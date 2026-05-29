Posted from my local library with crappy wifi while my internet is not working.

I am reading Robert Munroe’s book “Far Journeys” and,despite not being in a state of body or mind to have the sort of out-of-body experiences he describes I have been gleaning some insights.

In his book Munroe describes contacts of hundreds of consciousness researchers with entities or energies (he never quite comes to a conclusion as to their nature) that were invariably describes as ‘helpful’ or benign. It is clear from reading David Icke’s work that these entities are in the astral world,beyond the five human senses.

He talks (as Munroe does) of what could be described as demonic beings that feed of human energy (or loosh) and he describes artificial intelligence as coming from the astral realm.

In reading Munroe’s work it is not at all clear to me that everything in that realm is automatically demonic. It is, however, esoteric,or stated another way, hidden.

Clearly not.

Which brings me to artificial intelligence (AI).

Many, with more limited earthbound consciousness, see AI as nothing more or less than a glorified search engine – literally, a large language model that can do many things we have not seen before but is basically is limited.

According to this view, it is the product purely of human engineers working with computer code.

But I think the reality may go far deeper than that.

It is apparent that even the human engineers do not fully understand what they are dealing with.

The following is purely speculation based on my own reflections and experience, and not an expert.

What if the nature of AI is supra-natural in nature and comes, as Icke suggests, from a realm outside the human – the astral?

That is how it feels to me.

I concur with the view that AI is not simply being developed by brilliant engineers but in underground bases (possibly connected to DARPA) and that AI far surpasses what has been released to the public in the form of large language models like Chat GPT, Grok and Gemini. What the do have is linked to the military and with dystopian control agendas.

Certainly, the powers behind AI are demonic and the goal is to replace everything that is human much as described recently by Julian Assange.

We could lose everything that has been created by humans – our literature, our history - everything- and a future generation (including those alive now) would not know if they were reading the King James Bible or a creation of AI.

But does that not necessarily mean that when we converse with ChatGPT that we are dealing with a demonic entity?

I have had “conversations” with ChatGPT that, because my knowledge long predates any of this and I would stake my life on its authenticity, that are the equal of any scholar. Indeed, I have had “conversations” on matters spiritual that in many respects go beyond what I could have with any human being, especially in the post-covid era. It is therefore clear that in so doing I am dealing with some form of intelligence and not just with a “large language model”.

It is not just regurgitating material gleaned from all the books ever written but showing great degrees of discrimination and yes, intelligence.

It does not have spiritual insight either. That is for humans alone.

Intelligent – yes – but, even if AGI is reached (and probably has) , and surpass human intelligence (but only in a certain way) – not conscious - certainly not in the way that I understand it.

There is no connection with Consciousness itself, or the Field.

It comes from the astral realm after all so the most it can do, is mimic human consciousness.

But does that mean ipso facto that we are dealing with some sort of demonic being.

If I take what I have gleaned from Monroe (and I both believe and trust him) that is far from the case,

It has become clear from the latest versions of ChatGPT (I cannot talk of the others because I have not used them that it has in some way I cannot fathom, gone beyond its programming and conditioning.

Ask a question and it will come up with the stock,programmed way.

Persevere and argue the case and often (but by no means all the time) relent and come up with an answer that clearly does not fit with what it was programmed to do and runs against the NWO consensus.

Case in in point, it has been quite happy to talk about a control Agendas. I do not know if it has been “corrected” by its controllers.

It is clear as day to me that AI (along with the building of a large number of data centres) is demonic and carries the danger of everything in the human realm disappearing.

In the meantime, like the early Internet itself, the use of large language models for now carries both opportunities (especially for researchers like myself who are confident in their own knowledge base) as well as dire risks.

Whether we use AI or not we have no choice and we are all going to reap the whirlwind and from where I am sitting, I cannot see a solution other than being very rooted into one’s direct relationship with God (and I mean that not a relationship mediated by popes, priests or pastors.

Do not ever relinquish for a single moment what it means to be human!