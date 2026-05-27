Seemorerocks

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Ignatzius Turret
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Don't freak out. There is no hidden plan. He just wants to sound like a business guy. But basically he is just begging for more money to burn, since he still has no clue how a business model with "AI" could look like... 😂😂😂

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