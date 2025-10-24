A few hours ago I posted this.

I even indicated my attitude with the subtitle:

From the billionaire who wants to merge human consciousness with AI

But nevertheless I got this response ( I have not identified who it is from(.

Of course, it COULD be AI.

After all, we have a YouTube video channel pretending to be David Icke.

An “AI -generated video of an AI Musk speaking in robot monotone reciting a commentary verbatim, even reading out”?

Musk normally speaks in such a way that he can hardly string two words together and so he would HAVE to read a script.

Usually, there are clues to AI generation although it is getting better, almost by the minute and have signs such as a hand with two many fingers or speech that has no natural pauses.

To me, it sounds like a Musk reading a script.

If you look the channel specialises in videos of this sort.

I presume that Mr. Grok would not have too many objections.

What I have to point out is that Musk’s script comes largely from comments made a few days ago by Prof. Richard D. Wolff, a real-life (left-wing, Marxian) economist.

The above criticism rhymes with another, very similar comment from someone that I previously credited with more intelligence.

By mistake, I sent an AI-generated video put out by the author and got an angry response as per above.

However, even after sending the correct one the AI accusation stuck and it wasn’t until I sent a video of the same professor interviewed by Nima that the spell was dispelled and I got the message:

“I like Nima, subscribed/follow hime and he has great comment… Richard is excellent (live, not an AI copy!) in this interview”

No reference to the actual message

Is it all about “liking” or who you “trust"?

I am as concerned as anyone about AI-fakes but this becomes nothing more than an excuse to ignore the message which in this case is serious and (mostly) fact-based.

It is part of a New Zealand disease of being sychophantic towards people from “overseas” until the moment they people our fragile national ego.

This is hilariously represented by the following video, even though it is from the Australia of the early 1970s’

What would be a nice change is for someone to analyse what the motivation could be behind faking a video like that of Mr Musk.

Even better, it would be better to examine the content of the video and try to divine what the motivation might be for Elon Musk (or the maker of the video) to put across this message,

For what it is worth, I think the message is true as far as it goes but also misses the wood for the trees.

The roots of New Zealand’s economic problems are complex and deep and we have to look back at history to get a clue.

I have to. point out that this was written with the help of AI so I suppose that opens it up to the criticism on the grounds set out above from the get-go!

I would add another hypothesis.

It is my considered opinion that at least since 2008 this country has been under attack.

The 1984 neoliberal “Rogernomics” reforms would be an prime example of this were it not for the fact that we did it to ourselves. Back in the 90’s Prof Noam Chomsky said this was what singled out New Zealand from all other countries;

It looks as if currency speculator and international bankster, John Key was parachuted into the country to do the damage he did to this country. What was the Christchurch earthquake which some are saying was man-made, about?

Likewise, Jacinda Adern was “parachuted” in; there was what could be seen as a false flag in the Christchurch massacre followed by the “covid” pLandemic and all the damage that entailed

It is too early to analyse this current Christopher Luxon government but the subservience to globalist agendas even rushing ahead of everyone else to introduce the Genetic Modification Bill which has the potential to destroy New Zealand agriculture with GMO mechanisms as well as make us totally subservient to overseas corporate interests, indicates to me that while it has not done anything to correct what came before it has added new dangers to ordinary people

Perhaps Mr Musk’s lecture should be seen in this way?

People keep naively thinking that they are voting beween “aternatives” when the two main parties (along with their lackeys) are, as David Icke puts it, just two cheeks on one arse.

I suspect that the above comment demonstrates an inability to absorb messages that are real.

Instead of talking about the issues the response is to deflect onto something else. After all there are no local economists are talking about this (even if that means that the good voices from the past - Brian Easton, Jane Kelsey and others, generally from the (Old) Left - are no longer there) - we have flipped from those perspectives to very right-wing ones that hold onto myths, talking as if we are “a sovereign nation making it own decisions”

On the grounds that “optimism is the absence of realism”, I do not see any way out except for, perhaps, a tiny group of people that truly refuse to comply and opt out.

Comments like the one above just reinforce my pessimism.