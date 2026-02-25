This is obviously not my point-of view with its American-centric approach but nevertheless of interest

Michael Snyder

Feb 26, 2026

Most people don’t realize this, but an apocalyptic war with Iran would be a major turning point in the history of the world. Once the missiles start flying, nothing will ever be the same again. As you will see below, AI models are telling us when they think that moment will arrive. The only way that war can be averted is if a diplomatic solution can be found. That is why the negotiations that will be held in Geneva on Thursday are so important…

The mood in Tehran on the eve of the third round of talks with Washington appears to be a mix of guarded hope and tightening anxiety. Negotiators are set to meet in Geneva on Thursday in discussions that could prove decisive, particularly if reports are accurate that Washington has set informal deadlines for progress. Public messaging inside Iran reflects both anticipation and unease as officials brace for what could be a pivotal round.

Many experts believe that if this round of talks does not produce results, it will be the last round of talks.

In other words, the deadline for Iran to make significant concessions has arrived.

During the State of the Union address, President Trump made it abundantly clear that he will never permit Iran to have nuclear weapons…

“My preference is to solve this problem through diplomacy. But one thing is certain, I will never allow the world’s number one sponsor of terror, which they are by far, to have a nuclear weapon,” he said, to loud applause from both Republicans and Democrats in a rare moment of unity. In a deeply divided Congress, Iran’s nuclear program remains one of the few issues capable of producing bipartisan agreement. Lawmakers across the political spectrum have long argued that a nuclear-armed Iran would destabilize the Middle East and threaten U.S. allies.

Subsequently, Vice-President JD Vance reaffirmed this stance on Wednesday during an interview with Fox News…

“We can’t let the craziest and worst regime in the world have nuclear weapons. That’s what the president has set as our goal. He is going to try and accomplish that diplomatically, but he has a number of other tools at his disposal to ensure this doesn’t happen. He has shown willingness to use them and I hope the Iranians take it seriously in the negotiations tomorrow,” Vice President Vance told Fox News on Wednesday.

Of course that isn’t the only thing that the Trump administration wants.

The Iranians must also agree to limits on their ballistic missile program and they must stop supporting terrorist proxies throughout the Middle East. Unfortunately, the Iranians have already categorically rejected those terms…

Washington wants Iran to stop enriching uranium, reduce its stockpiles of highly enriched material and address concerns about missiles and regional activity. Tehran rejects those terms, saying it has the right to peaceful nuclear energy and that other issues should not be part of the talks. However, recent satellite imagery, published last week by Reuters, show that Iran has been quietly repairing and fortifying key facilities, suggesting Tehran is preparing for conflict even as diplomacy continues. Analysts reviewing commercial satellite imagery from Planet Labs and other providers say Iran has been rebuilding and reinforcing key nuclear sites, including Natanz and Isfahan. New roofs and cover structures appear to shield damaged facilities, possibly to hide activity and protect surviving equipment or enriched uranium from further strikes. Some tunnel entrances have been strengthened, and missile bases hit in previous attacks show signs of repair.

I don’t see how a deal is possible.

I really don’t.

So war is coming.

The Jerusalem Post asked four different AI models when an attack on Iran would begin, and the answers that the AI models produced were very interesting.

Out of all the models, Claude was initially the most hesitant to give a specific response, but it eventually settled on the weekend of March 7th and March 8th…

Its most likely scenario, carrying roughly 40% to 45% odds, was a limited strike on Iranian nuclear and military infrastructure followed by a pause and renewed diplomatic pressure. It flagged early-to-mid March 2026 as the highest-risk window. After another prompt, it narrowed further: Saturday, March 7 or Sunday, March 8, 2026.

In my personal opinion, this would make sense because in the past we have seen other military operations begin on a weekend when less people are paying attention.

But Google Gemini doesn’t think that a weekend is the most likely time. When asked when an attack on Iran would begin, it suggested a window of time between March 4th and March 6th…

In a later deep-research run, it got considerably more specific: Gemini shifted from triggers to timing and said that after weighing tactical, diplomatic, historical, and logistical factors, the “exact window” for the start of a US attack would fall between the evening of March 4, 2026, and the evening of March 6, 2026.

Grok seems to believe that a military operation could commence even sooner.

When asked, it predicted a date of February 28th…

Grok gave the clearest date in our original run. It predicted a limited US strike on February 28, 2026, tied to the outcome of the Geneva talks. A later check using Grok’s 4.20 beta mode, described by the user as running four agents simultaneously, changed the tone but kept the same answer.

This would make sense if President Trump loses all patience with Iran after the upcoming talks in Geneva.

In such a scenario, I don’t think that a military operation would begin on Thursday, February 26th.

But the window of time from the evening of Friday, February 27th to the evening of Sunday, March 1st could be a period of time that war planners in Washington find very appealing.

Of course it all depends on Trump.

He is the one that is going to have the final say on pulling the trigger.

Lastly, ChatGPT suggested a variety of dates in early March when it was asked when an attack on Iran would start…

In the earlier run, ChatGPT worked through an extended reasoning process and landed on Sunday, March 1, 2026 (Israel time), with a danger window running through March 6. After a much longer deep-research pass, it changed the date. Its updated answer was Tuesday, March 3, 2026 (US time), noting that in Israel time this could show up as late Tuesday night or early Wednesday, March 4.

The 12 Day War was not about regime change, and so the Iranians held back to a very large degree.

But if the U.S. conducts a major military operation this time round, the Iranians clearly understand that regime change will be the goal, and they will hit us with everything in their arsenal.

When I have written about “a final showdown with Iran”, I do not feel like I have been exaggerating one bit.

If peace talks fail and war begins, I believe that the world will see weapons get used that should never be used under any circumstances.

Unfortunately, global events are inexorably dragging us in a certain direction, and it appears that there will be no turning back now.

