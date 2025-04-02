Share this postSeemorerocks 𝗨𝗦𝗔 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟱 👉 AI Has Taken Over, this Is SCARY MUST WATCH!!!Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore𝗨𝗦𝗔 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟱 👉 AI Has Taken Over, this Is SCARY MUST WATCH!!!Robin WestenraApr 02, 20256Share this postSeemorerocks 𝗨𝗦𝗔 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟱 👉 AI Has Taken Over, this Is SCARY MUST WATCH!!!Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore22ShareRichie from BostonThe Jeff Dornik Show - Maria Zeee Calls Out Trump and RFK Jr for Failing to Halt mRNA Bioweapon RolloutWatch HERE6Share this postSeemorerocks 𝗨𝗦𝗔 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟱 👉 AI Has Taken Over, this Is SCARY MUST WATCH!!!Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore22Share
Richie is sincere but imo it’s a lot of hyped up stuff, for instance here’s a less hyped story on the claim of casual solving of protein folding, hint…it’s not casual, it’s the result of years of research by humans and incremental AI models learning and learning what humans have already done, and being trained trained trained:
https://magazine.hms.harvard.edu/articles/did-ai-solve-protein-folding-problem
As for making new materials, we’ll no it didn’t, it described a reported way to do so. Let’s actually try it before we laud it.
Elon wants you to believe that AI is a god so that when they tell AI what to tell you, you believe it.
I’m skeptical (in case you hadn’t noticed). Sure AI is good at computing but it’s really just a computer program that you can program with regular human language.
Yes it does lots of great stuff but I haven’t seen intelligence, just a bunch of big data manipulation.
For me this stuff is just hype, much like Covid was and still is in some places. PR.
All the soil is now ai, the air is now ai, light and darkness is AI
.. every tool in the man's tool boxes Ai
Cars buses trains Ai
Jet liners airports AI
The ocean Ai
Dolphins whales everything swimming Ai
Deer running through the forest squirrels woodpeckers AI
Everything everything Everything everything... is a i
Sleep is a I
Clocks are AI
Everything everything ai