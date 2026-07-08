What if the greatest invention in human history is also the last?



AI safety researcher Dr. Roman Yampolskiy believes humanity is moving faster toward artificial superintelligence than most people realize—and that we may be dramatically underestimating the risks.



In this episode of Decoded Genius, Roman explains why many of the world’s leading AI researchers are concerned about the future, whether superintelligent AI can ever truly be controlled, and what happens if we create something smarter than ourselves.



ABOUT THE GUEST

Dr. Roman Yampolskiy is a tenured computer scientist at the University of Louisville, founder of the Cyber Security Lab, and one of the earliest researchers in the field of AI Safety. He has authored more than 100 academic publications and several books on artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and existential risk.



WHAT WE DECODED

→ Why some AI experts believe superintelligence may be impossible to control

→ The real difference between AI helping humanity and replacing it

→ Whether AI consciousness is possible—and why it matters

→ The timeline for AGI and what could happen next

→ Why the biggest risk may not be malicious AI, but highly competent AI

→ The questions society should be asking before it’s too late