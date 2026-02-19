AI is now issuing traffic tickets for minor infractions like using a bike lane incorrectly. One person received 10 tickets for turning left across a lane. These systems raise concerns about Big BrotherRobin WestenraFeb 19, 2026746ShareFull interview HERE746Share
I would obsrve that we are now seeing what the elites really want AI for... An eye that never rests and breaks you down with petty fines and fees. Do ypu REALLY want to live like this goy...like cattle...?
We all gonna have trouble organizing once they tie down the internet to a digital id…