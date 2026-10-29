In this update, we dive into the rapid acceleration of artificial intelligence and its growing influence over modern systems, global infrastructure, and daily life. As autonomous tech and automated decision-making expand into critical sectors, what are the broader implications and hidden risks? Watch as we break down the latest developments, data, and what to watch for next.

Fortress America/90 DAY BLACKOUT!

A breakdown of the new Pentagon directives and what the "Fortress America" mandate really means for domestic infrastructure. While official guidance often suggests preparing for brief interruptions, documents point to deep preparations for extended grid vulnerabilities, cyber disruption, and potential 90-day blackout scenarios. Stay alert, prepare your household, and keep your eyes open.

The End Game of The Great Battle!

Critical intelligence update on the escalating global economic crisis and systemic risks facing our infrastructure. In this report, we break down bank bail-in mechanisms under Dodd-Frank, growing market vulnerabilities, international tensions, and why preparedness is essential as these events unfold. Heads up, be safe.

The NEW FORTRESS AMERICA! We are the Zombies





