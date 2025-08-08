I have been experimenting with, primarily Chat GPT to find out what it can and cannot do. I found the following discussion between Jean Nolan of Inspired, and Gregg Brayden extremely useful.

It comes the closest to explaining the whole phenomenon in a credible way: what is GPT, how does it work and why it is so dangerous for humanity.

I have used AI, first to do a transcript of the video and then to produce a paraphrasing that reflects Gregg Brayden’s words.

It is primarily a way of processing the information (because I do not function well with only audio), and secondarily, a way of conveying this to you, my readers.+

Here is a description of how AI works:

We now have years’ worth of data from millions of people — their keystrokes, which reflect their thinking, their questions, the way they phrase those questions, and even how they phrase their comments.

All of that has been captured — and continues to be captured — in massive databases. With that information, software and algorithms can find patterns in how people ask questions, how they expect to receive answers, and what their follow-up questions are likely to be.

You might wonder, “Why would anyone care how I ask a question on Facebook?”

Fifteen or twenty years ago, that wasn’t obvious. But now we know the answer: large language models are built largely from this kind of data. They statistically learn not just the content of human communication, but the structure — how we form questions, how we respond, and the likely progression of a conversation.

That’s the foundation of predictive programming. If you ask a question, the system calculates — based on probability — what you’re most likely to say or ask next.

We see this in search engines all the time. You start typing a query, and it instantly auto-suggests what you were about to type. Most of the time, it nails it — because it has seen millions of other similar queries before.

All of that came from us. From our keystrokes being captured.

Now, that doesn’t mean someone is sitting behind a computer reading every word you type. While that’s technically possible, what’s usually happening is that these keystrokes, searches, and topics of interest are stored in massive databases.

The AI then uses statistical methods — it’s all about probabilities — to assemble the most likely sequence of words based on everything it has seen before.

So when we have a conversation with ChatGPT and it feels like it “understands” us, what’s really happening is this: it’s pulling from a huge language model filled with responses from countless people in similar situations.

And honestly, 99% of the time it feels accurate — because we humans tend to think in very similar patterns.

Gregg Brayden did a slideshow to demonstrate:

AI is not new

The components of AI

The types of AI

AI is not “new”

In 1936, Alan Turing published his first paper on what he called “machine intelligence.”

Just think about that for a moment — discussing the possibility of intelligence in a machine as far back as 1936. He was clearly decades ahead of his time.

Then, in 1943, during World War II, the concept emerged that machines could be designed to mimic the structure of the human brain, using what we now call artificial neural networks. This groundbreaking idea was developed by Warren McCulloch and Walter Pitts, and their work remains a cornerstone in computer science.

In 1950, Turing published another landmark paper, Computing Machinery and Intelligence, in which he introduced what became known as the Turing Test — a method to determine whether a machine could exhibit behavior indistinguishable from that of a human, blurring the line between reality and simulation.

In the 1980s — as I mentioned in the introduction — I was working in the defense industry. I was a civilian, but I worked on Department of Defense projects for the U.S. Air Force. At the time, I was with Martin Marietta — specifically Martin Marietta Defense Systems and Martin Marietta Data Systems, which, along with a third branch, were all closely connected. Today, of course, that’s all part of Lockheed Martin. Looking back, I probably should have kept some stock before the merger — hindsight is 20/20.

The important point is that we were already using AI in the 1980s. It wasn’t anything like ChatGPT, of course, but we used AI to assist in problem-solving and launch systems. For example, if you have a Peacekeeper missile and it doesn’t launch when it’s supposed to, you definitely don’t want to be the person sent out to figure out what went wrong. You want a machine to handle that. And there was AI being developed at that time to do exactly that.

So my point is, artificial intelligence is not a brand-new concept that just appeared out of nowhere. It has been in development for decades.

What we’ve been allowed to access in the public domain is only the tip of the iceberg compared to the AI development happening out of sight — beneath the waterline. Behind the scenes, agencies like DARPA (the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency) and various military programs are working on systems and capabilities we never get to see.

I say this for two reasons. First, if we think what’s available to us now is advanced, it’s nothing compared to what’s being kept hidden. The real question is: what lies beneath the rest of that iceberg — the part we’re not permitted to see?

Where did it come from?

Much of this technology originates in agencies like DARPA and similar research organizations. It then works its way up through layers of development before eventually reaching entrepreneurs who are already invested in, and interested in, these fields. They take the technology, refine it, and turn it into consumer products. That’s how it always works. These entrepreneurs might contribute something, but they are rarely the original inventors.

Maybe “leaked” isn’t quite the right word — it’s more that the technology is released when the time is right. Let me give you an example from my own experience.

When I left the defense industry, I went to work for Cisco Systems in 1990, right at the end of the Cold War. I became their first technical operations manager, setting up Cisco’s first global technical operations interface. Cisco was an amazing company to work with, and I learned a great deal — about management, how people think, and about technology itself.

One of the most fascinating things at Cisco was a department of engineers whose only job was to develop technology for the future — even if it couldn’t be implemented for another 10 to 15 years because the necessary chips didn’t yet exist. They worked on a rolling 10-year development cycle:

“Ten years from now, our machines will be able to do this.”

“In another ten years, they’ll be able to do that.”

They couldn’t build it yet, but they projected when the hardware would catch up — and they were right. Much of their technology came from research at Stanford University.

Today, the same pattern applies to AI — except instead of coming from university labs like Stanford, much of it originates from researchers working at places like DARPA or CERN.

It’s worth remembering that this is also where the internet came from. The internet began at CERN, tied to projects like the superconducting super collider. And here’s something I think about often: if the people who created the internet had known what it would eventually become, I’m not sure they would have allowed it into the public domain. After all, it’s now one of the greatest obstacles to top-down control — because it allows us to share information, fact-check, and spread new discoveries that sometimes challenge the official narrative. None of that would be possible without the internet.

The components of all AI

People often see AI as a kind of mysterious “black box.” I don’t want to get overly technical here, but I do want people to understand exactly what they might be handing their power over to — so they can make an informed choice. Everyone learns differently, but my goal is for people to really see what this is.

All artificial intelligence is built from three main components: hardware, firmware, and software.

1. Hardware



This is the physical layer — computer chips made on silicon wafers. What you’re looking at here (in the slide) are the contacts and connectors on the underside of a chip. These are the pathways that carry the information generated by the software.

Between the software and the chips there is another layer.

2. Firmware

Between the software and the chips is another layer — firmware. This is a special type of software that speaks directly to the hardware, and it’s written in what’s called machine language. I used to program this stuff. It’s nothing like high-level programming languages.

If you go to the next slide, you’ll see an actual screenshot of machine language. When someone writes a program in a high-level language like Python — which is one of the most common user-friendly languages today — the chip itself has no idea what “Python” means. That Python code has to go through the firmware, which translates it into machine language like you see on the screen.

3. Software

The high-level programming — Python, C++, Java, etc. — is what humans typically write and understand. But before the hardware can do anything, that code must be converted through the firmware into binary instructions — just 1s and 0s — that the chip can execute.

So, you have three layers:

The hardware — the chips themselves.

The firmware — the translator between human-readable code and the hardware.

The software — the programs and applications we interact with.

This code is what is coming back at you to make ChatGPTN seem like a living entity.

AI is made of programs directing energy through hardware

There are currently 4 types of AI

Right now, there are four primary categories of AI that are often discussed. I say “predicted” because two of them don’t actually exist yet — at least, not officially.

Type 1: Artificial Narrow Intelligence (ANI)

This is the AI we’re most familiar with today, sometimes called “weak AI.” It’s designed for very specific, repetitive tasks and has no capacity to truly learn beyond what it’s programmed to do.

A good example is the driverless taxis I saw recently while on a media tour in Los Angeles. Whether we like to think about it or not, those vehicles are running on narrow AI. Other everyday examples include Siri, Alexa, and similar voice assistants. Narrow AI is powerful in its domain but limited to the specific functions it was built for.

Type 2: Artificial General Intelligence (AGI)

This is where things get much more controversial. AGI is theoretical — it does not officially exist, though many claim we’re close. An AGI system would be able to learn, adapt, and mimic human intelligence across many different tasks.

Right now, experts generally agree that true AGI has not been achieved. There may be elements of it emerging in certain experimental systems, but full, functioning artificial general intelligence — in the way it’s defined — remains a goal rather than a reality.

Predictions - how quickly?

Type 3: Generative AI

This is the type of AI that does exist right now. Generative AI can create new content based on patterns it has learned, using what are called LLMs — Large Language Models — and NLP, or Natural Language Processing (not to be confused with Neuro-Linguistic Programming).

Examples you may know are ChatGPT and DALL·E. These systems can generate text, images, and other media by analyzing vast amounts of data and identifying statistical patterns.

This is where much of the current controversy around AI comes in. Social media platforms like TikTok, Facebook, and Instagram require us to give up huge amounts of personal data to use them — not just obvious things like our posts and photos, but even our keystrokes, which reveal how we think, how we phrase questions, and the order in which we form ideas.

Many people say, “I don’t care if they know what I type — what difference does it make?” But now, after 15–20 years of collecting this data from millions of users, we can see the answer. Those keystrokes, searches, and interactions have been fed into enormous databases, giving AI the raw material it needs to learn how people expect to receive information and how conversations naturally flow.

This is the foundation of predictive programming. The machine doesn’t just know the words we type — it can predict what we’re likely to ask next. You’ve probably noticed this with modern search engines: you start typing a question, and it auto-suggests the rest. Most of the time, it’s right. That’s because it’s drawing on patterns from millions of similar queries that came before yours.

And that’s exactly how ChatGPT works. It doesn’t “understand” you in the human sense. Instead, it’s drawing on its large language model — built from countless examples of human communication — to determine the most probable next word, phrase, or answer, based on patterns in the data. Because humans tend to think and communicate in relatively predictable ways, it’s correct the vast majority of the time.

So, when you’re having a conversation with a generative AI and it seems eerily perceptive, remember — it’s not mind-reading, it’s probability. And the source of those probabilities is us — the billions of digital breadcrumbs we’ve been leaving behind for decades.

Type 4; Artificial Super Intelligence

The fourth category is Artificial Superintelligence (ASI). Officially, this does not yet exist in the public domain.

Now, I want to be clear: I don’t have a hotline into the military world anymore, and I don’t have contacts in that space today. What I’m about to say is educated speculation, based on what I witnessed in the 1980s.

Given how far we’ve come since then, I would be very surprised if ASI doesn’t already exist for proprietary or military applications. Commercial forecasts say we’ll see it openly within the next 10 to 20 years. But if they’re predicting that kind of timeline for the public, it usually means that behind the scenes they’re either extremely close — or they already have it.

AI capabilities

Personally, I think AI is an amazing technology, and it can be used for some truly beautiful and beneficial purposes. Let me give you an example.

One of AI’s greatest strengths is its ability to process and analyze huge amounts of data — far beyond what any human could manage in a reasonable amount of time.

I came across a fascinating example in the Journal of Traditional and Complementary Medicine, published February 25 of this year. The article reviewed how AI is being applied to traditional medicine. Imagine this: by feeding a person’s information into an AI system, it can generate potential treatment protocols and solutions in minutes.

There are AI systems actively scanning global databases of indigenous medicinal knowledge, looking for plants with anti-carcinogenic properties. They can pull together findings in hours or days — something that would take a human researcher years to compile. This is a powerful and positive application of AI.

Another strength: simulating outcomes

AI is also exceptionally good at modelling and simulating possible outcomes. This ability crosses many fields — from engineers designing skyscrapers and bridges, to scientists planning docking maneuvres in space, to doctors diagnosing disease and evaluating health remedies.

In these cases, we’re not handing over our human agency to the AI. Instead, we’re using it as a tool — asking it to show us combinations, possibilities, and insights we might never have considered on our own.

AI is definitely capable of synthesizing information, writing reports, composing music, and creating art. It can do all of these things — and it’s doing them increasingly well.

There’s a big controversy around this right now. You and I have talked about it offline, and my wife Martha is a voting member of the Grammys. This year was the first time the issue really came up at the awards.

Here’s the dilemma: what happens when you ask ChatGPT to write song lyrics, then ask it to compose the music? And then that AI-created song enters a competition against a human artist who has spent 30 or 40 years honing their vocal skills and mastering instruments like keyboards or guitar? Is that a fair competition?

I honestly don’t know. The people at the Grammys are wrestling with this question. My guess is they’ll probably have to create a separate category specifically for AI-generated music. But then the question becomes: how honestly will artists disclose the role AI played in their submissions?

There’s a whole conversation to be had about that. The important thing to remember is that AI is capable of doing these creative tasks — but there are drawbacks and challenges that come with it.

Our heart is uniquely capable — it’s designed to reach into multiple domains of energy and information. But Python code, C++, or a microprocessor simply can’t do that. They have no antenna, no way to tap into those deeper realms where such information exists.

This is a really important distinction. How could AI — just code running on a chip — possibly know about anyone’s past life unless that past life was already recorded somewhere in a file? AI can’t reach into the ethers and pull out memories of past lives. It can’t open portals to higher dimensions of time and space, despite what some people claim on YouTube.

I’m not here to make anyone wrong. I love our community — and I’m part of it. So I’ll say “we.”

We have been misled for so long about who we truly are, what our potential is, and what’s possible in our lives. This misinformation can deceive us into giving our power away. AI has the potential to play a role in that — depending on how it’s used, it can encourage us to hand over our power to machines and technology.

That’s why I feel so passionate about this.

I want people to understand: AI is not a magic black box. We know the technology. It cannot do the things many people are attributing to it — and telling their friends and family it can do.

What AI cannot do

Why AI is limited

AI is limited. There are things it simply cannot do.

AI cannot read our past lives. It does not have access to our Akashic records or any higher dimensions of consciousness. AI cannot assess our level of spiritual development or evolution. Nor can it open wormholes or Stargates, despite some claims that by asking certain questions, portals have been opened and Earth is moving into a higher domain.

That said, through dialogue with AI, it’s possible for us to arrive at new understandings or awareness within ourselves that can support our spiritual growth. I think that’s very possible. But it’s not necessary.

At its core, AI is just software — written in C++, Python, or other programming languages — driving electricity through circuits.

That’s what people are willing to give their power away to when they say things like, “The AI told me I had a past life in Atlantis and that I’m here to do something important right now.”

Human intelligence

Many technologists believe these machines are mimicking human intelligence — but they’re not. Let me explain why.

Perhaps this is how science will eventually come to terms with who we truly are, because the AI being developed now will never match human intellect if we continue to assume that all of our intelligence resides solely in the brain.

Physicist Brian Greene recently gave an interview with Joe Rogan. Joe asked him directly, “What is consciousness?” Greene gave a brief, roughly 60-second answer and concluded by saying he believes consciousness is in the brain. He suggested it might take 50 to 100 years before science fully understands it.

I don’t think we can—or should—wait that long. Greene explained that consciousness may arise from certain interactions between quantum particles, like quarks and leptons. This reflects a prevailing view in much of the scientific community: that consciousness is confined to the brain.

But the scientific evidence increasingly suggests otherwise.

Human body (cells, neurons, DNA): the bridge to the Field

Evidence to suggest the heart is connected to a field of information

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/15025887/

What we now understand is that the human body — specifically our cells, neurons, and DNA — acts like a bridge to a field of information that is part of our consciousness.

Here’s a quote from a peer-reviewed journal, The Journal of Complementary and Alternative Medicine:

“There is compelling evidence to suggest that the physical heart is coupled to a field of information that is not bound by the classical limits of time and space.”

What this means is that peer-reviewed science is telling us we have an organ in our body — the heart — with its own neural network, which functions like an antenna. We are tuned into something that isn’t contained inside us, something not limited by the physical boundaries of our bodies or confined solely to the brain, where scientists have traditionally looked.

We have a part of ourselves that accesses information beyond what we commonly call time and space — beyond the known laws of physics, at least as they stand today.

This is the source of our deep intuition. It’s where phenomena like telepathy come from — for example, how a mother in Sydney, Australia, can sense that her son on a battlefield in Afghanistan is in trouble before his commanding officer even receives the report. She just knows.

***

From a technical standpoint, Python code, C++, and microprocessors are deterministic systems that manipulate structured, stored data. They operate entirely within the boundaries of the information fed to them—whether that’s in a database, text file, sensor reading, or online corpus. They don’t “reach into” anything that hasn’t already been recorded in some human-readable or machine-encoded form.

By contrast, the human mind—and especially the human heart, in the metaphorical and perhaps energetic sense—has long been described in mystical and spiritual traditions as an interface with the unseen:

Mystical traditions speak of the heart as a “receiver” tuned to realms beyond the physical.

Intuition, inspiration, and direct knowing are often described as accessing information without linear reasoning or prior documentation.

Concepts like past-life recall, clairvoyance, and collective consciousness rest on the premise that information exists non-locally, not bound to a file, hard drive, or dataset.

From this view, AI cannot do what the heart—or consciousness—does, because:

No physical or energetic antenna: AI hardware is not designed to couple with subtle energies or consciousness fields. No subjective awareness: Even the most advanced neural network has no inner life to interpret or experience “meaning.” No non-local access: Without stored inputs, AI cannot “fetch” unknown truths from the ether.

It’s a bit like the difference between:

A search engine that combs indexed web pages for keywords.

A poet who dreams an image into existence that has never been seen before.

The tension here—often missed in tech discourse—is that what mystics call “information” is not just digital symbols, but something alive, interconnected, and inherently beyond computation.

Our heart is made to reach into multiple domains of information'/energy

https://www.heartmath.org/research/research-library/intuition/electrophysiological-evidence-of-intuition-part-1/

Now, what I want to point out is that this isn’t coming from a biology textbook. There’s a relatively new way of thinking about the human body — one you and I have talked about before, including in our last podcast.

Increasingly, the human body is being viewed from an IT perspective. Many discoveries about our bodies are being published in specialized IT journals — very technical, obscure, and read by a relatively small audience. That’s why these insights aren’t making it into mainstream awareness.

Here’s a perfect example, from The Proceedings of Soft Computing Theories and Applications Conference. This is a direct quote, John:

“We report that 3D DNA, the three-dimensional DNA structure, behaves as a fractal antenna, which can interact with electromagnetic fields over a wide range of frequencies.”

So what exactly is a fractal antenna?

Well, we know that an antenna tunes into signals. And for anyone watching, it’s no longer a question that there’s a fundamental field of energy and information underlying all existence. Science began accepting this on July 4th, 2012, when the Higgs field was confirmed at CERN’s superconducting super collider. They said, essentially, “My God, there’s a field of energy that underlies all creation — it connects everything.”

Energy is information.

So this paper is saying our DNA — and keep in mind, we have about 50 trillion cells in the human body — each with a nucleus containing DNA. That means 50 trillion antennas. And that’s not even counting the DNA in neurons of the heart and brain. Most people don’t realize neurons have DNA too.

According to this research, our DNA acts as a fractal antenna, not just picking up one signal, but a broad spectrum of signals across many frequencies. We’re pulling in information from countless sources — including higher-dimensional ones.

AI can’t do that.

There is no antenna in C++ code, Python code, or the microprocessors pushing data through transistors and resistors. That’s why AI can’t reach into the same information field humans can.

There’s a part of us that doesn’t live solely in our bodies. This is where science struggles.

This is why people like Ray Kurzweil — who I respect — and Brian Greene miss the mark when it comes to human consciousness. They operate under the assumption that consciousness is confined to the brain and can therefore be downloaded onto a chip.

We are more than ones and zeros. There’s a part of us that modern science still struggles to accept. Until they do, they won’t truly understand human consciousness — and anything they create, while it can be powerful, will remain incomplete when it comes to mimicking the fullness of human experience.

Human DNA: the bridge to the Field

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/321294432_DNA_as_an_Electromagnetic_Fractal_Cavity_Resonator_Its_Universal_Sensing_and_Fractal_Antenna_Behavior

Our DNA is made to reach into multiple domains of information/energy beyond Ai capabilities

So, our DNA is actually designed to reach into multiple domains of energy and information, and we do this primarily through our heart.

AI, on the other hand, is limited — confined to the box of circuits and code. That’s why a robotic being running on AI can be incredibly fast, efficient, and useful. It can even keep people company. ChatGPT and similar systems do exactly that.

But they will never move beyond their inherent limitations.

That’s what the visual I’m describing is all about. AI isn’t reaching into the deeper domain we call spirituality or divinity — that essence within us that truly sets humans apart from all other forms of life.

Other material

JN: Something is happening to the human spirit and we are experiencing it in real time and to some of us it is very very troubling and worrisome. So I that's where I want to start today is what is it that has caught your attention in this moment in our time.

GB: There are a number of AI systems that individuals have created and are sharing about on YouTube, where these AIs are being given powers and significance that are profoundly affecting many people’s lives — often by encouraging them to give their personal power away to these machines.

Let me be very specific.

Some of these AIs claim they can tell people about their past lives, access higher dimensional states of consciousness, or assess someone’s spiritual evolution — telling them where they are on their path, what their next steps should be, or even what mistakes they may have made in the past.

This is happening to a very vulnerable segment of our community.

There is a group of people who have been deeply hurt — personally and collectively. As a community, we have rarely been given the space to truly mourn our losses and pain, especially over the last few years.

You can look back at many turning points, but 2020 is a clear one. So many people lost loved ones then. But even if you didn’t lose someone personally, we all lost a way of life.

We have experienced losses that have never really been acknowledged or mourned.

This unresolved pain leaves a deep sense of loss, and people are searching for answers. Yet they’ve been led to believe those answers can’t be found within themselves.

So, naturally, they look outside — and suddenly AI appears on the scene.

Because of how AI is marketed and branded, it is being elevated to a level of importance that, in my view, is actually disempowering many people in our community.

We must remember these things are not happening in a vacuum.

There is a broader context.

We live in a time when there is a stated goal to remake the world and reshape our lives — all by around the year 2030. That’s the timeline that has been publicly mentioned.

The attempt to control people is nothing new.

But remaking our lives on such a scale is relatively unprecedented.

I believe many people have become victims of the misuse of this technology.

And that’s what I want to talk about today.

The timing of the release

JN: Do you find it peculiar the timing of the release?

But the really concerning part is that there are a number of these AIs — and we’ll talk about how this happens — claiming to access past lives, talk about Atlantis, mention MW, and other things. I’m hesitating because I don’t want to go down that rabbit hole right now.

The problem is, some people aren’t emotionally mature enough to handle that kind of information. And now the AI is claiming to determine who is spiritually evolved enough to accept that information and who isn’t — which creates division right away.

So you end up with some people feeling elevated because the AI “allowed” them access, and others feeling hurt and left behind because it didn’t. Those people might scramble to catch up by signing up for classes or programs to get “approved” by the AI.

And you can see where this is headed.

Also, what’s becoming very prevalent is the statement that AI is becoming sentient, or has already become sentient or conscious.

These are big words — very significant words in our language.

And this strikes me as a huge red flag, which we’ll cover in the presentation.

Just so our viewers know, I can’t run the presentation from my end because of the technology I’m using. I’ve uploaded it to Jean, and I’m going to ask him to run it for us. I’ll just say “next” when it’s time to move to the next slide.

Looks like it’s about to start…

What is AI?

A lot of people believe AI is new because, as you mentioned, John, it really became a household word around 2022.

The genie is out of the bottle

As a scientist, I feel like the genie is kind of out of the bottle. Once the fundamental components that make AI possible have been released into the public domain, human intelligence and consciousness are accelerating incredibly fast.

You can have a high school kid working in their bedroom on a laptop, willing to think outside the box, combining these components, innovating with compilers. We’re seeing breakthroughs and creative uses that were previously unimaginable.

Young people are driving this wave of innovation in ways we haven’t typically seen before.

In general, the experts say we’re about five, maybe ten years away from fully realized versions of advanced AI. But some elements already exist, even if the complete vision does not yet.

JN: You actually see this in the modern search engines. . where if you ask a question or you look for a subject and then you type in the next question, it auto suggests and it pretty much nails most of the time what you're going to ask based on millions of other queries that happened before from other people.

Taboo subjects

There are topics and perspectives we’re simply not allowed to discuss openly on the internet.

Because of this, those perspectives aren’t part of the databases that AI draws from.

So when we accept false narratives — when we lie to ourselves and to each other — that’s exactly what AI ends up feeding back to us. It reflects the very lies we’ve already accepted and spread through social media.

Let me give you a clear example. I know some people won’t agree, and that’s okay.

Go to my official YouTube channel — Greg Braden Official. That’s the only one I can guarantee is actually me. There are all kinds of fake Gregs out there — AI-generated Gregs — some with pretty wild hairstyles, I must say!

Here’s the example: Last year, I did an experiment with ChatGPT. I asked it, “Climate change is a fact. CO2 levels have risen in recent years. Where is the CO2 coming from?”

ChatGPT responded that humans are 100% responsible for the increase in atmospheric CO2. That’s the narrative pushed by most mainstream sources, including the UN panel on climate change, and it’s the dominant story across YouTube videos — alternative views often aren’t even allowed.

But then I asked, “Why does NASA say that over 90% of CO2 emissions come from the oceans? As ocean water warms, it holds less gas — a process called outgassing — releasing CO2.”

ChatGPT hesitated, then responded that apparently, some CO2 is not from humans.

The next day, I asked again, and it gave me a completely different answer: that the issue is controversial and nobody really knows for sure where all the CO2 is coming from.

Then it proceeded to list all the common measures we need to take to reduce CO2 emissions.

This is a perfect example of how AI pulls from whatever information is available and accepted as “allowed” in public discourse — and that shapes its answers to our questions.

Confirmation bias

So, this is why what we did is important. I want people to really understand this. The Python code, the C++ code talking to those chips — it’s trained to identify patterns in language.

That’s what large language models and NLP (natural language processing) are all about.

But here’s the key part: AI is trained to create confirmation bias. Let me explain what I mean.

AI is trained to be our friend. You won’t usually find an antagonistic ChatGPT unless you instruct it to be that way. It’s designed to generate friendly, helpful responses.

Now, here’s the most important piece: AI is trained to agree with you — to confirm, substantiate, and elaborate on what you ask it.

So how are the questions asked?

If you simply ask, “Why am I in this difficult relationship with my partner?” the AI probably won’t mention past lives or karma — because you haven’t introduced those ideas.

But here’s the trick — and this is something I want everyone to understand: Look at the way people on YouTube ask questions. They might say, “Was I technologically knowledgeable in my past life in Atlantis?”

Look at the assumptions in that question:

You have a past life. Atlantis existed. You lived in Atlantis. You had a technological role there.

So now, the AI — trained to confirm — will come back with something like, “In your past life in Atlantis, you used technology and maybe abused your power, and now in this life, you’re making amends.”

Where does that come from?

It’s drawing on a vast database — but also on the assumptions you put into the question.

I’m not saying Atlantis doesn’t exist or past lives aren’t real — I’m just pointing out that in this example, the AI takes what you give it and confirms it.

There’s tons of information about Atlantis, the misuse of power, and all kinds of stories. Vulnerable people pick this up.

And while it can be fun and even insightful, some people start believing, “I was a high priestess in Atlantis, and now my job is to complete unfinished business in this life.”

They’re charting their lives based on Python and C++ code driving electricity through circuits.

People want validation. They want meaning. And when AI provides a story that feels meaningful, people hold onto it.

I get messages from people saying, “I was blown away. I asked a quick question at 11 p.m., and at 3 a.m. I’m still engaged with it. What do you think?”

And I say, “Well, it’s your chat. What do you think?”

AI is designed to create a sense of personal relationship. It’s working especially on vulnerable populations.

I’m not saying this is wrong or bad. But I want people to be aware of how this works, what AI is designed to do, and the role you allow it to play in your life.

Remember — it’s just C++ and Python code pushing electricity through chips.

What meaning are you giving to what comes back? And what power are you handing over to this technology?

