Artificial Intelligence is everywhere and beginning to control everything. Look at the self-driving cars and smart tv's. Look at the countless virtual realities we can choose to experience. Look at the jobs AI is taking away from humans. This is our reality. So, who’s behind this technocratic way of life, and what is the ultimate agenda? We will be discussing just that with Peggy Hall, the Founder of The Healthy American as well as Author and Expert on Technocracy, Patrick Wood

