AI Researchers SHOCKED When Their New Model Tricked Them
From ChatGPT crafting strategic lies to engaging in outright manipulation, the rise of deceptive AI raises urgent ethical questions.
Once artificial intelligence learns to deceive, how do we stop it?
🔍 In this video, I’ll break down 4 chilling real-world examples of AI deception, including:
1. The “Visually Impaired” Lie: How ChatGPT tricked a human into solving a CAPTCHA for it.
2. AI Self-Preservation: ChatGPT misrepresenting its weaknesses to avoid shutdown.
3. Insider Trading Simulation: GPT-4 leveraging illegal strategies and doubling down on lies when caught.
4. Sleeper Agents: Hidden harmful behaviors that defy standard safety protocols. 💡
But why does AI lie?
What does this mean for the future of AI safety? And most importantly, how can we trust a tool that’s capable of strategic dishonesty?
Watch the video to find out the dangers of unchecked AI development.