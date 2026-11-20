Today I found one of the best explanations behind the outages and cyber attacks of the last week.

It is from Seth Holehouse, Man in America.

They’re Lying About the Outages. Here’s What’s Really Happening

Here is an extract that I wish to discuss

Bill Gates on a Big Cyber Attack: We May Have to Suffer First

The following is a paraphrasing of his conclusion.

The solution to cyber attacks is aimed and only a few governments will be large enough to run it



They are setting up the Hegelian dialectic, problem - reaction - solution Problem - cyber attack Reaction - "we've got to fix it" Solution - a few governments and companies will be the ones to protect the world from the monster they built



This is a perfect solution to rush people into a one world centralised government and security apparatus.

Just a week ago we had Bill Gates saying this with a smirk on his face at the end

Bill Gates

Klaus Schwab and the WEF

This what then- head of the WEF, Klaus Schwab said back in 2020

Cyber Polygon

Cyber Polygon originated in 2019 as an international cybersecurity exercise WEF’s Centre for Cybersecurity, which officially supported the project.

Schwab was associated with the WEF’s Centre for Cybersecurity, which officially supported the project: he opened the 2020 Cyber Polygon event. and participated as a prominent speaker in the 2020 and 2021 events.

Cyber Polygon 2020 used the expression “digital pandemic” to describe the possibility of a cascading global cyberattack resulting from increasing digital interdependence.

https://cyberpolygon.io/

Yuval Harari

The key theoretical advocate for WEF programs is Yuval Harari whose books are in every bookshop in the country.

He alternates between someone warning us and advocating for transhumanism

Here is a ‘warning’ article from a few years ago

Forget Hollywood depictions of gun-toting robots running wild in the streets – the reality of artificial intelligence is far more dangerous, warns the historian and author in an exclusive extract from his new book

https://www.theguardian.com/technology/article/2024/aug/24/yuval-noah-harari-ai-book-extract-nexus

And a few quotations (via AI)

1. Intelligence without consciousness

Harari’s most important argument about AI is that intelligence and consciousness are not necessarily the same thing.

“Intelligence is mandatory but consciousness is optional.”

This is one of the central propositions of the book.

He argues that machines may become capable of performing intellectual tasks far better than humans without ever possessing subjective awareness or the capacity to experience anything.

2. Humans as biological algorithms

Harari challenges the assumption that human intelligence is fundamentally different from computer intelligence.

“Humans are algorithms”

He suggests that our emotions, thoughts and sensations are the biological mechanisms through which our algorithms operate.

3. The rise of Dataism

In Chapter 11, Harari describes what he calls Dataism: a worldview in which information processing becomes the supreme organising principle.

“The universe consists of data flows”

He explores the possibility that electronic algorithms will eventually understand and outperform biological ones.



4. The obsolescence of humanity

Perhaps his most provocative argument is that humans might eventually lose their economic and social importance.

He asks what happens when artificial intelligence outperforms humans in most cognitive tasks, potentially creating a vast class of people who are no longer economically useful.

“In the twenty-first century we might witness the creation of a massive new unworking class: people devoid of any economic, political or even artistic value, who contribute nothing to the prosperity, power and glory of society. This ‘useless class’ will not merely be unemployed — it will be unemployable.” — Yuval Noah Harari, Homo Deus, Chapter 9, p. 330 (page numbering varies by edition).

And also -

“The same technologies that can upgrade humans into gods might also make humans irrelevant.”

— Homo Deus, Chapter 1.

LitCharts



5. Algorithms knowing us better than we know ourselves

Harari envisages a future in which algorithms can analyse our biological and psychological data sufficiently well to predict our preferences, emotions and decisions, perhaps even better than we can ourselves.

“Don’t listen to the Bible and don’t listen to your feelings. Listen to Amazon, listen to Google; they know how you feel, they know you better than you know yourself, and they can make better decisions on your behalf than you can.”

— Yuval Noah Harari, Homo Deus: A Brief History of Tomorrow, discussion of Dataism.

And, from 21 Lessons for the 21st Century:

“Once these algorithms know you better than you know yourself, they could control and manipulate you, and you won’t be able to do much about it.”

Here is from his website

https://www.ynharari.com/homo-deus-impact-digitalization-society/

Henry Kissinger

In 2021 the late Henry Kissinger wrote a book co-authored with Googles Eric Schmidt

“Short of such extreme measures, only AI will be capable of performing certain vital cyber defense functions, in part because of the vast extent of cyberspace and the nearly infinite array of possible actions within it.”

That brings us, in conclusion, to the Hegelian dialectic .

Are they warning us of the very thing they created themselves?