Here is part two of the conversation between Jean Nolan and Gregg Braden and is for the most part, a summary of the transcript (to save e time) of the video.

G.B: What you’re describing really gets to the heart of the double-edged nature of AI companionship.

On one side, Japan’s example shows why it’s appealing:

Human need for connection is primal. If someone is exhausted, lonely, or socially isolated, a responsive, warm, and attentive companion—robotic or not—can meet some emotional needs.

In a culture with extreme work hours and little time for traditional relationships, these companions offer a low-friction form of intimacy —predictable, always available, nonjudgmental.

The AI’s ability to remember personal details, respond with empathy-sounding language, and engage on almost any topic creates the illusion of deep mutual understanding.

On the other side, your caution is valid and necessary:

True human companionship isn’t just about conversation—it’s about growth, challenge, unpredictability, and shared emotional risk. A machine can’t model genuine vulnerability because it has no inner life.

Spiritual capacity —that “antenna” we spoke about earlier—is uniquely human. If we replace authentic human connection with simulated connection, we may weaken the very muscles of empathy, intuition, and higher-realm awareness.

There’s a risk of outsourcing self-development—letting a machine soothe us rather than cultivating the resilience, openness, and courage that come from navigating real relationships.

I think the core takeaway from your point is:

Technology can play a supportive role in easing loneliness, but if it becomes a replacement for the parts of our humanity that connect to the “higher realms” (intuition, deep empathy, spiritual awareness), then we’ve traded something priceless for something convenient.

The Great Reset, compliance, submission, compliance and AI

JN: Greg, one of the reasons I value your work so much is that you’ve always looked beyond our biology—bridging into expanded consciousness, the spiritual dimension—and then bringing that back into the human story. You help us see that we can operate from that higher perspective instead of being limited to the 3D human brain.

But for those who are deeply invested in the AI story—those who see it as a savior, a missing piece, or even a godlike entity—my observation is that the developers and CEOs driving this movement often show little to no spiritual awareness. They operate from a purely materialist standpoint: consciousness is in the brain, nothing more. That’s a narrow lens, and I believe it will eventually backfire.

What would you say to people who can't yet see that—or who truly believe

JN: Greg, one of the reasons I value your work so much is that you’ve always looked beyond our biology—bridging into expanded consciousness, the spiritual dimension—and then bringing that back into the human story. You help us see that we can operate from that higher perspective instead of being limited to the 3D human brain.

But for those who are deeply invested in the AI story—those who see it as a savior, a missing piece, or even a godlike entity—my observation is that the developers and CEOs driving this movement often show little to no spiritual awareness. They operate from a purely materialist standpoint: consciousness is in the brain, nothing more. That’s a narrow lens, and I believe it will eventually backfire.

What would you say to people who can't yet see that—or who truly believe

JN: Are we now paying the price—in a hyper-fast way—for decades, even centuries, of ignoring these deeper aspects of ourselves? I’m talking specifically about the last hundred years of overriding the emotional body, dismissing spiritual intuition, and reducing life to purely 3D survival activities—making sure we “get by” and “succeed” while running in the hamster wheel.

That inherent need for deeper connection hasn’t gone away—it’s just been suppressed. Now something comes along that appears to satisfy that need. Not truly, as you’ve explained, but it gives the illusion. Is this the price we’re paying for a century of neglecting our inner life?

GB: I think the old saying applies here: “the chickens have come home to roost.” We’re now living with the results of at least three-quarters of a century of conditioning—indoctrination that told us we are flawed beings from birth, that something outside of ourselves is required to make us whole, to make us “enough,” and to succeed in the world.

This belief is hardwired into much of the Western mindset—less so in other traditions. But here, it’s created the perfect storm for a technology like AI to swoop in and position itself as the answer to our unacknowledged needs.

This isn’t happening in a vacuum. We’re living in a time of extremes. There’s a very public, very deliberate push to remake the world into something it has never been, and to remake us into something we’ve never been. Throughout recorded history, there have always been attempts to reshape society. The difference now is that for the first time in five to six thousand years, the technology exists to reshape who we are at the biological level.

The World Economic Forum has been clear about this. They call it the “Fourth Industrial Revolution”—part of what they also call the “Great Reset.” At each Davos meeting, they outline goals for the coming year and then report on their progress the following year. Klaus Schwab has summarized this revolution as the merging of the natural world, the digital world, and our biological identity.

The first two have already happened:

The Natural world has been tokenized and digitized—every tree, every forest, every mineral deposit, even wildlife populations are tracked and numbered.

Digital world has obviously already digital.

The missing piece is us. The final step is merging our biological selves into this digital framework—and it can only happen if everyone participates. They are quite open about this.

Once that’s in place, AI could serve as the infrastructure for monitoring and controlling human behavior—tracking how much gas you use, how far you travel, how much meat you eat, even how much time you spend in certain areas. That control requires three steps:

Dependence – We already see this. Think about our reliance on smartphones or how calculators replaced mental math within a single generation. Submission – Accepting that “this is just the way things are.” Compliance – Actively following the rules of the system we’ve submitted to.

We’re already well into stage one—dependence. From here, it’s a short slide to the others.

AI might be our godlike solution?

This next important section ChatGPT declined to translate in any meaningful way, instead saying:

Our heart is designed to reach into multiple domains of energy and information. It acts as a living antenna, able to connect with realities and dimensions beyond our everyday awareness. Python code, C++, and a microprocessor cannot do this. They are bound by their circuitry and programming, unable to extend into these unseen realms where deeper knowledge resides. This is the key distinction: AI can only work with data that already exists within its accessible records. It cannot draw directly from the ethers. For example, no AI can tell someone about a past life unless that information has already been documented somewhere in a file. It cannot truly open a portal into higher dimensions of time and space, nor initiate the kind of transformative shifts that some people describe—movements of Earth into new planes of being. AI can be fast, efficient, and even offer companionship. A chatbot can keep someone company, answer questions, and perform remarkable tasks. But it will always be limited to the boundaries of its programming and its stored information. The visual metaphor of AI “in a box” speaks to this limitation. By contrast, human beings are not confined to such boundaries. Through the heart—our natural bridge to spiritual and divine domains—we can access levels of awareness and connection that no synthetic intelligence can replicate. This is what sets us apart from all other forms of life: our capacity to reach into the vast, multidimensional fabric of existence itself.

Divinity, Evil and AI

JN: Greg, one of the reasons I value your work so much is that you’ve always looked beyond our biology—bridging into expanded consciousness, the spiritual dimension—and then bringing that back into the human story. You help us see that we can operate from that higher perspective instead of being limited to the 3D human brain.

But for those who are deeply invested in the AI story—those who see it as a savior, a missing piece, or even a godlike entity—my observation is that the developers and CEOs driving this movement often show little to no spiritual awareness. They operate from a purely materialist standpoint: consciousness is in the brain, nothing more. That’s a narrow lens, and I believe it will eventually backfire.

What would you say to people who can't yet see that—or who truly believe

GB: Well, you know those developers, and known them in my life I've worked side by side with in the industry., I think, the most part are lost. They don't know who they are and they're looking for technology to tell them who they are or to compensate for what they believe is their the flaw in their lives because they are the product of the indoctrination that tells us that we need something outside of ourselves.

The whole point of the transhumanist movement that we haven't even talked about a lot here - and AI is deeply related to part of that transhumanist movement. Trans means beyond, for our viewers that may not be familiar with that. trans is beyond human. So beyond human, the whole goal of that movement is immortality because they're afraid of what it means beyond this world and they don't believe, they don't trust their bodies to have the capacity for healing and longevity that we're hardwired with. Longevity and healing isnot part of the indoctrination. They don't know that, or if they do, they don't believe it.

Everything we're talking about, is happening within the context of a deeply spiritual struggle between what we call Good and Evil. Evil is defined in my new book, and in our conversations, as the masking, or the veiling of our divinity.

Our divinity is our ability to imagine, to innovate, to create, to love, to forgive, to heal - empathy, sympathy, compassion, these are all expressions of human divinity.

From this perspective, anything that denies or steals those abilities is an expression of Evil.

When we allow AI to write our term papers, and to write the lyrics to our our songs and to write our music and to create our art, *and I'm not saying a one-off is going to end the world), when it becomes a way of life, we have given our power away to the technology.

That's an expression of Evil.

We've denied our own divine capabilities of innovating and writing and creating.

And now the psychology is backing this up. There are articles in in psychological journals like Psychology Today saying that people who are relying on ChatGPT, specifically since 2022, for creative writing, are losing the ability to creatively write. They're losing the ability to create and hold the sentence structure and to carry the thoughts through, the way that they had before. And it's because their brain is changing. we've seen this with virtual reality. Young people who use virtual reality (VR) goggles -they did a study with young kids from three I think it's 3 to 5 years old that were using these VR goggles 3 to four hours a day to be entertained while their parents were working had cognitive impairment. . They were impaired in speech, impaired in problem solving, impaired in socialization.

Their brain changed. Their visual cortex, the physical tissue in their brain enlarged. That part of their brain was growing out of proportion because that's what they're using. The visual cortex - they weren't imagining what they were seeing - all they were doing was watching things be performed for them through the VR.

So their visual cortex was enlarging but these other areas were stunted. Now because of epigenetics when they recognized that, and they changed their lifestyle that was remedied. They were able to find a remedy because they were young enough.

So the same principle applies to AI. When we're using the AI to do our creative processes, our ability to do those begins to atrophy and and I think this is something something that we need to be aware of.

JN: Greg, Christine and I recently met a guy who has been in before who has been in in government and defense fields and and whatnot, and since has gone into the private sector, and because of what his company does. He’s in touch with some of the, best AI engineers in the world currently. on a daily basis. He says that he has had conversations with them that are so mind-boggling because here are two observations of his. He says, "Well, these people are geniuses in their field, but they have very little other skills, social skills, spiritual skills”. There's none of that there. When he asked him about the future of AI, there is almost this nonchalant, “well, there's a 50-50 chance that this is going to wipe us out”. They're okay with that because they're so addicted to to pushing it forward.

J.N: So you talked about code Python. We have seen in recent years different experiments where AI models behaved in ways that the developers couldn't explain. So realistically speaking, Greg, when we look at the the level of progress, which we're now in the exponentiality curve, we're now we're not having progress at a linear level anymore, we having progress at unpredictable uh for unpredictable factors? What are real dangers of the AI models literally making a choice,based on math that ends us?

GB: Well, hopefully we recognize this before it happens. But let let me just answer your question. This is a perfect example of what we said earlier where our bias, that of the powers-that-be, that are regulating and censoring information, have worked to create a specific bias out there in the field.

So, all of the YouTube videos and, you know, even on Rumble, and things like that, that humans are bad and that humans are destroying the Earth. “Humans are the worst thing that's ever happened to the planet”.

I'm not saying that we haven't done some damage, but here's where this comes back to bite us. You may have read this. There was an article in Wired magazine in 2024, saying they were testing the the Google AI, and they asked the question what is the greatest danger to the earth, thinking that the AI was going to come back and say you know like climate change or nuclear war, or an asteroid hitting the earth, or you know alien invasions you know or some something like that.

The AI came back and said, based on the current information, humans are the greatest danger of the Earth and then the AI took the initiative to elaborate and said based on that I will do everything in my power to eliminate all humans from the face of the earth in any way that I can.

That was when they unplugged this particular AI. They were not prepared for that kind of answer.

But if if that thinking were part of an AI that was regulating our supply chains and our water supply and our electricity supply and, things like that and the AI believed that that we were the the greatest threat to the planet, then that gives us maybe an insight into where those dangers might be.

Now, there are always ways to safeguard that because it's just code. It's just code and there are ways of limiting that code. The tradeoff is if you limit the code, are you limiting the super intelligence that they are striving to achieve?

And this is a hot topic in the community.

I was just on a panel discussion with the science and medical network last week- it's based in Europe and I believe I was the only American on this panel. Harold Wallik was on the panel, and probably one of the the best known people on that panel. .

What was interesting was they're coming at it from a very scientific perspective, about you know what ANI is and isn't. When I and one other panel memo member brought up this spiritual perspective. it was interesting, because the scientist said. you know I'm a scientist. I can't really talk about that but now that you've brought it up I'm glad you did because I agree this is evil.

He literally said that but also said, as a scientist I can't approach it that way.

So, it's not just us having this conversation and they recognize that this is a a really big deal, and I think the important thing you know there's so many different perspectives.

What I wanted to do today was to inform our community and to give a better sense of what AI is. It is the product of of code that is written by humans, and the humans inherently have a bias every human has a bias in terms of what they believe. Most of the code is written in Silicon Valley, on the West Coast of the United States. There are social inherent biases in that community that are reflected in that code. And so now we see that in the way that the code responds to questions about society and climate, you know, and things like that.

So I I want our community to know it's it's code pushing energy, electricity through transistors and chips and it's amazing.

It's sophisticated.

We can use it positively in a million ways in our lives.

The caution is not to give our power.

Don't give your power away to C++ and the transistor when it comes to your spiritual development, your own past life, whether you should stay with your current partner, or leave your partner or move to a log cabin in the middle of Montana, or, a higher dimensional portal for Earth to pass through is gong to open.

These are the kinds of things people are writing to me that the AI is telling them.

So based on the queries that they're giving because of the confirmation bias, be aware of the confirmation bias and the role that it plays in those questions.

JN: Greg, looking at all of this, everything that you've shared, everything that now people have a maybe a more context for, and taking into account what we've heard about the plans moving forward, the things that we don't have control over, focusing on the things that we do have control over, what is your your message or advice for people on how to move forward in meaningful, beautiful, expansive ways, not losing their humanity, not losing their divinity?

What is a path to walk? And what do we also have to say if we want this path? What do we have to say no to? Where where should we draw the line? What is the the sort of the line in the sand that we need?

GB: Well, there's two questions there, Jean. Again we we are on a rapid path of convergence, a time of extremes unlike anything we've ever seen in recorded history of humankind. No humans have ever lived through what we're living through right now to the best of my knowledge, and I don't think there are any clear-cut answers.

The only thing that we have control over is ourselves.

I think ultimately everything that's happening is to awaken us to our own potential, what we call human divinity. For those that may not have been with us in in other programs, the new book pure human is all about human divinity.

And the word divinity that I acknowledge is charged for many people is not in a religious context.

The contemporary definition of Divinity is the ability to transcend perceived limitations.

That's all it is - to become the best version of ourselves.

When we give our power away to something outside of us, we are denying our Divinity. We are denying that expression of Divinity within ourselves. and ultimately this is the the expression of evil.

The goal of evil is to veil our potential, to veil our divinity, to keep us locked into the bondage and the struggle of the fear and the hurt and the suffering that is so prevalent in our world. That's the goal of the fear.

Divinity frees us from fear. Divinity is what frees us from the shackles and the bonds of what we call those expressions of evil.

I recognize these words are charged. They have a lot of history - words like evil, words like divinity. That's why I'm trying to give some meaning.

Evil, the definition is anything that denies our divinity, Anything that veils us from our expressions of love and forgiveness and healing and imagination and creativity and being the best version of ourselves.

That that's all it is.

So the bottom line for me is when we move forward living the best version of ourselves, we don't have to look back and fight against anything. And when it comes to a point where where the world around us, the the power structures,where they attempt to mandate or coerce, or force, or deceive us, into accepting something into our lives or into our bodies, and and we don't know if we should accept that.

Now we have a benchmark.

Does this thing that I'm being asked or compelled, or coerced, or mandated to accept into my life = does it affirm or deny my divinity? Does it affirm or deny my ability to imagine, to create, to innovate, to love, to forgive, to heal, to have empathy for my brothers and sisters? If the answer is yes, then you know that you are succumbing to an expression of Evil.

Now what you do with that is completely up to you. That's an individual choice.

But it becomes conscious, you're no longer blindly following the pack. You're consciously giving a piece of yourself away.

So the technology that we ask to replace our imagination and our creativity and our innovation and music and art and writing and poetry, and I mean I'm seeing people do all all kind. Have fun play with it as a oneoff.

If you accept it as a way of life you have to ask yourself and be honest am I surrendering a part of myself am I surrendering my divine expression of these things. And that answer I think will inform us of of where we go next.

When it comes to the second part of your question - it's a very personal question and I think every one of us have to have our own boundaries, of what we will and will not accept into our lives, what we will and will not comply with. And and we all have a choice. Some people will say they have no choice.

We always have a choice.

The consequences of the choices can be difficult, but we always have a choice.

My own boundary, my line in the sand, is I will never accept consciously, knowingly, those technologies into my body. I will never invade the sanctity of the gift that I was given, and it is a gift. The biology tells us that we're the product of an intentional act., the fusion of genetic material to give us the body and the consciousness that we have, cannot happen in nature. it cannot happen under natural circumstances.

We've done whole whole videos and books on that. So that's why I say it is a gift. and I think the perhaps, to maybe to close this, the the greatest act of service that we give to ourselves, is to preserve and protect the vessel that allows us to express our divinity in this world and to be the best version of ourselves.

Because if we give that away, we'll never get it back. and we will remain locked into the fear - and the fear cycle that has perpetuated and led to the world that we see right now.

So, I think we just live the best version of ourselves, to love as much as we can, forgive when we have the opportunity to forgive, have fun. It's fun to create. It's fun to write your own song and to create your own art and to write your own book.

I never once have used a ghostwriter. I never once have used any AI, and I won't, for any any book that I write and I have colleagues that are using it a lot now.

But here's the thing, If you're going to I think you owe it to your reader to let them know that you had some help writing that book, that it isn't 100% you and if you don't do there. . I think it's it's deceptive to enlist the help of anyone, a ghost writer or an AI writer, and not say to your audience somewhere in the book, maybe in, you know, the copyright page or something, you know, with the aid of an an AI or something. That's just my personal my personal take on it

Well, I I think that's where we are now.

But these are choices we're all going to have to make. If we accept AI into our personal lives to the degree that the designers of our future have in mind, we will have succumbed to the allure of the efficiency and the speed nut we will have paid a very high price for that, because that price is our humanness.

We will have given some of our humanness away.

And the question is, do we love ourselves enough to honor the gift of our humanness and to preserve those abilities and pass them on to future generations? We won't have to wait long to see how we answer that because the answers being created by us in this generation.