology running. Frustrated with the current work situation and his own close call, Stewart took stress-related trauma leave, a benefit available for controllers. “I don’t want to be responsible for killing 400 people,” he said in an interview. Controllers rarely speak to the media publicly, especially without the supervision of public-affairs officials. Stewart said he wanted to set the record straight about controllers who he said had been demonized in news coverage. Several controllers Stewart works with have also taken leave, some after tech glitches temporarily interrupted their radios, radar and backups—incidents they feared could have catastrophic outcomes. Controller absences and equipment problems have roiled the FAA’s air-traffic operation. They have also resulted in flight delays and deep disruptions at Newark Liberty International Airport and elsewhere. This week, an air-traffic facility near Denver lost communications for 90 seconds, an incident that the agency is investigating. Stewart sees staffing as among the biggest problems in air-traffic control. Thin ranks of controllers limit how many aircraft can be managed effectively, he said. He prefers controllers spending no more than two hours actively working traffic. Otherwise, it’s easy to lose focus and get tired. “Like anything else, you’re going to have a breaking point,” Stewart said. Full Article.

Last year (2024) I did an investigative article into all of the Boeing accidents that seemed to be in the news every day, and showed how Boeing has invested in AI technology for the past decade that has resulted in less safe airplanes:

After Deadly EV Car Crashes in China, Government Agencies Force EV Car Manufacturers to Replace Terminology Like “Fully Autonomous” Driving to Terms like “AI Assisted” Driving

Image source.

China is forcing EV car makers in China to stop using terms like “fully autonomous” driving after several deadly crashes.

They want consumers who drive these vehicles to understand that the technology can NOT drive cars by themselves, and can only “assist” drivers, so drivers can be more aware of the dangers.

Unfortunately for Americans, the EXACT OPPOSITE is happening in the U.S., as Elon Musk and DOGE have fired most of the people in government agencies who were investigating all the deadly crashes of Tesla cars claiming that they are “fully autonomous”.

Big Tech, especially now under Trump, is going to force this technology on people in the U.S. whether they want it or not, and whether it is safe or not, whereas China is more closely regulating the industry and trying to protect people from the false claims of the Technocrats.

From Global Times: