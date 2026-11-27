AI LABS MAY ALREADY KNOW HOW TO BREAK THE ENCRYPTION THAT PROTECTS YOUR BANK.



ONE OF THE WORLD'S TOP COMPUTER SCIENTISTS IS ALMOST CERTAIN.



In the video below, Scott Aaronson explains what breaks if it's true.

Your bank, your passwords, your card online, your crypto. Much of that protection rests on one problem computers can't crack: quickly splitting a huge number into its prime factors.



This week, Aaronson wrote that he'd heard many, many rumors that OpenAI, Anthropic, or both have already solved it. How far to trust them, he isn't sure. But citing multiple reliable sources, he says he's virtually certain the labs are sitting on one or more bombshells that break today's cryptography.



In the worst case, Bitcoin becomes worthless, crypto wallets can be forged, and the card details you type in at checkout can be read by anyone.



He also noticed something odd. OpenAI put out 400 papers covering almost every area of math. Not one on cryptography. That, he says, was no accident.



Normally, whoever finds a hole quietly tells the company and gives it 90 days.



"If someone had broken, let's say, RSA or Bitcoin, then the parties to notify are the entire world."



If a lab has already cracked it, would you want them to tell the world or stay silent?

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