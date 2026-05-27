Let me trace the timeline here because nobody's connecting it.



Step 1: Scrape the entire internet. Every book, every article, every conversation, every piece of art, every forum post. Do it without asking. Do it without paying.



Step 2: Train a model on all of it. Call it "artificial intelligence."



Step 3: Go to BlackRock's Infrastructure Summit and announce: "We see a future where intelligence is a utility, like electricity or water, and people buy it from us on a meter."



Step 3 is where you sell people's own knowledge back to them. On a meter.



They took the collective output of human thought, compressed it into a model, and now they want to charge you by the token to access a version of what you and everyone you know already created.



One Reddit user put it perfectly: "They stole all this data from us, the people, our life's work, creativity, art, by devouring the internet and blowing through all copyright laws. Now they want to sell it back to us in the form of a utility."



Imagine if someone photocopied every book in the public library, burned the library down, and then opened a subscription service for the copies.



That's the metered intelligence business model.



And they're pitching it to infrastructure investors as though they invented water.

SOURCE

NEW WARNING FROM EDWARD SNOWDEN

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink has stated that the trillions of dollars of capital required to build America’s sprawling data centers will largely be funded by ordinary people’s savings accounts and retirement funds.

Fink, whose firm oversees more than $10 trillion in assets, emphasized the urgent need for trillions of dollars in investment to build enormous data centers which will be used to surveil and monitor the population. Much of that funding, he said, must come through redirected private capital — including from pensions and savings currently parked in lower-yield vehicles.

“Much of this will come from savings accounts and pension accounts,” Fink said.

Fink has repeatedly described the current moment as the beginning of a “golden age” for infrastructure investing, driven by explosive demand for data centers, energy, and computing capacity. BlackRock has moved aggressively into the space, including through its acquisition of Global Infrastructure Partners and partnerships with hyperscalers like Microsoft and Nvidia for data center projects.

At events including appearances alongside Texas Governor Greg Abbott, Fink has highlighted the scale: single large data centers can cost tens of billions, with the overall AI infrastructure push potentially reaching trillions. Governments face deficit constraints, he argues, so private capital — channeled through vehicles like pensions and retirement accounts — is essential.

Fink’s language is effectively mandatory. With BlackRock influencing countless 401(k)s, index funds, and institutional pensions, everyday workers have limited ability to opt out of allocations that flow into these infrastructure plays. Redirecting capital from traditional savings into AI-related assets is presented not as a choice, but as a national and economic necessity.

Control, Costs, and the Surveillance Grid

Opponents argue this amounts to using workers’ retirement money to finance a transformation that could concentrate unprecedented power in the hands of a few tech giants and asset managers. Data centers powering modern AI are energy-intensive and form the physical backbone of advanced surveillance, predictive analytics, and digital infrastructure many fear could enable social scoring or censorship systems down the line.

Communities across the U.S. are already pushing back against data center sprawl, citing skyrocketing electricity demands, water usage, and strained local grids that ultimately raise costs for residents.

While proponents tout job creation in areas like electrical work and construction, skeptics counter that the broader AI shift threatens far more jobs than it creates.BlackRock’s deepening involvement — from direct infrastructure ownership to shaping policy conversations — has fueled accusations that Fink and the firm are not merely investing, but actively steering society toward a future where private savings underwrite elite-controlled technology.

Fink’s Defense: Grow With the Country

In his annual letters and public comments, Fink has framed broader participation in markets and infrastructure as the solution to AI-driven inequality. He warns that those who remain on the sidelines risk being left behind in what could be history’s largest wealth creation event — one currently benefiting asset owners disproportionately.

“Americans need to think about growing with the United States,” he has urged, positioning increased exposure to private markets and infrastructure as a way for average savers to capture gains from the AI boom.

Whether this represents genuine opportunity or a sophisticated mechanism to socialize the costs of elite-driven technological transformation remains hotly contested. As data centers multiply and trillions shift through retirement systems, one thing is clear: the financial machinery linking everyday pensions to the AI buildout is already in motion.

Americans watching their savings and future security tied ever more tightly to these projects may soon demand greater transparency and accountability on where their money is truly going — and who ultimately benefits.

The co-founder and CEO of Anthropic just described a future that no economist has a playbook for.

A disturbing prophecy of the future - with AI data centres acting as central hubs for digital control over the population .

Anthropic co-founder warns that AI will displace human labor on a catastrophic global scale.

He confirms tech elites have absolutely no mechanism to share the wealth, leaving the global poor completely abandoned to suffer.

Julian Assange Internet Copyright Legislation "WHEN SOMETHING DISAPPEARS". Copyright law originated in England in 1709 with a piece of legislation known as the Statute of Anne, which granted authors the exclusive right to print......