A few hours ago I posted this.
I even indicated my attitude with the subtitle:
From the billionaire who wants to merge human consciousness with AI
But nevertheless I got this response ( I have not identified who it is from(.
Of course, it COULD be AI.
After all, we have a YouTube video channel pretending to be David Icke.
An “AI -generated video of an AI Musk speaking in robot monotone reciting a commentary verbatim, even reading out”?
Musk normally speaks in such a way that he can hardly string two words together and so he would HAVE to read a script.
Usually, there are clues to AI generation although it is getting better, almost by the minute and have signs such as a hand with two many fingers or speech that has no natural pauses.
To me, it sounds like a Musk reading a script.
If you look the channel specialises in videos of this sort.
I presume that Mr. Grok would not have too many objections.
What I have to point out is that Musk’s script comes largely from comments made a few days ago by Prof. Richard D. Wolff, a real-life (left-wing, Marxian) economist.
The above criticism rhymes with another, very similar comment from someone that I previously credited with more intelligence.
By mistake, I sent an AI-generated video put out by the author and got an angry response as per above.
However, even after sending the correct one the AI accusation stuck and it wasn’t until I sent a video of the same professor interviewed by Nima that the spell was dispelled and I got the message:
“I like Nima, subscribed/follow hime and he has great comment… Richard is excellent (live, not an AI copy!) in this interview”
No reference to the actual message
Is it all about “liking” or who you “trust"?
I am as concerned as anyone about AI-fakes but this becomes nothing more than an excuse to ignore the message which in this case is serious and (mostly) fact-based.
It is part of a New Zealand disease of being sychophantic towards people from “overseas” until the moment they people our fragile national ego.
This is hilariously represented by the following video, even though it is from the Australia of the early 1970s’
What would be a nice change is for someone to analyse what the motivation could be behind faking a video like that of Mr Musk.
Even better, it would be better to examine the content of the video and try to divine what the motivation might be for Elon Musk (or the maker of the video) to put across this message,
For what it is worth, I think the message is true as far as it goes but also misses the wood for the trees.
The roots of New Zealand’s economic problems are complex and deep and we have to look back at history to get a clue.
I have to. point out that this was written with the help of AI so I suppose that opens it up to the criticism on the grounds set out above from the get-go!
I would add another hypothesis.
It is my considered opinion that at least since 2008 this country has been under attack.
The 1984 neoliberal “Rogernomics” reforms would be an prime example of this were it not for the fact that we did it to ourselves. Back in the 90’s Prof Noam Chomsky said this was what singled out New Zealand from all other countries;
It looks as if currency speculator and international bankster, John Key was parachuted into the country to do the damage he did to this country. What was the Christchurch earthquake which some are saying was man-made, about?
Likewise, Jacinda Adern was “parachuted” in; there was what could be seen as a false flag in the Christchurch massacre followed by the “covid” pLandemic and all the damage that entailed
It is too early to analyse this current Christopher Luxon government but the subservience to globalist agendas even rushing ahead of everyone else to introduce the Genetic Modification Bill which has the potential to destroy New Zealand agriculture with GMO mechanisms as well as make us totally subservient to overseas corporate interests, indicates to me that while it has not done anything to correct what came before it has added new dangers to ordinary people
Perhaps Mr Musk’s lecture should be seen in this way?
People keep naively thinking that they are voting beween “aternatives” when the two main parties (along with their lackeys) are, as David Icke puts it, just two cheeks on one arse.
I suspect that the above comment demonstrates an inability to absorb messages that are real.
Instead of talking about the issues the response is to deflect onto something else. After all there are no local economists are talking about this (even if that means that the good voices from the past - Brian Easton, Jane Kelsey and others, generally from the (Old) Left - are no longer there) - we have flipped from those perspectives to very right-wing ones that hold onto myths, talking as if we are “a sovereign nation making it own decisions”
On the grounds that “optimism is the absence of realism”, I do not see any way out except for, perhaps, a tiny group of people that truly refuse to comply and opt out.
Comments like the one above just reinforce my pessimism.
I first bought and read Alvin Toffler’s Future Shock in December 1972, though I didn’t realize at the time that Orson Welles had narrated a documentary based on Toffler’s work (that same year!). If you have a moment to watch it, the final seven to ten minutes are particularly striking—Toffler reflects on the urgent need to save humanity from the overreach and excesses of technology. https://youtu.be/fkUwXenBokU
Here's the thing: "The Cloward-Piven thesis, developed by Richard Cloward and Frances Fox Piven in 1966, argues that the most effective way to achieve fundamental social and political change is through the deliberate overloading of public welfare systems. By mobilizing large populations of eligible individuals to claim welfare benefits, the strategy seeks to expose the inefficiencies and inadequacies inherent in existing governmental support structures. The resulting bureaucratic crisis is designed to force policymakers to enact broad, systemic reforms—specifically the implementation of guaranteed minimum income and the expansion of social safety nets. Rooted in an activist critique of poverty management, this approach highlights the gap between policy rhetoric and practice, aiming to shift social priorities through orchestrated crisis and mass mobilization; credible sources indicate that proponents and critics of the Cloward-Piven strategy have described it as an "inside job" designed to intentionally overload government welfare systems, causing bureaucratic chaos and even economic sabotage in Western sovereign states. The strategy's fundamental goal was to hasten the collapse of capitalist structures by orchestrated crisis, pushing governments into a state of emergency—potentially leading to social and financial collapse, and the subsequent restructuring of political order. While Cloward and Piven framed their actions as radical activism to force social reform and expand rights, many analysts have argued that its implementation—if fully carried out—would have amounted to deliberately undermining the stability and economy of targeted states from within.
This evidence allows for the academically-supported statement that the Cloward-Piven strategy has been regarded by some as a form of internal sabotage, explicitly seeking to destabilize Western democratic and capitalist economies via manufactured crises."
As I argued in my most recent essay, we are not helpless spectators—ordinary people have always possessed the power to dismantle even the most outrageous tyrannies. Since the fall and execution of Robespierre and Saint-Just in 1794-95, no dictatorship in the Western world has endured for long; each has ultimately collapsed under the weight of its own hubris and the irrepressible demand for freedom. https://unbekoming.substack.com/p/breaking-the-algorithmic-lock-how Western civilization stands for freedom: "António de Oliveira Salazar was a dictator who ruled Portugal under the Estado Novo (“New State”) regime from 1932 to 1968, a corporatist, authoritarian system marked by censorship, repression of dissent, and one-party control. Though not as violently totalitarian as Nazi Germany or Stalin’s USSR, Salazar’s regime was undeniably a Western dictatorship — Catholic, conservative, and technocratic — that survived well into the Cold War. It finally collapsed in 1974 during the Carnation Revolution, a largely peaceful military coup led by young officers and supported by the Portuguese public. This was one of the most striking examples of how even a long-standing Western authoritarian regime can crumble almost overnight when moral legitimacy and institutional support evaporate."
I thought the same thing about the Musk Vids.. also he seems to be wearing the same jacket .. Weird