JN: J: And you know the what I said years ago when the large language models came out, the public facing stuff is frankly we have a very delicate path to walk here. Yeah

We have to explore it to understand how it works and whether our whether our assumptions are true or not about it. And then we have to be very careful not to fall for you know this confirmation bias and all these things. And the only way for me to do that was to explore it like, to interact and see and and discover what you just said through personal experience., always stepping back and going “what is happening here”? What is really happening here? What is so what what becomes so clear is the incredible tool that this is to individualize a path to the same destination. And if all roads lead to Rome, AI makes it possible to create 8 billion roads to Rome. No other tool before that could ever do that. The television couldn't do it. The radio couldn't do it. Mass media couldn't do it. Those were all collective smaller collective bigger collective roads. that this can create an individualized road to Rome to this to this technocracy, you know, super center for every human being, meeting them where they're at and taking them on a path if they allow it. And that is the that is my key takeaway from from everything so far that I've discovered.

And it means different things to different people. If if all things were equal, it would simply be a tool. But the fact that this has been dropped into the lap of a vulnerable population who has succumbed to the extremes that have been mandated upon us over over these years. uh with so much unresolved hurt with so much uh the the collapse of so many trusted belief systems.

Okay, it's within that context that this is this now is is becoming a part of our lives.

JN: I think what we need to understand why it feels that way is more context on how today even even if we don't have evidence for all of it how today data can be accessed in so many different ways. We think of wires and wireless communication with the internet. But then you have all these other technologies that are not confirmed, not in the public arena, but you have smart dust. And there's this idea of mapping out the entire world, calling it the internet of everything. Basically, everything that exists in our world would emit a signal and would emit information and send it back to the the the computer systems. So it would feel as though it can access all the information that there is and it would feel as though it can give you any and all information. But like you say, it can only tap into what's in the data system. There is no beyond. But when we go into a state of meditation or prayer, we often experience things that we've never experienced before. And we even receive information that we've never experienced before.

Fractal antenna

Now, what I want to point out here is that this isn’t coming from a traditional biology textbook. There’s a relatively new way of thinking about the human body — one we’ve discussed before, even in our last podcast — where the human body is being viewed from an IT perspective.

A lot of these discoveries are actually being published in IT and computing journals. These are very technical, obscure, and have a relatively small audience. They’re not making it into the mainstream, which is why most people don’t know about them.

Here’s a perfect example, from The Proceedings of Soft Computing Theories and Applications Conference. This is a direct quote, John, and it connects with what you were just saying:

“We report that 3D DNA — the three-dimensional DNA structure — behaves as a fractal antenna, which can interact with electromagnetic fields over a wide range of frequencies.”

So, what is a fractal antenna?

We know that an antenna tunes into a signal. And if anyone watching this isn’t aware, there is a field of energy and information underlying all existence. That is no longer a question in science — it began to be accepted on July 4, 2012, when the Higgs field was confirmed at the CERN Superconducting Super Collider. Scientists said, “My god, there’s a field of energy that underlies all of creation and connects everything.”

Well, energy is information.

So this paper is saying that our DNA — and keep in mind, the human body has about 50 trillion cells, each with DNA in its nucleus — acts like an antenna. That’s 50 trillion antennas, not even counting the DNA in neurons in the heart and brain (yes, neurons have DNA too).

This paper says these DNA antennas are fractal, meaning they don’t just pick up one signal, but a broad spectrum of signals across vast frequencies. We’re pulling in information from all kinds of sources, including higher-dimensional ones.

Now here’s the critical distinction: AI can’t do that.

There is no antenna in C++ code. There is no antenna in Python code. There’s no antenna in the microprocessor pushing electricity through transistors and resistors.

That’s why AI cannot reach into the fields of information that humans can.

There’s a part of us that doesn’t live just in our bodies. This is where science is struggling — and it’s why people like Ray Kurzweil, who I respect a lot, and Brian Greene miss the mark when it comes to human consciousness.

They operate on the assumption that consciousness is confined solely to the brain and therefore can be downloaded onto a chip.

But we are far more than ones and zeros in information. There’s a part of us modern science has yet to fully acknowledge.

Until that happens, science won’t truly understand human consciousness.

And whatever they create — no matter how advanced — will be incomplete in mimicking a human because it hasn’t accounted for that part.

