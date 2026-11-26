In this interview, I sit down with journalist Tiffany Cianci to look at how the AI boom, data centers, giant food companies, and your retirement savings may all be connected. She explains why she believes we are building more data centers than we need, and how the BAJA bill, which passed the Senate and still needs a House vote, could put family farmland and clean water at risk.
AI Stocks, Jensen Huang, and Data Centers: The Hidden Plan Reaching Your Food, Farms, and 401(k)
In this interview, I sit down with journalist Tiffany Cianci to look at how the AI boom, data centers, giant food companies, and your retirement savings may all be connected. She explains why she believes we are building more data centers than we need, and how the BAJA bill, which passed the Senate and still needs a House vote, could put family farmland and clean water at risk.
This is so clear and accurate!!!! Its terrifying to see evidence in my own community and statewide regarding these matters. Chronic illnesses are widespread. As individuals protecting our mitochondria is next to impossible. These issues are not even anything citizens can change. Its sooo much bigger and deeper and corrupt than imaginable. It really is a slow cull thats speeding up exponentially. Probably should not have watched this on Thanksgiving. Its hard to find any level of gratefulness with these facts