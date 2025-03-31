From ChatGPT crafting strategic lies to engaging in outright manipulation, the rise of deceptive AI raises urgent ethical questions.

Once artificial intelligence learns to deceive, how do we stop it?

🔍 In this video, I’ll break down 4 chilling real-world examples of AI deception, including:

1. The “Visually Impaired” Lie: How ChatGPT tricked a human into solving a CAPTCHA for it.

2. AI Self-Preservation: ChatGPT misrepresenting its weaknesses to avoid shutdown.

3. Insider Trading Simulation: GPT-4 leveraging illegal strategies and doubling down on lies when caught.

4. Sleeper Agents: Hidden harmful behaviors that defy standard safety protocols. 💡

But why does AI lie?

What does this mean for the future of AI safety? And most importantly, how can we trust a tool that’s capable of strategic dishonesty?

Watch the video to find out the dangers of unchecked AI development.